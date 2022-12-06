Luka Doncic is NBA's most dangerous post-up player: Mavericks star borrowing from prime Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki

Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the 7-foot tall, 360lbs college basketball player who sinks three-pointers like Steph Curry
A 7-FOOT TALL, 360 pound college basketball player has made a splash on social media as a sophomore center for Division III St. Johns Fisher University in Rochester, New York. Having chosen DIII basketball over DII football entering college, Connor Williams has gone on to take social media by storm on a number of occasions.
3 reasons Lakers must trade Russell Westbrook to Bulls for 2 All-Stars
After a disastrous start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are finally starting to look like a formidable opponent. Sure, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference, but they are just 5.5 games back of the first seed, and 2.5 games back from the seventh seed. The Western Conference table will look a whole lot different by the All-Star break.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Raptors?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' loss to Toronto. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Raptors? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Blake Griffin's Highlight Is Going Viral
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-110 on the road in Canada. Blake Griffin came into the night only averaging 12.5 minutes of playing time per game, but he got the start and played 32 minutes. During the second quarter, the former first-overall pick had a...
Sporting News
Kenny Smith hilariously shoves Shaquille O'Neal into Christmas tree during TNT's coverage of Lakers vs. Cavs
The "Inside the NBA" crew is feeling festive during the holiday season, but no one is more festive right now than Shaquille O'Neal after the Hall of Famer became one with a Christmas tree during Tuesday night's broadcast. Kenny Smith chased O'Neal down and shoved him into the set's huge...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Stephon Marbury Brutally Calls Out NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith
Stephon Marbury roasted Stephen A. Smith in a rant where he explained why he doesn't take Stephen A's basketball takes seriously.
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley
As for how much longer his career will last, Rubio said probably not long. But what he does have left will likely come with the Cavaliers, he added. “To be honest, I don’t have much left in the NBA,” he said on the El Reverso podcast, via Eurohoops. “When my son starts school, I want to settle in my house in Badalona (Spain). In two, three years, I would say I have left. I think I’ve found my place in Cleveland, I’m comfortable, and I want to reach the top with this project. I dream of living the experience of playing in the Finals.”
NBA Fan Held Up A Photo Of Lana Rhoades And Her Baby In The Front Of Blake Griffin From A Courtside Seat To Troll Him
Renowned YouTube JiDion trolled Blake Griffin by holding up a picture of Lana Rhoades' baby and Blake Griffin during one Boston Celtics game.
“Don’t do that again because he’s gonna pay my fine” — Allen Iverson looks back on his “big brother” Vernon Maxwell protecting him
He wasn't called "Mad Max" for nothing
Yardbarker
James Harden Returns to Sixers' Lineup - Knicks & NBA Tracker
The Knicks' Atlantic Division rivals from Philadelphia welcomed back James Harden to their lineup on Monday night as the 76ers fell by a 132-123 final to the Houston Rockets in double overtime. Harden, perhaps appropriately, made his return at the site of his breakout as a premier talent, having repped the Rockets for nine seasons before spending most of the past two seasons with Brooklyn.
Luc Longley on Michael Jordan’s only condition to end the Chicago Bulls’ practice sessions
Luc Longley gave us a peek into Michael Jordan's obsession with competition and winning.
Sporting News
Kyrie Irving hides swoosh on sneakers following termination of Nike contract
It's been a turbulent few weeks for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who delivered his best game since returning from suspension, torching the Charlotte Hornets for 33 points in their 122-116 win at Barclays Center. SIGN UP TO WATCH EVERY GAME ON NBA LEAGUE PASS: U.S. and U.K. Irving, who...
Kevin Durant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 344 Players Never Won A Game Against The Slim Reaper
Kevin Durant never lost a game against 344 NBA players.
Day 1 of Dallas Cowboys courtship of WR Odell Beckham included courtside seats at Mavs
WR Odell Beckham has enjoyed his trip to Dallas and told ESPN that signing with the Cowboys is a “good possibility.”
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Cleveland Cavaliers Jarrett Allen’s Girlfriend, Jordyn January
The Cleveland Cavaliers Jarrett Allen is back in the lineup after missing previous games with a lower back injury. His long-time partner has been quite encouraging to him during this ordeal. Little is known about her since she prefers privacy. Like many other WAGs, she keeps her Instagram account set to private. The basketballer’s fans are inquisitive to know about his partner. Therefore, we reveal more about Jarrett Allen’s girlfriend, Jordyn January, in this wiki.
Larry Bird Used To Come In The Locker Rooms With Full Confidence: "Hey Mop Boy, Go Run And Find The Scoring Record In This Building"
Former Boston Celtics player Danny Ainge revealed how Larry Bird used to challenge himself.
2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Jayson Tatum Takes The First Place, Anthony Davis Is Finally In The Top 5
The 2022-23 NBA MVP race is getting hotter every week. Jayson Tatum now leads the ranking while Anthony Davis is in the top 5.
Sporting News
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert issue statements regarding Brittney Griner
Dec. 8, 2022 — Following the news of Brittney Griner's release from a Russian prison, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert have issued the following statements:. Adam Silver statement regarding Brittney Griner. Brittney has had to endure an unimaginable situation and we're thrilled that she is...
Jerry Jones details ‘issue’ standing in way of Cowboys signing Odell Beckham
There’s no question Jerry Jones would love to see Odell Beckham Jr. in a Cowboys uniform, but the wide receiver’s health remains a sticking point as he wraps his mini free-agency tour. Speaking Tuesday on 105.3 “The Fan,” Jones opened up about Beckham’s visit to Dallas, which included a courtside experience at Monday’s Mavericks game with playmakers Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. Much like his previous visits with the Giants and Bills, Beckham did not work out for the Cowboys as he is roughly 10 months removed from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl. In light of the circumstances,...
Comments / 0