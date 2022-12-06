ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

SFGate

1 Dead In Suspected Dui Collision

One person died and two others were hospitalized following a solo-vehicle collision Saturday night in San Jose, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department. The crash occurred when a truck collided with a pole near Story and Senter Roads at 11:45 p.m. Three passengers were taken to...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the. following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 26 to 32 degrees possible. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation and possibly damage...
NAPA, CA
SFGate

Sunday Read 12-11-22 Happy Sunday!

Hope the rain hasn't gotten you down. I come bearing a bit of self-congratulatory news... Our little ol' website won a major award courtesy of the San Francisco Press Club. [If available, fire your confetti cannons now, just don't shoot your eye out.] Actually, SFGATE took home 19(!) awards, including the big one: first place for 'Overall Excellence' in the 'Newspapers-Daily' section, which is quite a feat for a publication that exclusively exists online.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures

A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

SAN JOSE STATE 75, SANTA CLARA 64

Percentages: FG .446, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Tolbert 4-4, Moore 3-8, T.Anderson 2-5, Gorener 0-1, Cardenas 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Diallo 2, Moore, Vaihola). Turnovers: 7 (Diallo 3, Moore 3, Vaihola). Steals: 3 (Gorener, Moore, Tolbert). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb.
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Bitter End | Pittsburg Football, Coach Victor Galli Denied Hollywood Finish

Liberty-Bakersfield Tops Pittsburg Football In The CIF 1-A State Bowl As The Sun Officially Sets On Coach Galli’s Excellent 21-Year Career. Sometimes the storybook ending isn’t a happy one. Sometimes the final chapter delivers a cruel twist. And that’s the ending the Pittsburg football team was dealt on Saturday evening in Mission Viejo.
PITTSBURG, CA
SFGate

Warriors To The End | McClymonds Battles, Falls Short In 2-AA Bowl

McClymonds Forces Three Turnovers, Stages Valiant Comeback Effort Before Falling 26-18 To Mater Dei Catholic-Chula Vista •. McClymonds-Oakland coach Michael Peters couldn’t help but be proud of his team. Minutes earlier, the California Interscholastic Federation Division 2-AA state bowl championship ended with his Warriors on the short end of...
OAKLAND, CA

