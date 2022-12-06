Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark Star
Related
SFGate
1 Dead In Suspected Dui Collision
One person died and two others were hospitalized following a solo-vehicle collision Saturday night in San Jose, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department. The crash occurred when a truck collided with a pole near Story and Senter Roads at 11:45 p.m. Three passengers were taken to...
Police arrest suspect hiding inside In-N-Out bathroom following theft at Target
Police made two arrests in the case.
‘Disturbing’ intrusions rock Bay Area school
One man reportedly tried to kiss a female student.
SFGate
CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the. following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 26 to 32 degrees possible. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation and possibly damage...
Over 10,000 without power after storm pummels Bay Area
Over 10,000 homes were left without power following Saturday's heavy rainfall.
Flood advisories issued for parts of the North Bay amid heavy rain
The advisories apply to low-lying areas in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties.
San Francisco's SantaCon revelers brave stormy weather to eat, drink and be merry
There were soggy Santas everywhere at this year's holiday bar crawl.
Rap legend talks about his debt to Oakland as he gets a huge honor
Oakland is preparing to commemorate Too Short by renaming a street after him.
Richmond's Butt dynasty put on hold after controversial tiebreaker
The results of the tiebreaker could potentially mean that, for the first time this century, there will not be a Butt in City of Richmond leadership.
Sunday Read 12-11-22 Happy Sunday!
Hope the rain hasn't gotten you down. I come bearing a bit of self-congratulatory news... Our little ol' website won a major award courtesy of the San Francisco Press Club. [If available, fire your confetti cannons now, just don't shoot your eye out.] Actually, SFGATE took home 19(!) awards, including the big one: first place for 'Overall Excellence' in the 'Newspapers-Daily' section, which is quite a feat for a publication that exclusively exists online.
SF Giants owner donates to conspiracy theorist who questioned women's suffrage
Weeks before missing out on Aaron Judge, Charles Johnson gave to a candidate who said America has "suffered" as a result of women's suffrage.
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures
A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
SFGate
SAN JOSE STATE 75, SANTA CLARA 64
Percentages: FG .446, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Tolbert 4-4, Moore 3-8, T.Anderson 2-5, Gorener 0-1, Cardenas 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Diallo 2, Moore, Vaihola). Turnovers: 7 (Diallo 3, Moore 3, Vaihola). Steals: 3 (Gorener, Moore, Tolbert). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb.
SFGate
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
SFGate
Bitter End | Pittsburg Football, Coach Victor Galli Denied Hollywood Finish
Liberty-Bakersfield Tops Pittsburg Football In The CIF 1-A State Bowl As The Sun Officially Sets On Coach Galli’s Excellent 21-Year Career. Sometimes the storybook ending isn’t a happy one. Sometimes the final chapter delivers a cruel twist. And that’s the ending the Pittsburg football team was dealt on Saturday evening in Mission Viejo.
SFGate
Warriors To The End | McClymonds Battles, Falls Short In 2-AA Bowl
McClymonds Forces Three Turnovers, Stages Valiant Comeback Effort Before Falling 26-18 To Mater Dei Catholic-Chula Vista •. McClymonds-Oakland coach Michael Peters couldn’t help but be proud of his team. Minutes earlier, the California Interscholastic Federation Division 2-AA state bowl championship ended with his Warriors on the short end of...
Stanford names Troy Taylor as football head coach, ending Jason Garrett chatter
Stanford is set to hire Troy Taylor as the university's next football head coach.
Comments / 0