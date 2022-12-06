ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

Jimmy Porter's resentencing hearing pushed to April after judge grants motion

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
 2 days ago

A St. Clair County Circuit Court judge granted a motion to allow the prosecution's expert witness to interview Jimmy Porter ahead of his resentencing, pushing the hearing back to potentially April.

Porter, who was convicted of murdering a family of five in 1982, was originally rescheduled for a resentencing hearing on Jan. 10. After granting the prosecution's motion, Judge Michael West said Monday the new hearing will take place most likely in April, however an exact date has not yet been set.

St. Clair County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Guilliat said the prosecution submitted the motion because of the defense experts' ability to form conclusions on Porter's psychological state through examinations of him and use those conclusions as part of their defense.

Guilliat said they hoped to submit the motion sooner, but finding an expert to perform the examination and testify was difficult.

Mike Waldo, Porter's attorney, said the motion is a violation of Porter's Fifth Amendment right, as the statements he gives to an expert could be used against him in the prosecutor's argument.

West said it's only fair that the prosecution get to examine Porter's psychological state if the defense also has that opportunity.

"How can it be fair, that (Porter) can make that a central part of his case, and essentially wave in part, some notion of priviledge or the opportunity to not disclose those things, and then put a wall up and the (prosecution) inquire as to the same thing, and test the veracity of that information, Mr. Porter having done what he's done on the advice of council. I'm having some difficulty with that just being fundamentally fair," West said.

Porter was charged for killing Bette Giuliani and her four children in their Brockway Township home in 1982. Porter, now 56, was 16 at the time of the crime. Originally sentenced to life without parole, he has a chance at a reduced sentence after a 2012 Supreme Court ruling that automatic life sentences for juvenile offenders constitute cruel and unusual punishment.

In 2016, Porter filed a motion in his case stating he had been rehabilitated in prison and deserved a chance at parole.

A September resentencing hearing was adjourned in September after the prosecution said they were given new evidence with little time to prepare.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

