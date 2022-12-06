ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Nearly half of Americans say Washington should push Ukraine to reach peace deal with Russia: poll

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDS0k_0jZ20nCm00

About half of Americans (47 percent) say that Ukraine should be pushed into a peace agreement with Russia as soon as possible, according to survey results released on Monday.

An Ipsos poll conducted by The Chicago Council on Global Affairs found that the percentage of Americans who say the U.S. should urge Ukraine to settle, in part so that costs will lessen for American households, had increased from 38 percent in July to 47 percent in November.

A similar proportion (48 percent) said in the survey taken Nov. 18-20 that the U.S. should support Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” despite potential costs to American citizens. That percentage has decreased by 10 points since July.

The Ipsos poll, conducted by KnowledgePanel on a sample of 1,030 adults from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, found strong partisan divisions on the question of whether Ukraine should be pushed to settle.

Sixty-one percent of Democrats say that the U.S. should continue supporting Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” compared to just a third of Republicans who said the same.

Both parties’ opinions have changed since July, when 69 percent of Democrats and half of Republicans said that the U.S. should maintain its support of Ukraine.

However, majorities of Americans still back assistance efforts for Ukraine, with two-thirds supporting arms supplies and economic aid for the country and three-quarters supporting acceptance of Ukrainian refugees and sanctions on Russia.

The November poll, which has a margin of error of 3 percentage points, found indicators that news sources could affect Americans’ views on whether and for how long to continue supporting Ukraine.

Twenty-six percent of those who trust Fox News the most for information on the war say that they believe Ukraine has an advantage over Russia, while higher percentages of those who most trust MSNBC (48 percent), NBC (36 percent), public television (33 percent) and CNN (32 percent) say the same.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 346

MCELROY CHANDLER
2d ago

sure, once russia pulls out of the Ukraine and Crimea then talks can start. do not lift sanctions untill russia pays for the damages to Ukraine and respects its total independence

Reply(20)
65
Gary Michaelis
2d ago

probably the same half that was stupid enough to vote for Biden. RUSSIA attacked THEM. It's RUSSIA that needs to pull out and try to talk peace.

Reply(9)
47
Dutchman
2d ago

Biden and his administration haven't even tried to have a meeting or speak to the Russians. Biden ignores the war in Ukraine, like he ignores the border.It's nothing but a proxy war against Russia and costing the taxpayers Billions, while Biden has no clue where our money is actually going. There's zero accountability, or oversight, while we have 31 Trillion deficit.

Reply(9)
35
Related
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile

A rally recently held in Moscow saw attendees and leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Washington, D.C. A clip from the rally was shared to Twitter on Saturday morning by Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast. In the video, a man can be seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of Moscow and through chants calling for attacks on Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Zelensky says Ukrainian special units have entered Kherson amid Russian retreat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that his military’s special units have entered Kherson as Russian forces retreated from the strategic southern port city. “Today is a historic day,” Zelensky said in an address. “We are regaining the south of our country, regaining Kherson.”. Russian Defense Minister...
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
The Independent

Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins

After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Herschel Walker Comes Under Fire After Claiming Most Americans 'Haven't Earned The Right' To Change The Country

Herschel Walker came under fire once again this weekend after the GOP Senate candidate claimed most Americans “haven’t earned the right” to change the country, RadarOnline.com has learned.The controversial claim came on Sunday as the 60-year-old Georgia Senate candidate sat for an interview with conservative media group Creative Destruction Media.During the interview, which was hosted by conservative journalists Christine Dolan and L. Todd Wood, Walker was asked how he felt about young American voters who seek to change the country from what it was like when the former NFL football star-turned-wannabe senator was a child.“I think our biggest problem, we...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

802K+
Followers
90K+
Post
568M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy