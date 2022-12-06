ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Blake Lively gives rare baby bump update in Christmas pajamas

By Riley Cardoza
 2 days ago

Pregnant Blake Lively gave a rare glimpse of her baby bump progress before baby No. 4’s arrival.

The “Gossip Girl” alum’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, posted an Instagram picture Monday showing them posing with people dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express,” Reynolds 46, told his followers.

“She was everything I’d always dreamed since I was a kid,” he continued. “She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria.”

Lively, who wore Christmas pajamas and a bathrobe in the social media upload, commented, “My. Shoes.”

Reynolds then took to his Story to apologize to his wife, 35, for cropping her sneakers out of the shot.

“It’s inexcusable and I’m sorry for anyone I’ve hurt with this callous lack of fortitude,” the “Deadpool” star wrote. “Heading to the hospital to have my brain weighed.”

Lively subsequently re-posted the image, tagging Louboutin.

The actress announced in September that she is pregnant with her and Reynolds’ fourth child after previously welcoming daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

Lively blasted her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for cropping her shoes out of the new photo.
Variety via Getty Images

After the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” star debuted her budding belly while walking the Forbes Power Women’s Summit carpet, she shared throwback bump pics via Instagram.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone,” the expectant star wrote at the time. “You freak me and my kids out.”

She and the actor are already the parents of James, Inez and Betty.
GC Images

While awaiting Lively and Reynolds’ little one’s arrival, fans believe that Taylor Swift revealed the baby’s name on “Midnights” when she sang about someone named Daisy May in “You’re on Your Own, Kid.”

Swift, 32, previously featured all three of the couple’s daughters’ names in her song “Betty.”

Reynolds hilariously revealed in a November interview that James, Inez and Betty used to believe the Grammy winner sings as a “hobby.”

“Then they went to a concert one day and were like, ‘Ohhhhh,'” the Golden Globe nominee recalled on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show.”

