Court documents: Woman drowns 93-year-old grandma

A 35-year-old Eaton woman is accused of murdering her 93-year-old grandmother.

Heidi Michelle Matheny is scheduled to appear in a Preble County courtroom Friday following last month's indictment on one count of murder.

According to court records, Matheny walked into the Preble County Sheriff’s Office around 6 p.m. on November 15 and said she wanted to turn herself in. She allegedly told an Eaton police detective she killed her grandmother.

When officers responded to a duplex in the 300 block of East Somers Street, they found Alice Matheny, dead in a bathtub.

An autopsy revealed the elderly woman had a fractured sternum and rib as well as multiple bruises on her neck and arms, according to court documents.

During an interview with police, Matheny said her grandmother was doing dishes at the kitchen sink when she came up behind her and put her head in the sink, according to an Eaton police report. She told police she held her grandmother there until the bubbles stopped and then moved her to the couch.

“She thought that [Alice] may not be dead so she went into the bathroom and filled the bathtub,” the report read. “She drug [Alice] into the bathroom and placed her into the tub.”

Matheny said she held her grandmother underwater for 15 minutes in the bathtub, according to the police report.

Eaton Municipal Court Judge Ed Kalil on Nov. 17 set her bond at $500,000. She is at Summit Behavioral Health in Cincinnati, court documents stated.

According to an Eaton police report, Matheny was placed on a suicide watch at the time of her arrest, and at her initial arraignment she said she did not “wish to have an attorney.” However, the court appointed attorney Gracita Hubler.

READ MORE

Court docs: Murder suspect wants to be released from jail due to irregular bowel movements

Prosecutor: DNA evidence shows alleged serial killer murdered UC student in 1978

Cincinnati murder suspect taken into custody in Florida

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines