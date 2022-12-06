Read full article on original website
AirAsia X Moves Hawaii Service Resumption to 3Q23
AirAsia X on its web booking system is displaying revised service resumption to Hawaii, based on available flights for reservation. The airline tentatively lists Kuala Lumpur – Osaka Kansai – Honolulu service from 01JUL23, although only highest fare category is available for booking. The airline tentatively schedules 4...
EasyFly Adds New Domestic Routes in December 2022
Colombian carrier easyfly in December 2022 and January 2023 adds new domestic service from Bogota and Bucaramanga, on board ATR72 aircraft. Planned service as follows. Bogota – Buenaventura 03DEC22 – 30JAN23 2 weekly ATR72. VE9160 BOG1000 – 1115BUN AT7 1. VE9160 BOG1110 – 1225BUN AT7 6.
Air Canada NS23 Vancouver – Miami Frequency Changes
Air Canada in Northern summer 2023 season is maintaining Vancouver – Miami nonstop service, opened for reservation earlier this week. From 13MAY23 to 28OCT23, the Star Alliance member will operate 2 weekly flights for summer season, on board Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. AC1034 YVR0820 – 1706MIA 7M8 46...
Air North Outlines NS23 Toronto Operations
Canadian carrier Air North has outlined planned service to Toronto during Northern summer 2023 season. The seasonal service in 2023 is scheduled once weekly from 11MAY23 to 06OCT23, with Boeing 737-500 aircraft. Second weekly flight will be added in August 2023. Planned schedule for Whitehorse – Yellowknife – Toronto route as follows.
American Airlines Feb/Mar 2023 New York – Barcelona Aircraft Changes
American Airlines in the first quarter 2023 plans to operate Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on New York JFK – Barcelona route on limited-time basis, replacing the -200ER. From New York, the 777-300ER is scheduled daily from 22FEB23 to 04MAR23. Schedule below is effective 22FEB23 – 28FEB23. AA066 JFK1911 –...
SriLankan Airlines 1Q23 Australia Service Changes – 08DEC22
SriLankan Airlines in February and March 2023 plans service adjustment to Australia. For 5-week period from 17FEB23 to 25MAR23, the airline’s service to Sydney will be operating as Colombo – Melbourne – Sydney – Colombo triangle routing. UL621 CMB0100 – 1625MEL1755 – 1915SYD2030 – 0155+1CMB 333...
Virgin Atlantic NS23 Operation Changes – 10DEC22
Virgin Atlantic during the weekend of 10DEC22’s schedule update filed changes to its Northern summer 2023 operation, effective 26MAR23. Latest service adjustment as follows. Edinburgh – Orlando eff 21JUN23 Seasonal service operated 397-seater A350-1000XWB, replaces A330-300. 2 weekly flights. London Heathrow – Atlanta A350-1000XWB continues to operate 1...
Compagnie Africaine d’Aviation Files Johannesburg Schedule in Jan 2023
Congo’s Compagnie Africaine d’Aviation (CAA) in January 2023 intends to operate service to South Africa, as schedule filing appears in the OAG, as of 04DEC22. Proposed schedule as follows. Kinshasa – Lubumbashi – Johannesburg 2 weekly A330. BU011 FIH0800 – 1135FBM1230 – 1515JNB 330 1...
Sky Express Dec 2022 Athens – London Service Changes
Citing operational constraints during Christmas peak period at London Heathrow Airport, Greek carrier Sky Express will temporarily move Athens – London Heathrow service to Athens – London Luton, between 15DEC22 and 23DEC22. There will be revision to operating flight number, while schedule remains unchanged. The statement was issued...
RusLine Expands Naryan-Mar Service in 1Q23
Russian carrier RusLine in the first quarter of 2023 plans to expand service at Naryan-Mar, where the airline schedules 8 routes, with CRJ100/200. Naryan-Mar – Moscow Zhukovsky eff 02JAN23 2 weekly. Naryan-Mar – St. Petersburg eff 02JAN23 3 weekly. Naryan-Mar – Syktyvkar – Kazan eff 02JAN23 2 weekly...
Air France Adds Copa Airlines Codeshare Service to Ecuador From Dec 2022
Air France in early-December 2022 expanded codeshare partnership with Copa Airlines, covering following service to/from Ecuador operated by the latter. The codeshare service went into effect since 01DEC22 (approximate). Air France operated by Copa Airlines. Panama City – Guayaquil. Panama City – Quito.
Akasa Air Adds Lucknow Service From late-Dec 2022
Indian carrier Akasa Air in late-December 2022 is adding service to Lucknow, with flights from Bangalore and Mumbai scheduled. Bangalore – Lucknow eff 25DEC22 1 daily 737 MAX 8. QP1360 BLR0740 – 1015LKO 7M8 D. QP1361 LKO1630 – 1905BLR 7M8 D. Mumbai – Lucknow eff 25DEC22 1...
Korean Air Resumes A380 Los Angeles Service in 1Q23
Korean Air this week revised planned operational aircraft to Los Angeles and New York JFK, between 01FEB23 and 25MAR23. The Skyteam member plans to resume Airbus A380 service to Los Angeles, while New York JFK moves from A380 to 747-8I. Schedule listed below is effective 01FEB23 – 11MAR23. Seoul...
Air Malta NS23 Network Additions
Air Malta in Northern summer 2023 season is adding 4 routes, including service resumptions to Naples, Palermo and Tel Aviv. Planned operation as follows. Malta – Naples eff 27MAR23 3 weekly A320neo (Last served until September 2019) KM674 MLA1040 – 1155NAP 32N 3. KM674 MLA1320 – 1435NAP 32N...
French Bee 1Q23 Tahiti Seasonal Service Adjustment
French Bee in the first quarter of 2023 is adjusting service to French Polynesia, a routine seasonal adjustment. From 20JAN23 to 12MAR23, the airline’s Paris Orly – San Francisco – Papeete routing will be reduced from 3 to 2 weekly. Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft operates this route. BF710...
Aleutian Airways Begins Anchorage – Dutch Harbor Service From Nov 2022
Aleutian Airways in mid-November 2022 launched scheduled service on Anchorage – Unalaska/Dutch Harbor route, on board Saab 2000 aircraft. First flight inaugurated on 16NOV22, scheduled once daily on weekdays with following schedule. VC1101 ANC0715 – 0945DUT S20 x67. VC1102 DUT1045 – 1300ANC S20 x67. Aleutian Airways is...
American Schedules 777-200ER Phoenix – Los Angeles Flights in Feb 2023
American Airlines on limited-time basis plans to operate Boeing 777-200ER aircraft on Phoenix – Los Angeles route for the month of February 2023. From Phoenix, the 777-200ER is scheduled to operate from 09FEB23 to 13FEB23, Los Angeles departs on the following day. AA354 PHX1815 – 1845LAX 772 09FEB23.
