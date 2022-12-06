ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

New report sheds light on rise of antisemitism in Virginia

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34FWoS_0jZ1zBDp00

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A new report is shedding light on the rise of antisemitism in the Commonwealth.

Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Commission to Combat Antisemitism released their report Monday. According to the commission, antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached an all-time high in 2021 with 2,717 separate incidents reported. In 2022 thus far, Virginia alone has seen nearly 350 reports of antisemitic acts.

The commission was established to stand against hatred and intolerance and develop an actionable plan to combat antisemitism in the Commonwealth.

To combat antisemitism, the commission recommends including efforts to bolster K-12 education on the Holocaust and Judaism, increase hate crime reporting and data collection, and prevent state agencies from contracting with companies that have taken antisemitic positions.

Read the full report from Commission to Combat Antisemitism Report here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Attorney General joins bipartisan multistate coalition to hold Big Tech accountable

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday that Virginia joined a bipartisan coalition of 25 States and the District of Columbia. The coalition is urging the United States Supreme Court in Gonzalez v. Google to interpret Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act (1996) narrowly to ensure technology companies remain accountable to state consumer protection laws.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff at all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in respect and memory for the nearly 4,000 American service men and women killed or wounded in the early morning of Dec. 7, 1941, at the United States Navy Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia sheriff’s office jokes online about meth found in public restroom as opioid epidemic reaches ‘crisis proportion’

"Just a little PSA here………if you’re going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible enough to keep up with it and don’t just leave it laying around in a public bathroom all Willy Nilly like for anyone to grab a hold of," the Sheriff's Office wrote online. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2021.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

North Carolina school board member resigns after being targeted by anti-trans attacks

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A member of the Asheville City Board of Education has resigned from her position due to anti-trans attacks during school board meetings. The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that Peyton O’Conner announced her resignation from the Asheville City Board of Education on Monday, effective immediately. The Citizen-Times says that a pastor, Ronald Gates, […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
wvtf.org

Virginia author envisions second civil war

Kevin O’Farrell is a writer who lives in a suburb of Richmond. He’s also a runner who has come to know his subdivision well, and as this country has grown increasingly into camps of red and blue, O’Farrell started thinking about civil war. “I’m familiar with this...
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

51K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy