New report sheds light on rise of antisemitism in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A new report is shedding light on the rise of antisemitism in the Commonwealth.

Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Commission to Combat Antisemitism released their report Monday. According to the commission, antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached an all-time high in 2021 with 2,717 separate incidents reported. In 2022 thus far, Virginia alone has seen nearly 350 reports of antisemitic acts.

The commission was established to stand against hatred and intolerance and develop an actionable plan to combat antisemitism in the Commonwealth.

To combat antisemitism, the commission recommends including efforts to bolster K-12 education on the Holocaust and Judaism, increase hate crime reporting and data collection, and prevent state agencies from contracting with companies that have taken antisemitic positions.

Read the full report from Commission to Combat Antisemitism Report here .

