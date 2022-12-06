1 killed in confrontation with Memphis Police, officer injured at gas station

One person is dead, and a Memphis Police officer injured after the two exchanged gunshots Monday night in an incident that is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened at about 9:15 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Winchester Road.

A Memphis Police officer went to a gas station in that block in response to a call about a "suspicious vehicle," TBI said in a statement. For unclear reasons, the man in the car and the officer fired shots at each other, with both people being hit, TBI said.

The man, identified as 39-year-old James West, Jr. of Sarah, Mississppi, fled and was found dead in an idling vehicle in the 4100 block of Winchester Road, TBI said. The injured Memphis officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment. In a Tuesday morning update to the Memphis City Council, MPD Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis said the officer was stable.

"Fortunately, our officer is in stable condition right now," Davis said. "We are working with the hospital to hopefully have him released sometime later today."

Davis told reporters she thinks the officer had been shot "at least two" times. TBI did not identify the officer involved, nor the person who was killed.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy asked the TBI to investigate. It is the second time since he took office in September that he has asked TBI to investigate and the third time in 2022 that they have investigated an officer-involved shooting at MPD.

The DA's office has called TBI in to investigate twice for the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

The last officer-involved shooting TBI investigated MPD for took place Nov. 21 when an officers responded to a call about four people being armed. When they arrived, an officer tried to "confront" a 15-year-old who was getting into a gray Dodge Challenger, that officials said was stolen the night before.

When the 15-year-old attempted to drive away, the officer shot him.

The 15-year-old was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and "continues to recover," according to TBI. Monday night's officer-involved shooting was the second MPD shooting where the person shot was dead at the scene. The first fatal shooting took place June 3.

West had an active warrant for his arrest, charging him with16 counts of burglary, one count theft of property $10,000-$60,000 and one count theft of property $1,000-$2,500. All of the charges listed in the warrant were dated Nov. 16.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: 1 killed in confrontation with Memphis Police, officer injured at gas station