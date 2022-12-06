King Charles, Queen Consort Reportedly Not Worried About Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Docu But Tired Of Their Drama

After the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trailer for their upcoming Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," a royal source claimed they have "run out of ammo" against the royal family. Allegedly, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort are not worried about what the show has to expose at all, though they are sure exhausted by the Sussexes' drama.

King Charles and Queen Camilla Photo by Reuters

Netflix dropped the trailer for "Harry & Meghan" exactly when Prince William and Kate Middleton were in the U.S. for their Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston. As many saw it as strategically timed, a lot suspected it just made Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's feud with the royal family worse.

The one-minute trailer focused on the former senior royals' love story and struggles with The Firm. Hence, it's expected to address more criticisms about the royal family.