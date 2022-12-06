ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles, Queen Consort Reportedly Not Worried About Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Docu But Tired Of Their Drama

After the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trailer for their upcoming Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," a royal source claimed they have "run out of ammo" against the royal family. Allegedly, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort are not worried about what the show has to expose at all, though they are sure exhausted by the Sussexes' drama.

Netflix dropped the trailer for "Harry & Meghan" exactly when Prince William and Kate Middleton were in the U.S. for their Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston. As many saw it as strategically timed, a lot suspected it just made Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's feud with the royal family worse.

The one-minute trailer focused on the former senior royals' love story and struggles with The Firm. Hence, it's expected to address more criticisms about the royal family.

Tom Warnock
2d ago

It seems that what Harry and Megan have to say is now verging on jealous gossip and mud slinging except that mud is being slung only in one direction.

Darlene Rosario
2d ago

That is the proper attitude. The sussex pair are emotionally driven. They will do this through out their life until they receive professional help. Real help, not someone that will cater to their money and status.

Guest
1d ago

Worry about Harry’s mental health and how he is being manipulated by the wife. Nothing to worry about what they say, no one believes them anymore. Their true colors and motif have come out, money money money.

