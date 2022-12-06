Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
We Tried Heritage Kulfi: South Asian Ice Cream DessertsNewyorkStreetfood.comPrinceton, NJ
The Road Races on Rt 1/9 Between MetLife Stadium and Newark AirportMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
I Love The Parrots Outside My Window...And I Live In New Jersey
Did you know that New Jersey has a little secret? It's true. Back in the later part of last century, a small bunch of small green parrots escaped from a home. The parrots were never to be seen indoors again, but that doesn't mean that they died.
Amazing Retro New Jersey Diner Is Getting Some National Attention
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
NJ hidden gem: Cozy tavern with a water view and great food
If you're like me, you have passed this place on your way north to Lambertville and maybe never gave it a second look. It's really not a tourist spot. It's a place for locals who know where to get good food and drinks that also has some pretty decent live music from time to time.
This Spot Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hole-In-The-Wall-Restaurant
New Jersey is so fortunate to have so many great restaurants, and so many foodies to enjoy them. New Jersey may be the only place where being named a hole-in-the-wall restaurant is a really great thing. We have every type of restaurant in the Garden State. We enjoy everything from...
Historic Holmdel, NJ location cleared for filming of TV special
Television and film production has been ramping up in New Jersey over the past several years. Interest in the Great Garden State continues to grow for multiple production companies, which is great news for the state. Netflix, for example, wants to move into the former Fort Monmouth location and build...
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United States
The words "friendly" and "New Jersey" do not usually go hand in hand. That's why we were pretty shocked to find out that a small NJ town made it onto this year's list of Friendliest Small Towns in the U.S.
Mystery solved – What caused the ground to shake in NJ on Monday
The mystery of what caused the ground to shake in South Jersey on Monday has been solved. Military aircraft were flying about three miles off the Atlantic Coast, and the U.S. Navy is confirming some of those aircraft were traveling at super-sonic speeds. Sonic booms can be created when an...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Jersey
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 9, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken will open its newest New Jersey location in Wayne.
Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Closing After 88 Years In Business
New Jersey and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, it just makes sense. In the summer, there's nothing better than grabbing a couple of scoops from Hoffmans, Iceberg, or Poppy's and going for a walk while the sun sets. Even in the winter, ice cream is just...
Texas-based industrial logistics developer expanding in N.J. with new team
An Texas-based industrial logistics developer, Hillwood, is expanding in New Jersey and the mid-Atlantic market with a new regional team based in Jersey City led by an industry veteran, Art Makris. Makris has more than 24 years of experience developing industrial logistics and has been recognized as a leader in...
New Jersey’s Best Luncheonette Is So Remote, You’ve Probably Never Heard Of It
This is supposedly one of the best places to get a bite to eat in the Garden State, and odds are you haven't heard of it!. Let me ask you this; how much do you know about the Pine Barrens?. It's probably the biggest ecosystem in New Jersey and between...
New Jersey Ice Cream Recall Could Be Deadly
Did you know that in New Jersey we eat about 20 pounds of ice cream every year? It’s true! The ice cream industry had a huge boom during COVID, most likely because we were hugging ourselves with food. The industry is worth almost 10 billion dollars. If you are an ice cream eater you should know that there is one kind in circulation that could be deadly.
Belle Mead resident expresses shock during experience at Princeton bookstore signing
A Princeton friend invited me to the November 30th book signing of: “Teaching White Supremacy-America’s Democratic Ordeal and the Forging of Our National Identity” held at Labyrinth Books. The author, Donald Yacovone and commentator Eddie Glaude, Princeton Distinguished University Professor, hosted a presentation of the book followed by a question-and-answer session. A personal discussion with Mr. Glaude after the event that should have been a positive, educational experience for both of us quickly turned into a verbal brawl.
Another NJ restaurant chain files for bankruptcy
Another popular New Jersey restaurant has closed another location amidst a second bankruptcy filing in four years. Bertucci's has closed its Marlton location, and now has only one restaurant in New Jersey - Mount Laurel. The casual-dining chain once boasted more than 100 locations in nine states. Featuring classic Italian...
FIRST SNOW OF THE SEASON?: NY, NJ could get up to 3 inches Sunday
New York City could be getting the first snow of the season on Sunday, though relatively low temperatures might lead to a miserable mix of sleet and rain, according to forecasters.
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
17 from New Jersey named on Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies list
Newsweek on Wednesday released its list recognizing the Top 500 most responsible companies in the U.S. based on performance in the areas of environment, social & corporate governance, or ESG. Seventeen companies from New Jersey made the list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023. To highlight those corporations that...
NJ Scam Gone Bad: FBI Wanted Men Target the Wrong Couple
"Will" from Marshall Van Lines is actually Waled M. Elfki and he's wanted by the FBI.Photo byBergen County Prosecutor's Office. What would you do if you were planning a stressful move from one state to another, you hire a seemingly professional moving company, and then the company steals all of your belongings? That’s exactly what happened to Point Plesant-based tattoo artist, Sydney Smith this past Friday.
New Jersey bear hunt off to slow start – could be extended
New Jersey's black bear hunt is off to a slow start. The Department of Environmental Protection reports 20 bears were killed on Wednesday, the first fill day of hunting. Only one bear was reported killed on Tuesday, the first day hunting was allowed. According to the DEP, nine bears were...
Pinnacle Treatment Centers acquires MBA Wellness Center in Georgia
Mount Laurel-based Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leading provider of community-based drug and alcohol addiction treatment services, on Thursday said it acquired MBA Wellness Center in Stockbridge, Georgia. Founded in 2010, MBA Wellness Center is a privately-owned, outpatient opioid addiction treatment program located approximately 20 miles south of Atlanta. The center...
