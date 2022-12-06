ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

Historic Holmdel, NJ location cleared for filming of TV special

Television and film production has been ramping up in New Jersey over the past several years. Interest in the Great Garden State continues to grow for multiple production companies, which is great news for the state. Netflix, for example, wants to move into the former Fort Monmouth location and build...
HOLMDEL, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey Ice Cream Recall Could Be Deadly

Did you know that in New Jersey we eat about 20 pounds of ice cream every year? It’s true! The ice cream industry had a huge boom during COVID, most likely because we were hugging ourselves with food. The industry is worth almost 10 billion dollars. If you are an ice cream eater you should know that there is one kind in circulation that could be deadly.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Princeton Packet

Belle Mead resident expresses shock during experience at Princeton bookstore signing

A Princeton friend invited me to the November 30th book signing of: “Teaching White Supremacy-America’s Democratic Ordeal and the Forging of Our National Identity” held at Labyrinth Books. The author, Donald Yacovone and commentator Eddie Glaude, Princeton Distinguished University Professor, hosted a presentation of the book followed by a question-and-answer session. A personal discussion with Mr. Glaude after the event that should have been a positive, educational experience for both of us quickly turned into a verbal brawl.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another NJ restaurant chain files for bankruptcy

Another popular New Jersey restaurant has closed another location amidst a second bankruptcy filing in four years. Bertucci's has closed its Marlton location, and now has only one restaurant in New Jersey - Mount Laurel. The casual-dining chain once boasted more than 100 locations in nine states. Featuring classic Italian...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

NJ Scam Gone Bad: FBI Wanted Men Target the Wrong Couple

"Will" from Marshall Van Lines is actually Waled M. Elfki and he's wanted by the FBI.Photo byBergen County Prosecutor's Office. What would you do if you were planning a stressful move from one state to another, you hire a seemingly professional moving company, and then the company steals all of your belongings? That’s exactly what happened to Point Plesant-based tattoo artist, Sydney Smith this past Friday.
roi-nj.com

Pinnacle Treatment Centers acquires MBA Wellness Center in Georgia

Mount Laurel-based Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leading provider of community-based drug and alcohol addiction treatment services, on Thursday said it acquired MBA Wellness Center in Stockbridge, Georgia. Founded in 2010, MBA Wellness Center is a privately-owned, outpatient opioid addiction treatment program located approximately 20 miles south of Atlanta. The center...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy