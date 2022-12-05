The Alexandria Fund for Human Services (AFHS) is the umbrella fund through which the Department of Community and Human Services (DCHS) coordinates and administers competitively awarded grants to nonprofit and community agencies that serve Alexandria’s young children, youth, families, older adults, immigrants, individuals with low incomes, and persons with disabilities. Join us on Thursday, December 15, 6 p.m. to hear what is being proposed going forward and for an opportunity to provide feedback. See flyer for details.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO