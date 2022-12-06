Read full article on original website
Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell on forming the Heartland Caucus of Democrats in the House
Does the National Democratic Party have a problem in heartland America? Representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan, who ran and lost for a caucus leadership position in the House, displayed a map that shows the home states of caucus leaders. They're all from coastal states - New York, California, Massachusetts, Maryland. Representative Dingell is forming what's called the Heartland Caucus of Democrats, concerned their party isn't concerned enough with issues felt deeply in the Midwest. Representative Dingell joins us from her district in Michigan.
What the GOP's next steps should be after Herschel Walker's loss
When Herschel Walker ran for U.S. Senate in Georgia, he faced criticism for many things he said. But when he lost this week, he gave a gracious concession speech. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) HERSCHEL WALKER: I don't want any of you to stop dreaming. I don't want any of you...
How Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's switch to an Independent is being viewed in her home state
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema is a Democrat no longer. She spent much of the last two years in an evenly divided Senate, carving out a reputation as a holdout in contentious legislative battles. The senator announced Thursday she is now an independent. KJZZ's Mark Brodie in Phoenix joins us now.
Maine swears in its most diverse legislature yet, including its first Black Speaker
Maine consistently ranks as one of the most white states in the country. But this week, it swore in the most diverse state legislature in its history, including its first Black speaker of the House, its first Black woman state senator and its first two Somali American state representatives. Maine Public Radio's Ari Snider has this report.
To many Arizonans, Sinema's exit from the Democratic Party was predictable
When Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced she was leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an Independent, it surprised many. But for others, it was just a calculated political move.
Lamont may go alone in seeking end to ownership of AR-15s in CT
Important allies are cool to an idea Gov. Ned Lamont unexpectedly floated during a campaign debate and intends to pursue: Repealing the exemption that allows residents to possess AR-15 rifles purchased before the ban on sales in Connecticut. Twice, in 1993 and then again after the Sandy Hook massacre a...
Biden speaks at vigil honoring victims of gun violence
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called again Wednesday for a ban on so-called assault weapons as he spoke at a vigil honoring victims of gun violence, an event taking place nearly 10 years since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that spurred a new generation of advocacy for tougher firearms restrictions.
Sandy Hook 'set in motion' a decade of work on gun reform, Senator Chris Murphy says
It’s been 10 years since 20 students and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. As family members grappled with grief, the shooting also spawned a political movement. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said years of gun reform efforts culminated in the Bipartisan Safer Communities...
Encore: The federal government helps tribal communities in Alaska move to higher ground
Climate change is forcing Native villages in Alaska to relocate as riverbanks erode. The Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act allocated $170 million to tribal areas that are affected. Reporter Emily Schwing visited one community to find out how this infusion of federal cash might help. (SOUNDBITE OF DOGS BARKING)
Lamont official: Heating aid grants for many families will increase
Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration didn’t solve the financial puzzle Wednesday that heating assistance advocates having been working on for months. But it connected a big piece. Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford announced the $30 million in state funds that legislators committed last week for the Low...
The week in CT news: Recreational cannabis, baby bivalent boosters, Randy Cox settlement talks
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
Mass shootings may get all the attention, but advocates say don't minimize everyday gun violence
It’s been 10 years since a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown left 20 students and six educators dead. The tragedy put renewed focus on America’s gun laws and on the nation’s massive number of mass shootings. But the country also struggles with a less-talked...
A little girl in California has been granted a license to keep a unicorn
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A lot of little girls dream of owning a pet unicorn, but not many have stopped to think about the paperwork. One little girl in California did. Madeline wrote to Los Angeles County officials asking for approval to keep a unicorn in her backyard if she could find one. The animal control department agreed, granting her their very first unicorn license. Requirements include providing ample exposure to sunshine, moonbeams and rainbows. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
How has Connecticut mitigated against PFAS? State task force reviews its progress
A state task force met in-person Thursday for the first time in three years to examine how Connecticut has mitigated against the pollution of PFAS chemicals from its land and waters. “We are sharing information between states, our federal partners, academia, and the regulated community,” said Katie Dykes, commissioner for...
Two parents remember their 6-year-old daughter, who died at Sandy Hook
Time now for StoryCorps. Next week is the 10th anniversary of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. A gunman killed six educators and 20 children, including Jeremy Richman and Jennifer Hensel's 6-year-old daughter Avielle. In 2017, Jeremy and Jennifer talked at StoryCorps. Jennifer wanted us to share that conversation.
