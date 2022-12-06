ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell on forming the Heartland Caucus of Democrats in the House

Does the National Democratic Party have a problem in heartland America? Representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan, who ran and lost for a caucus leadership position in the House, displayed a map that shows the home states of caucus leaders. They're all from coastal states - New York, California, Massachusetts, Maryland. Representative Dingell is forming what's called the Heartland Caucus of Democrats, concerned their party isn't concerned enough with issues felt deeply in the Midwest. Representative Dingell joins us from her district in Michigan.
Biden speaks at vigil honoring victims of gun violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called again Wednesday for a ban on so-called assault weapons as he spoke at a vigil honoring victims of gun violence, an event taking place nearly 10 years since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that spurred a new generation of advocacy for tougher firearms restrictions.
A little girl in California has been granted a license to keep a unicorn

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A lot of little girls dream of owning a pet unicorn, but not many have stopped to think about the paperwork. One little girl in California did. Madeline wrote to Los Angeles County officials asking for approval to keep a unicorn in her backyard if she could find one. The animal control department agreed, granting her their very first unicorn license. Requirements include providing ample exposure to sunshine, moonbeams and rainbows. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
