Frustration over delays in the comprehensive plan update and inaction on a moratorium for Calverton boiled over in the Riverhead Town Hall meeting room yesterday. Residents making those demands have become impatient with delays and perceived inaction by the Town Board. During the long and contentious meeting, some residents took the podium to question the motivations and integrity of some board members. Tempers flared. Members of the audience from time to time heckled board members as they spoke and punctuated speakers’ comments with loud applause, shouts and an occasional whistle.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO