Riverhead, NY

HuntingtonNow

Public Session to Examine Development Proposal in Melville

The Huntington Town Board and the Long Island Association are hosting a “listening session” Thursday night on potential development of part of Melville. The session, scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bank of America, 300 Broadhollow Road, will review the “Melville Employment Center,” a proposal to Read More ...
MELVILLE, NY
riverheadlocal

Residents, angered by proposed zoning code changes, again press Town Board for moratorium

Frustration over delays in the comprehensive plan update and inaction on a moratorium for Calverton boiled over in the Riverhead Town Hall meeting room yesterday. Residents making those demands have become impatient with delays and perceived inaction by the Town Board. During the long and contentious meeting, some residents took the podium to question the motivations and integrity of some board members. Tempers flared. Members of the audience from time to time heckled board members as they spoke and punctuated speakers’ comments with loud applause, shouts and an occasional whistle.
RIVERHEAD, NY
27east.com

New Owner Will Propose Upgrades, Potential Changes to Eastport Shopping Center

Potential plans for the redevelopment of the King Kullen shopping center in Eastport have garnered mixed reviews from residents. Brookhaven Town Councilman Dan Panico shared some ideas proposed by the... more. A collaborative community effort for good came to full fruition recently. The new organic, natural ... 7 Dec 2022...
EASTPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Tolls on Atlantic Beach Bridge set to rise 50 percent

Tolls are set to increase on the Atlantic Beach Bridge beginning Jan. 1, after a “rigorous review,” the Nassau County Bridge Authority said earlier this week. On Tuesday night, one Long Breach resident raised strong objections at a City Council meeting, and asked the council to speak with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman about halting the increase.
longisland.com

Receiver Pravato Reminds Oyster Bay Residents to File for Property Tax Exemptions

Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
OYSTER BAY, NY
27east.com

Green Lights for Southampton Village Ocean Rescue

Legislation signed by Governor Kathy Hochul in July has officially designated Southampton Village Ocean Rescue as an emergency rescue and first aid squad, allowing its members to display a green... more. When the Pierson/Bridgehampton girls basketball team hosted Westhampton Beach in a nonleague game on December ... by Drew Budd.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Wanted: New superintendent for East Meadow schools

The search is on for a new superintendent for the East Meadow School District. The current superintendent, Dr. Kenneth Card Jr., announced his retirement after five years with the district effective Aug. 23, 2023. District Wise Search Consultants, a company contracted by districts to help find new personnel, has started...
EAST MEADOW, NY
riverheadlocal

Navy to update community on restoration of former Grumman site at virtual meeting Wednesday

The second semiannual meeting of the Calverton Restoration Advisory Board will be held virtually on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6:15 p.m.. The RAB was established in 1997 to facilitate communication between the community and the Navy regarding the cleanup and restoration of the 2,900-acre site in Calverton owned by the Navy until 1998 and leased to Northrop Grumman (formerly Grumman Aerospace) to manufacture and test military aircraft and equipment, and also conduct firefighting training activities, from the 1950s until 1994.
CALVERTON, NY
27east.com

Southampton Police Reports for the Week of December 8

SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A business owner visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 29 to report someone had cashed a check using his company’s bank account. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A... more. Eddy Sanchez Romero, 28, of Mastic Beach was arrested on December 2 at 10:13 p.m. in...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
riverheadlocal

No time left for dawdling: Town Board needs to wake up and kick it into overdrive on comp plan — and that includes a meaningful moratorium

It’s been almost five months since the Riverhead Town Board fired its planning consultants tasked with writing the comprehensive plan update. And since that decision was made, the same phrase used as the reason for the firing — “slow pace of progress and shallow depth of study” — can be applied to town officials, who are in the same place they were five months ago.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longislandadvance.net

Village tree now stands 20 feet tall

In 2016, the E.O.C of Suffolk CEO Adrian Fassett donated funds to purchase the original 12-foot Village of Patchogue tree, located at the Capital One Plaza on Main Street, to be utilized during the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
PATCHOGUE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Port Jefferson Station Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Port Jefferson Station store in November. A man allegedly stole four bottles of whiskey from Markay’s Wine and Liquor, located at 4600...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Overnight Closures on the Long Island Expressway in Nassau County

The New York State Department of Transportation advised motorists that there will be closures this week on the Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) in Nassau County to facilitate various bridge and highway maintenance operations. Wednesday, December 7: The westbound lanes will be closed and detoured onto the North Service Road...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Accident Investigation Closes Nugent Drive Wednesday Morning

Nugent Drive in Northampton and Riverside is closed to eastbound traffic starting at the Pinehurst Boulevard intersection due to an accident investigation Wednesday morning, according to Southampton Town Police. Police... more. Southampton Town Police Captain James Kiernan has been chosen as the next chief of the ... by Kitty Merrill.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
urbancny.com

Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester and Syracuse

Department of Financial Services Secures Agreements with Two Mortgage Lenders to Improve Service to Their Whole Communities. Part of Ongoing Statewide Effort to Combat Housing Discrimination. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on...
SYRACUSE, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

