Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Former US Diplomats Call on Biden to Withhold Military Aid and Cooperation with Israel
Two former American diplomats have argued that the U.S. should cease providing offensive weapons or military assistance to Israel’s incoming government for actions in Jerusalem as well as Judea and Samaria. Daniel C. Kurtzer, the U.S. ambassador to Israel under President George W. Bush and ambassador to Egypt under...
The Jewish Press
Ukraine Votes to Send Israel to Hague Criminal Court, Upset Israel Rejects Ukrainian Asylum Seekers
On Friday, the UN Special Committee on Decolonization approved the draft resolution titled “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem,” and decided to request the International Court of Justice in the Hague to “render urgently an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from the ongoing violation by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, from its prolonged occupation, settlement, and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.”
The Jewish Press
US Fund$ Arabs Who Want to Destroy Israel
Some Israeli journalists who traveled to Qatar to report on the soccer World Cup were harassed and verbally abused by Arabs from several countries. The journalists were told that Israel has no right to exist and that most Arabs are opposed to any form of normalization with Israelis. The hostile...
BBC
Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service
Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
The Jewish Press
Israeli, US Air Forces Simulate Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites
The Israeli and United States air forces launched a two-day drill on Tuesday simulating strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Israeli media reported. The drills will be conducted over parts of Israel and the Mediterranean Sea, and include long-range flights such as those Israeli pilots would be required to undertake to reach Iran, located some 1,200 miles from the Jewish state.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
The largest war in the world: Hundreds of thousands killed in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict
Tigray, Eritrea and Ethiopia's 2-year-long civil war has killed more people than the war in Ukraine, yet nobody's talking about it.
An Iranian patrol vessel tried to blind the bridges of US Navy ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, US military says
US forces have repeatedly raised concerns about Iranian influence and activities in waters in and around the Middle East in recent weeks.
US diplomat highlights CNN's report on 'unspeakable' rapes of Iranian activists in detention
In a tweet, US envoy for Iran Robert Malley said the acts of sexual violence perpetrated by Iranian officials and described in the CNN report about sexual violence were "unspeakable."
Iran MP Who Voted to Execute Protesters at U.N. During Human Rights Talks
More than 15,000 protesters have been arrested in Iran and are now subject to the death penalty.
Iranian journalist: Aging ayatollahs 'don't understand a movement led by young women'
Christiane Amanpour speaks with journalist and author Maziar Bahari on the widespread protests in Iran and how the government is using sexual violence to suppress them.
Al Jazeera asks International Court to identify journalist's killers
DUBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Al Jazeera on Tuesday said it has made a submission to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank in May.
Palestinians say killing caught on video was unjustified
HAWARA, West Bank (AP) — A makeshift sidewalk memorial with a Palestinian flag and a mourning notice paid tribute Saturday to a 22-year-old Palestinian whose death at the hands of an Israeli border police officer — four pistol shots from close range — was captured on widely shared amateur video. A day after the shooting in the occupied West Bank town of Hawara, Palestinians pushed back against Israeli police claims that Ammar Adili was shot in self defense after he attacked Israelis, including a border policeman, and resisted arrest. They said the officer killed Adili without justification, and that Israeli...
Ukrainians say the Russians are now dropping chemicals- K-51 grenades are used to produce a gas that can incapacitate
Footage of what Ukrainian forces allege to be a K-51 grenade was recently shared via Telegram by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The translated caption to their video revealed that,
BBC
Witnesses challenge Israeli policeman's killing of Palestinian
An eyewitness to the killing of a Palestinian by Israeli forces has told the BBC he believes the man was shot simply for punching a policeman. Ammar Mefleh was killed at close range in the occupied West Bank last Friday. He is the 10th Palestinian shot dead by Israeli troops...
Iran shutters state ‘morality police’ as protests continue after Mahsa Amini’s death: report
Iran has reportedly scrapped its “morality police” amid ongoing protests triggered by a woman’s arrest for alleged violations of the country’s strict female dress code. The women-led protests have swept Iran since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died Sept. 16 — three days after the morality police booked her in Tehran. “Morality police have nothing to do with the judiciary” and have been abolished, Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was quoted saying, according to the ISNA news agency. His comment came at a religious conference where he responded to a participant who asked “why the morality police were being shut down”, the...
airlive.net
ALERT Early this morning, two Russian Tu-95 nuclear bombers were destroyed at the Engels Air Base
According to reports, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone. Two explosions possibly carried out by Ukraine hit two Russian nuclear bombers and causing three deaths and six injuries, media reports claimed on Monday. The Tupolev Tu-95 is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First...
World
Al Jazeera journalist Abu Akleh killing referred to ICC
The news outlet, Al Jazeera, has referred the case of Shireen Abu Akleh to the International Criminal Court. She was a journalist for Al Jazeera who was killed in the spring in the West Bank, allegedly by a bullet from the Israeli Defense Forces. The World's Marco Werman talks to Abderrahim Foukara, Al Jazeera's DC bureau chief, about the referral to the ICC on behalf of their reporter.
Israeli officer kills Palestinian after alleged stabbing
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s paramilitary border police said an officer killed an alleged Palestinian assailant in the occupied West Bank on Friday after they wrestled over a weapon. Amateur video captured the moments the officer fired the fatal shots, and the Palestinian man dropped to the ground. The video, widely shared on social media, was a rare documentation of one of the increasingly common violent incidents involving Israeli security forces and Palestinians, including attackers. Rising Israeli-Palestinian tensions have made 2022 the deadliest year in the long-running conflict since 2006. Further escalation is likely, as the most right-wing and religious government in Israel’s history is poised to be installed in coming days or weeks, with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returning to power. Friday’s violence took place along a busy thoroughfare in the town of Hawara, south of the West Bank city of Nablus. Police said a Palestinian man carried a knife and tried to break into the car of an Israeli couple before the driver, who was an Israeli soldier on leave, shot and wounded him.
Comments / 0