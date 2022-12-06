JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s paramilitary border police said an officer killed an alleged Palestinian assailant in the occupied West Bank on Friday after they wrestled over a weapon. Amateur video captured the moments the officer fired the fatal shots, and the Palestinian man dropped to the ground. The video, widely shared on social media, was a rare documentation of one of the increasingly common violent incidents involving Israeli security forces and Palestinians, including attackers. Rising Israeli-Palestinian tensions have made 2022 the deadliest year in the long-running conflict since 2006. Further escalation is likely, as the most right-wing and religious government in Israel’s history is poised to be installed in coming days or weeks, with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returning to power. Friday’s violence took place along a busy thoroughfare in the town of Hawara, south of the West Bank city of Nablus. Police said a Palestinian man carried a knife and tried to break into the car of an Israeli couple before the driver, who was an Israeli soldier on leave, shot and wounded him.

