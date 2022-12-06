ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Early screening helped Boston woman survive colon cancer

BOSTON - The excruciating aches and pains on Shanda Foster's right abdomen led the Boston woman to the doctor's office in 2013 for her first colonoscopy. "I realized I couldn't eat any more," Foster said. "It was a literal blockage I had on my side."  She was in her early 30s, but her doctor wanted to rule out colon cancer - the same illness that "Cheers" actress Kirstie Alley was diagnosed with not long after it ultimately claimed her life at 71. "It's very important to get screening very early on," said Tufts Medical Center's chief colon...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Concern, Outrage After Man Is Found Sleeping in Boston School

There have been renewed discussions around school safety and security in Boston amongst local parents and leaders alike after a man was found sleeping Tuesday morning in a school in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. A teacher walked into her classroom Tuesday morning and found a man, who was experiencing homelessness,...
BOSTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey

At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Boston, Massachusetts

One Boston family owns 49% of one of the world's most successful mutual fund companies, and the company employees own the other 51%. The company is Fidelity. Because of this successful company, four Johnson family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Boston, Massachusetts. Her name is Elizabeth Johnson. Her net worth exceeds $5.1 billion, making her the 196th richest person in the country.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Combatting Hate and Keeping Greater Boston's Jewish Community Safe

American extremists pose a “persistent and lethal threat” to the LGBTQ, migrant and Jewish communities. That troubling advisory came last week from the Department of Homeland Security. With antisemitic acts and threats at an all-time high, NBC10 Boston checked in with the greater Boston Jewish community’s top security...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

'Tuesday' the puppy on the mend after week of critical care at MSPCA-Angell

BOSTON -- A six-week-old puppy who was found abandoned on the streets of East Boston is on the mend. MSPCA-Angell reported that the puppy, Tuesday, arrived on November 28 with Parvovirus. He has been getting critical treatment at the MSPCA ever since. Tuesday is now out of the hospital one week later and is in foster care. "Tuesday is quite a fighter," said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. "When he came to us just a few days ago, he had a fever over 103 degrees, and blood tests showed no white blood cells, which confirmed that his condition was quite serious."  The puppy will now be in foster care for two-to-three weeks.   "Tuesday still has a way to go before he'll be ready to go to a new home," Keiley said. "He's still too young to be adopted, and, even though we're past that critical period in his healing, he still needs some additional treatment."  
BOSTON, MA

