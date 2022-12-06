Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
The richest woman in Boston, MassachusettsLuay RahilBoston, MA
Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartmentcreteBoston, MA
Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteriesBeth TorresBoston, MA
Related
Early screening helped Boston woman survive colon cancer
BOSTON - The excruciating aches and pains on Shanda Foster's right abdomen led the Boston woman to the doctor's office in 2013 for her first colonoscopy. "I realized I couldn't eat any more," Foster said. "It was a literal blockage I had on my side." She was in her early 30s, but her doctor wanted to rule out colon cancer - the same illness that "Cheers" actress Kirstie Alley was diagnosed with not long after it ultimately claimed her life at 71. "It's very important to get screening very early on," said Tufts Medical Center's chief colon...
Are masks coming back? Experts weigh in as more people get sick
BOSTON — More and more people are bringing back masks as we get deeper into the holiday season. Medical experts say there are definitely more people getting sick in recent weeks and they say people are trying to better protect themselves using what worked during the pandemic. In Jamaica...
nbcboston.com
Concern, Outrage After Man Is Found Sleeping in Boston School
There have been renewed discussions around school safety and security in Boston amongst local parents and leaders alike after a man was found sleeping Tuesday morning in a school in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. A teacher walked into her classroom Tuesday morning and found a man, who was experiencing homelessness,...
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overhead
Lawrence, MA.Photo byGoogle. A Massachusetts witness at Lawrence reported watching a silent, disc-shaped object with a blue light at about 5:52 a.m. on July 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy again, closes 5 Massachusetts locations
NORTHBORO, Mass. — Bertucci’s, a Northboro-based restaurant chain that offers casual Italian dining, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday for the second time in recent years. The chain said the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation has resulted in falling sales and rising expenses, leading to an operating...
Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey
At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Boston Firefighter charged with attacking 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON — Suffolk County prosecutors identify a suspect charged with attacking a 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall as a city of Boston employee. According to investigators, 43-year-old Robert Buckley of Plymouth threw the victim on the ground outside J.J. Donovan’s Tavern early Sunday morning. The Suffolk County District...
The richest woman in Boston, Massachusetts
One Boston family owns 49% of one of the world's most successful mutual fund companies, and the company employees own the other 51%. The company is Fidelity. Because of this successful company, four Johnson family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Boston, Massachusetts. Her name is Elizabeth Johnson. Her net worth exceeds $5.1 billion, making her the 196th richest person in the country.
NECN
Combatting Hate and Keeping Greater Boston's Jewish Community Safe
American extremists pose a “persistent and lethal threat” to the LGBTQ, migrant and Jewish communities. That troubling advisory came last week from the Department of Homeland Security. With antisemitic acts and threats at an all-time high, NBC10 Boston checked in with the greater Boston Jewish community’s top security...
2 Boston restaurants among top 100 most beloved in the US, OpenTable says
Two Boston restaurants are among the 100 most beloved in the United States for 2022, and they’re right down the street each other. Abe & Louie’s and Atlantic Fish Company both made the list, which was compiled by OpenTable from customer reviews and released Wednesday. The company analyzed more than 13 million reviews to put together the list.
A Major Event Could Be Coming to Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
Over the last decade or so, Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts has been home to some pretty fun events. Concerts. World Series games. Frozen Fenway where college hockey (and occasionally the Boston Bruins) teams go head-to-head on a rink that's created in the outfield. There was even a Top Golf...
Here Are 10 Definite ‘Boston Area’ Phrases Massachusetts People Know
Depending on where you were lucky enough to grow up in here in the United States, I'm sure you have some unique thing that derives from your location. Growing up on the north shore of Boston, we sure have some funny little things about us, language being one. Here Are...
MedCity News
Northeast Hospital Must Pay $1.9M After Failing to Keep Accurate Record of Opioid Inventory
Northeast Hospital Corporation, which operates facilities across Massachusetts, has agreed to pay $1.9 million in civil penalties to resolve allegations that it failed to keep accurate records of controlled substances. The case emerged when Northeast discovered in 2018 that an employee had stolen more than 17,000 units of controlled substances.
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lottery
Woodland Cove rental community, south of Boston in Wareham, MA, is offering 150 affordable apartments through a Boston metrolist housing lottery. Seventeen of these will be offered at rents well below market value, with no minimum income requirement.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
Boston Firefighter Accused Of Attacking Elderly Man Outside Faneuil Hall: Report
A Boston firefighter is accused of attacking a 68-year-old man in front of his family outside of a Boston restaurant over the weekend, reports said. Robert Buckley, age 43, of Plymouth, was ordered held on a $2,000 bail during his arraignment Wednesday afternoon, where he was charged…
Massachusetts man tricked the U.S. Treasury Department for $50 million
An Acton man was sentenced in federal court in Boston in connection with his scheme to cheat the U.S. Treasury Department for $50 million in tax-free energy grants as part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.
'Tuesday' the puppy on the mend after week of critical care at MSPCA-Angell
BOSTON -- A six-week-old puppy who was found abandoned on the streets of East Boston is on the mend. MSPCA-Angell reported that the puppy, Tuesday, arrived on November 28 with Parvovirus. He has been getting critical treatment at the MSPCA ever since. Tuesday is now out of the hospital one week later and is in foster care. "Tuesday is quite a fighter," said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. "When he came to us just a few days ago, he had a fever over 103 degrees, and blood tests showed no white blood cells, which confirmed that his condition was quite serious." The puppy will now be in foster care for two-to-three weeks. "Tuesday still has a way to go before he'll be ready to go to a new home," Keiley said. "He's still too young to be adopted, and, even though we're past that critical period in his healing, he still needs some additional treatment."
‘Very concerning’: Parents worried as police search for gunman in double shooting near Boston school
BOSTON — BOSTON — Police are working to track down a gunman who opened fire near an elementary school in Boston on Monday afternoon, leaving two people injured. Boston police responded to a shooting near 155 Talbot Ave. in Dorchester just after 3 p.m., where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0