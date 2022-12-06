ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

Former US Diplomats Call on Biden to Withhold Military Aid and Cooperation with Israel

Two former American diplomats have argued that the U.S. should cease providing offensive weapons or military assistance to Israel’s incoming government for actions in Jerusalem as well as Judea and Samaria. Daniel C. Kurtzer, the U.S. ambassador to Israel under President George W. Bush and ambassador to Egypt under...
The Jewish Press

US Fund$ Arabs Who Want to Destroy Israel

Some Israeli journalists who traveled to Qatar to report on the soccer World Cup were harassed and verbally abused by Arabs from several countries. The journalists were told that Israel has no right to exist and that most Arabs are opposed to any form of normalization with Israelis. The hostile...
BBC

Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service

Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
The Guardian

Israel strips Palestinian-French rights lawyer of Jerusalem residency

Israel has stripped a prominent Palestinian-French human rights lawyer of his Jerusalem residency and is expected to deport him to France, a legal first that sets a dangerous precedent for other Palestinians with dual nationality in the contested city. Salah Hamouri, 37, had his Jerusalem residency revoked in October 2021...
The Jewish Press

Israeli, US Air Forces Simulate Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

The Israeli and United States air forces launched a two-day drill on Tuesday simulating strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Israeli media reported. The drills will be conducted over parts of Israel and the Mediterranean Sea, and include long-range flights such as those Israeli pilots would be required to undertake to reach Iran, located some 1,200 miles from the Jewish state.
WSB Radio

Palestinians say killing caught on video was unjustified

HAWARA, West Bank — (AP) — A makeshift sidewalk memorial with a Palestinian flag and a mourning notice paid tribute Saturday to a 22-year-old Palestinian whose death at the hands of an Israeli border police officer — four pistol shots from close range — was captured on widely shared amateur video.
BBC

Witnesses challenge Israeli policeman's killing of Palestinian

An eyewitness to the killing of a Palestinian by Israeli forces has told the BBC he believes the man was shot simply for punching a policeman. Ammar Mefleh was killed at close range in the occupied West Bank last Friday. He is the 10th Palestinian shot dead by Israeli troops...
The Jewish Press

Former Israeli minister: Druze Tribal Warfare Tactics a Model for Israel

Israeli Druze used tribal warfare tactics to achieve the return of the body of a youth from Palestinian Authority Arab body snatchers in Samaria last month, a divergence from the blueprint long followed by the Israeli government to free captive soldiers and the remains of slain Israelis. “I was near...
New York Post

Iran shutters state ‘morality police’ as protests continue after Mahsa Amini’s death: report

Iran has reportedly scrapped its “morality police” amid ongoing protests triggered by a woman’s arrest for alleged violations of the country’s strict female dress code. The women-led protests have swept Iran since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died Sept. 16 — three days after the morality police booked her in Tehran. “Morality police have nothing to do with the judiciary” and have been abolished, Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was quoted saying, according to the ISNA news agency. His comment came at a religious conference where he responded to a participant who asked “why the morality police were being shut down”, the...

