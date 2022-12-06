ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browning, MO

kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Dena Ellen Shoop

On December 6, 2022, Dena Ellen Shoop fearlessly took her place with the Lord. Dena was born to Noel and Velda (Maude) Russell on October 29, 1954, in Trenton, Mo. Dena lived most of her life in Green City, Mo graduating Valedictorian from Green City High School in 1973. On...
GREEN CITY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary: Eugene Steven Bridge

Eugene Steven Bridge, 64, of Bethany, died December 4, 2022, at Harrison County Community Hospital. Eugene was born November 29, 1958, in Downey, California to Conchita (Lopez) and Robert E. Bridge. Eugene worked as a mechanic before his retirement. He is survived by his step-sons: Jesse and Jordan Wills, Trenton...
BETHANY, MO
kttn.com

New “Century Farm” owners in the Green Hills Region recognized

A number of farms in the Green Hills Region have received Missouri Century Farm designations in 2022. Individuals recognized as owning Century Farms include:. Caldwell County owners are Michael and Judy Baker, and Virgil Gentry. Daviess County Century Farms include those belonging to John Pulley and Barrie and Julie Bothwell.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Lucille Bathgate

Ferris “Lucille” Bathgate, 81, Princeton, MO passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at a Trenton, MO hospital. Lucille was born on December 23, 1940, the daughter of Roy and Coy Stout. She attended Ravanna school and then married James Keith Swigart on October 12, 1957. They were blessed...
PRINCETON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
LINN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Rodney Jay Rosekrans

Rodney Jay Rosekrans – age 64 of Cowgill, MO passed away Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022. Rodney was born on October 30, 1958, the son of Dick and Mary Ellen (Slee) Rosekrans in Vinton, IA. He married Gayle Schild on August 2nd, 1980, in Vinton, IA. Rodney was a truck driver. He loved fishing and hunting.
COWGILL, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St Joseph Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant

(HARRISON COUNTY, MO) – A St Joseph man was arrested Wednesday in Harrison County on an outstanding warrant. At 11 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Triston J. Kuehner who was wanted on a Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for a traffic violation. Kuehner was...
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Three Arrests By State Troopers

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. In Livingston County at about 11:30 am, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Lee A Hines of Chillicothe for alleged distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a probation and parole warrant. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom

David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation will...
SPICKARD, MO
kttn.com

Additional candidates file for positions on Chillicothe City Council and Livingston County Health Center Board

Another candidate has filed for the Chillicothe City Council for the April 4th Municipal Election. Incumbent Pam Jarding filed for Fourth Ward Council Member on December 7th. Candidates who filed on December 6th include incumbents Mayor Theresa Kelly, First Ward Council Member Reed Dupy, Second Ward Council Member Wayne Cunningham, and Council Member At Large Thomas Ashbrook. Incumbent Joshua Fosdick and Stacey Soper filed for Third Ward Council Member.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Woman facing murder charge in Livingston County has jury trial scheduled for May 15th in Clinton County

A jury trial has been scheduled in Clinton County for a woman charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a hospital patient in Chillicothe. The trial for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall is set for May 15th through 19th. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 4th. Hall’s motion to disqualify the prosecutor was heard and overruled.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Purchase of two Dixie Chopper mowers one of many agenda items addressed at Trenton Park Board meeting

The Trenton Park Board December 7th approved the purchase of mowers and decided to pledge money for an American Rescue Plan Act grant opportunity for tourism. Two Dixie Chopper XCaliber mowers will be purchased from Legendary Small Engine for $14,003 each, or $28,006 total. Each mower will have a 74-inch deck and a Kawasaki 35-horsepower engine. They will have a three-year unlimited bumper-to-bumper warranty.
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Four Bookings Wednesday At Area Jails

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four people booked into the area jails Wednesday. 41-year-old Danielle Nicole Turner was arrested by deputies on a Parole warrant and is held at the Macon County Jail with no bond allowed. 42-year-old George Logan Meindardt was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

