Obituary & Services: Dena Ellen Shoop
On December 6, 2022, Dena Ellen Shoop fearlessly took her place with the Lord. Dena was born to Noel and Velda (Maude) Russell on October 29, 1954, in Trenton, Mo. Dena lived most of her life in Green City, Mo graduating Valedictorian from Green City High School in 1973. On...
Obituary: Eugene Steven Bridge
Eugene Steven Bridge, 64, of Bethany, died December 4, 2022, at Harrison County Community Hospital. Eugene was born November 29, 1958, in Downey, California to Conchita (Lopez) and Robert E. Bridge. Eugene worked as a mechanic before his retirement. He is survived by his step-sons: Jesse and Jordan Wills, Trenton...
New “Century Farm” owners in the Green Hills Region recognized
A number of farms in the Green Hills Region have received Missouri Century Farm designations in 2022. Individuals recognized as owning Century Farms include:. Caldwell County owners are Michael and Judy Baker, and Virgil Gentry. Daviess County Century Farms include those belonging to John Pulley and Barrie and Julie Bothwell.
Obituary & Services: Lucille Bathgate
Ferris “Lucille” Bathgate, 81, Princeton, MO passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at a Trenton, MO hospital. Lucille was born on December 23, 1940, the daughter of Roy and Coy Stout. She attended Ravanna school and then married James Keith Swigart on October 12, 1957. They were blessed...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
Obituary & Services: Rodney Jay Rosekrans
Rodney Jay Rosekrans – age 64 of Cowgill, MO passed away Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022. Rodney was born on October 30, 1958, the son of Dick and Mary Ellen (Slee) Rosekrans in Vinton, IA. He married Gayle Schild on August 2nd, 1980, in Vinton, IA. Rodney was a truck driver. He loved fishing and hunting.
Phil Hoffman receives Missouri Community College Association Distinguished Alumni award
Phil Hoffman, from Trenton, was recently recognized by the Missouri Community College Association for his outstanding alumni support of North Central Missouri College and Missouri community colleges. Phil was honored with the 2022 Distinguished Alumni award at the statewide MCCA convention held in St. Louis, MO. This award is prestigiously...
St Joseph Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant
(HARRISON COUNTY, MO) – A St Joseph man was arrested Wednesday in Harrison County on an outstanding warrant. At 11 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Triston J. Kuehner who was wanted on a Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for a traffic violation. Kuehner was...
100 year old Carrollton woman sells farm after working it for over 90 years
Centenarian Wilda Cox knows hard work. She’s built barns, lugged 110-pound cans of milk, picked and husked corn by hand, and bucked hay bales. But Cox endured no harder day than Oct. 31, 2022, when she sold the farm that had been in her family for more than a century.
Dorcus Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of Revolution host reception for local veterans and first responders
The Dorcus Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of Revolution hosted a cookie and coffee reception on Monday, December 5, for local veterans, active duty, reserve service personnel, and firstrResponders at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. As a part of the reception, there was a short program where a wreath...
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. In Livingston County at about 11:30 am, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Lee A Hines of Chillicothe for alleged distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a probation and parole warrant. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom
David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation will...
Additional candidates file for positions on Chillicothe City Council and Livingston County Health Center Board
Another candidate has filed for the Chillicothe City Council for the April 4th Municipal Election. Incumbent Pam Jarding filed for Fourth Ward Council Member on December 7th. Candidates who filed on December 6th include incumbents Mayor Theresa Kelly, First Ward Council Member Reed Dupy, Second Ward Council Member Wayne Cunningham, and Council Member At Large Thomas Ashbrook. Incumbent Joshua Fosdick and Stacey Soper filed for Third Ward Council Member.
Woman facing murder charge in Livingston County has jury trial scheduled for May 15th in Clinton County
A jury trial has been scheduled in Clinton County for a woman charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a hospital patient in Chillicothe. The trial for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall is set for May 15th through 19th. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 4th. Hall’s motion to disqualify the prosecutor was heard and overruled.
Deja Vu? There’s Been Another Missouri Quake Near Madison
I had to do a double-take to make sure I wasn't seeing the same thing that happened over the weekend. There's been another earthquake between Mark Twain Lake and Moberly, Missouri centered near the town of Madison. According to the USGS, this quake was slightly larger than the 2.4 earthquake...
Flu cases close Randolph County school district
A Randolph County school district is closed this week because too many students are sick. The post Flu cases close Randolph County school district appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Purchase of two Dixie Chopper mowers one of many agenda items addressed at Trenton Park Board meeting
The Trenton Park Board December 7th approved the purchase of mowers and decided to pledge money for an American Rescue Plan Act grant opportunity for tourism. Two Dixie Chopper XCaliber mowers will be purchased from Legendary Small Engine for $14,003 each, or $28,006 total. Each mower will have a 74-inch deck and a Kawasaki 35-horsepower engine. They will have a three-year unlimited bumper-to-bumper warranty.
Four Bookings Wednesday At Area Jails
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four people booked into the area jails Wednesday. 41-year-old Danielle Nicole Turner was arrested by deputies on a Parole warrant and is held at the Macon County Jail with no bond allowed. 42-year-old George Logan Meindardt was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for...
House burns to the foundation on Northwest 23rd Street in Grundy County
The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Northwest 23rd Street on Wednesday morning, December 7th. The house was owned by Jason and Jenny Hunter who report that the house burnt to the foundation. No one was living in the house, and no one was in it at the time the fire started.
Several candidates file for positions to be determined in April 4, 2023 election
Candidate filing for the April 4th Municipal Election started Tuesday morning, December 6, 2022. Candidates who filed for the Trenton R-9 Board of Education are incumbents Jason Hostetler and Brandon Gibler. There is one race for the Chillicothe City Council. Incumbent Joshua Fosdick and Stacey Soper have filed for Third...
