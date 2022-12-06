Read full article on original website
Oil Rig Kills Two
A hydraulic line blew, killing two men and injuring three others Monday evening in San Augustine County. It was on FM 353 around 6:30. The three injured had non-life-threatening medical needs. Fire departments from Center, Joaquin, and Pineland were on standby, helping while San Augustine worked on the incident.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on TX-103 at around 12:55 p.m. According to the officials, a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was driving westbound on the road when it veered off the road and into a wooded area.
FM 1645 Near CR 1490 Scene of Single-Vehicle Crash
December 8, 2022 - FM 1645 near CR 1490 was the scene of a single-vicicle crash where the truck involved flipped end over end at least once. Upon arrival at the scene of the crash December 6, 2022, Shelby Couty Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services (EMS) to respond for possible treatment of the driver.
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas — Two people are dead and three people were hospitalized following a Monday night incident at an oil rig site in San Augustine. According to Sheriff Robert Cartwright with San Augustine Fire Dept., just before 8 p.m., a hydraulic line ruptured after a piece of equipment came loose while crews were trying to start up an old well off FM 353.
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Two men were killed and three other men were injured after an incident at an oil rig Monday evening, according to the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they received a call to FM 353 around 6:30 p.m., and that departments from Sabine, Nacogdoches and Allegiance Medical Service responded for […]
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Mansfield on Tuesday morning. The accident happened on U.S highway 171. In a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer traveling north, Jessica Farris, 28, collided with the back of a Kenworth tractor-trailer an 18-wheeler close to Hudson Darby Road at around 8 a.m.
San Augustine man accused of killing man with crossbow
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have arrested a man they suspect is responsible for the killing of a San Augustine man. According to a report by the San Augustin Sheriff’s Office, Lorenza White, 35, of San Augustine, was apprehended by officers with the Lufkin Police Department around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, hours after he allegedly killed Bryan Blue, 33, by shooting him in the back with a crossbow at a residence on Farm to Market Road 711. White was reportedly found driving Blue’s truck.
Teenage driver and two children escape injury in rollover crash
A teenage driver and two children were lucky to escape injury in a rollover crash just east of Jasper on Tuesday evening. It happened shortly before 9:00 on Farm to Market Road 776, just before Highway 63 East. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that 17-year-old Isabella...
Nacogdoches city leaders propose shutting down crossways to lower car crashes
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Multiple roads could soon close in Nacogdoches as part of the police department’s plan to lower the number of car crashes. The Nacogdoches Police Department has been working alongside the Texas Department of Transportation on a proposal to close six of eight crossways on Loop 224.
NEWTON COUNTY — A warning that you may find some of the pictures in this story disturbing. We asked Shelly Engel to send some of the photos to us, to show the concerns about loose dogs in Newton County and how they may threaten and possibly attack people. Chief...
BURKEVILLE, Texas — A Newton County woman is recovering after being attacked and bitten by a pack of dogs near Burkeville over the weekend. The attack happened on Sunday as Shelly Engel was walking along Texas Highway 87 just north of Texas Highway 63 according to Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby. The attack in the northern part of the county near Burkeville.
Indicted former Angelina County road engineer declines plea offer
Yantis family’s annual 3-acre Christmas lights display goes on despite high energy costs. The couple’s power bill is usually $400 while the display is up, but will be closer to $1K this year. Wayne says, “We talked about scaling it down, but then we just decided to go ahead and pull the trigger and just do it.”
3 men arrested in connection to string of Nacogdoches County vehicle burglaries
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Three men were arrested and charged with several felonies in a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred over the summer, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Cortez Stovall, 19; Jeremiah Isaiah McFarland, 22; and Japatrick Davis, 24, all of Lufkin, were arrested Monday after an investigation by the sheriff’s […]
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The incident occurred on U.S. Hwy 171 at Hudson Darby Road. Officials say a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Jessica Farris, 28,...
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas — San Augustine County Sheriff's Office confirmed a suspect involved in a murder Monday night, is in custody. Officials identified the victim as Bryan Blue, 33, who was found dead shot with a bow and arrow. The suspect's identity was not released but officials confirmed...
Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches retiring effective Dec. 31
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The sheriff of Angelina County has announced his impending retirement. Sheriff Greg Sanches has been in office for a decade, and has decided now is the time to step aside, effective Dec. 31. “It has been an honor for me to serve this county for the...
Newton County — What some call a nuisance, others describe as a potentially life-threatening danger. Packs of loose dogs running wild in Newton County. In one case, viciously attacking a woman and sending her to a hospital. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles traveled up north to Newton County to learn...
Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A boating accident has claimed the life of a 37-year-old Natchitoches Parish man. Jack Crowell, 37, of Natchitoches, was ejected from his 17-foot boat when it struck a downed tree in Cane River near the 300 block of Shoreline Drive in Natchitoches about 6:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 3), the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reports.
'You will truly be missed': Newton County law enforcement mourning loss of one of their own
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement in Newton County are mourning the loss of a beloved sergeant who they say was always there for others. "It is with a heavy heart that I report Newton County Pct. 4 Constable's Office Sergeant Mike Adams passed away," Constable Howie Wonders announced in a Facebook post. Sgt. Adams died Monday, December 5, 2022.
Wild Bar Fight Leads to Three Arrests in Zwolle
Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports an altercation that occurred at “The Border” lounge in the City of Zwolle early Saturday morning, December 3, 2022. At 1AM Saturday morning, a fight occurred between several subjects inside the bar, then it moved outside. Zwolle Police Officers and Sabine Parish Sheriff Deputies...
