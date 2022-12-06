Read full article on original website
Ben Davies questionable for Boxing Day return after World Cup injury
This week we heard news that Rodrigo Bentancur picked up an injury while playing for Uruguay at the World Cup that could make him questionable for Tottenham’s first match on December 26. Today, we’re learning that Ben Davies is in a similar situation. Alasdair Gold is reporting on...
Manchester United 2-4 Cadiz: Reds test themselves in Spain ahead of post-World Cup return
Manchester United fell to a 4-2 defeat in a friendly with La Liga side Cádiz on Wednesday, despite coming back from two goals down to temporarily draw level at the Nuevo Mirandilla. It’s the first of two friendlies the Reds will play in Spain ahead of their return to action after the World Cup, and gave Erik ten Hag the chance to freshen up his squad.
World Cup Previews: England vs France | Serious Business
On Sunday, England bypassed an opponent that presented - prior to kickoff - a reasonable challenge with ease, crushing Senegal 3-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 game at the Al Bayt Stadium. Actually, the match had been a pretty tense affair until blown right open near the end of the first period by Jude Bellingham's dynamism, which the African champions could not live with. Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had been called upon to make a great left-handed save, denying Boulaye Dia from close range as the favourites struggled to impose themselves.
Morocco’s Cinderella run to World Cup semifinals makes African history
Morocco stunned the world on Saturday, knocking off Portugal to become the first African country to ever advance to the semifinals of the World Cup. Unlike some Cinderella stories who combine a lot of luck with opportunity, The Atlas Lions are simply out-witting and outworking their opponents on their path to history.
World Cup Quarterfinal Open Thread - Day Two
Under normal circumstances, I’d be spending a paragraph gushing about yesterday’s chaos. Instead, we’re in shock over the sudden passing of Grant Wahl while he was covering the Netherlands-Argentina match yesterday. Wahl was one of the first journalists in the United States to dedicate himself to soccer journalism, especially when he joined Sports Illustrated in the late 90s. He covered MLS when it was struggling in its early years and the USMNT during multiple World Cup cycles. His loss will be felt for a long time in the entire soccer community, but especially in the USA. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.
2022 World Cup, quarterfinals: Croatia vs. Brazil; Netherlands vs. Argentina
We’re down to just eight teams from the 32 that began play at the World Cup a couple weeks ago, and those who remain are truly the cream of the crop (and also Morocco). Nearly every quarterfinal is a must-see matchup. CROATIA vs. BRAZIL. Date / Time: Friday, December...
Roberto Firimino Contract Update
Bobby Firmino, every Liverpool fan’s favorite mad man, has seen his role get progressively smaller on the team. With Jürgen Klopp adding both Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez to the roster, Firmino looked on his way out of the team in the summer. His contract is...
December 9th-11th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Newcastle expects “one in, one out” in January transfer window
According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle’s board is planning for a “one in, one out” January transfer window. Craig Hope, writing for the outlet, informed that “Eddie Howe will hold a transfer meeting with sporting director Dan Ashworth and co-owners Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, and Jamie Reuben” in the next few days before returning from Saudi Arabia.
Sunderland are growing in maturity - on and off the pitch
This season was meant to be difficult - history tells us that the transition from League One to the Championship is tough. We’ve faced just about everyone, and we’ve competed well. On occasion we’ve been unfortunate, on others we’ve benefitted from a little bit of luck - but...
USA out, England v France, movies for some reason, etc.
Colin, Nathan, and Pauly return for more World Cup talk on The Busby Babe podcast. They examine the United States’ tough loss to The Netherlands after a few days to think about it, as well as Portugal’s demolition of Switzerland after benching he who shall not be named. They also look at England vs. France, discuss Colin’s greatest hopes and fears from that contest, and talk about movies a little bit before they remember they’re still recording.
Morocco gave us the wholesome content we need after shocking Portugal
Morocco made history on Saturday at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, becoming the first-ever African team to advance to the World Cup semi-finals after shocking Portugal by a final score of 1-0. They advanced with the same recipe that worked throughout group play, as well ass in the round of...
International Magpie Roundup: Dec. 9
The World Cup arrived with six Magpies playing in the group stages: Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, and Callum Wilson for England, Garang Kuol is with Australia, Fabian Schar is part of the Swiss team, and Bruno plays for Brazil. Of course, these being Newcastle players, all of them made it...
Messi eliminated 6 defenders with a perfect pass in the World Cup
Lionel Messi might be the greatest soccer player of all-time, but World Cup success has eluded him through his career. The superstar arrived in Qatar knowing that this is likely his last ever chance to get the World Cup breakthrough he’s been waiting for at age-35, and so far he’s been nothing but brilliant for Argentina.
World Cup Previews: Morocco vs Portugal | Mind Games In The Quarter Final
When Portugal and Morocco walk out onto the Al Thumama Stadium pitch, they will both be looking to win the match and continue to extend their dream. Portugal are looking to reach the semi finals for their third time whereas Morocco are already further than they have ever been in the tournament.
Brittney Griner is free!
The United States has recovered Brittney Griner from the Russians according to multiple reports. Griner was exchanged for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout and is currently on an airplane headed home after undergoing a medical evaluation in the United Arab Emirates where the exchange occurred. This is fantastic news...
Neymar’s latest early World Cup exit further complicates his Brazil legacy
It was a day of conflicting emotions for Neymar Jr. On the same day that he drew even with the legendary Pelé in Brazil’s all-time scoring list with a beautifully crafted goal, the Seleção fell to Croatia in a penalty-kick shootout in the quarterfinals of the World Cup on Friday. It’s yet another disappointing World Cup for the team that was considered the favorites to win it all this year.
Steven Gerrard on Jordan Henderson: “It Was the Perfect All-Round Performance”
Former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard believes that current skipper Jordan Henderson put in a “perfect all-round performance” against Senegal in the World Cup, playing for England. Henderson scored the opening goal for England, and the side went on to win the game 3-0 and advance to the knockout stages.
Report Claims Qatari Group Not Interested In Purchasing Liverpool
The Qatari Royal Family is reported to not be interested in buying Liverpool despite credible buzz linking the emirate to the club only last week. Those reports had named separate Qatari and Saudi consortiums as interested in becoming one of the few collectives able to afford the likely £3+ billion it would cost to purchase the Merseysiders.
Argentina’s shootout win over Netherlands was World Cup perfection
The image of Emiliano Martinez pumping up the crowd after back-to-back penalty-shootout saves felt a century old already by the time Lautaro Martinez stepped up to take his decisive spot-kick. The nerves had transferred entirely from the Dutch side to the Argentinian, and a player who had struggled in the tournament to that point suddenly had all the pressure on him with a World Cup dream on the line.
