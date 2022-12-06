ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, TN

County School Board To Consider Family Life Curriculum

The Greeneville Sun
 4 days ago

The Greene County Board of Education will consider a new family life curriculum when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting will be held at the James W. Parham Central Office Complex.

The curriculum would include consent forms for parents and would be taught as part of high school wellness classes, according to the agenda.

Under presentations and celebrations, the board will recognize Chuckey-Doak High School Chorus led by Angee Woody, ACT 30+ Club members, Katie Hoxie for winning a national College Board award; and a number of ART Award winners.

Other agenda items include consideration of the 2022 LEA state Compliance Report and purchase of a bus.

A number of agenda items are budget-related, including consideration of:

Fund 142 Literacy Training Teacher Stipend Grant;Title I Budget Amendment No. 2 for fiscal year 2023;ARP IDEA Part B carryover funds and budget;IDEA Partnership for Systemic Change TAS Incentive Funds for 2022-23;Save the Children in-category budget amendment; andFund 141 General Purpose carryover grants budget resolution.

The board will consider a Soliant Client Services Agreement, AMN Healthcare Staffing Agreement, and Heat Company, Inc. Memorandum Of Understanding.

The agenda also includes consideration of sports livestreaming services, a technology bid for Chromebooks and teacher laptops, and technology items for surplus.

Under old business, the board will consider routine changes to four of its policies.

The last item on the agenda is consideration of the 2022 employee Christmas bonus.

