Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Border Patrol Has a Busy Weekend With Fentanyl Seizures Including One Of The Largest In HistoryThe Maine WriterRobstown, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersCorpus Christi, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Young Professionals of the Coastal Bend in business with the Purple Door for holiday party and toy drive
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No matter your profession, you're invited to come out to Brewster Street Ice House for reindeer games and charity. President-elect Kara Rivas of the Young Professionals of the Coastal Bend joined us live to talk about their holiday party that benefits domestic violence survivors via the Purple Door.
Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Church Unlimited Westside Mission
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When Share Your Christmas rolls around, it's easy to forget just how many people are affected by food insecurity. Thanks to this week's guest on Domingo Live, we have numbers on how many people are fed by one food pantry on the Westside of Corpus Christi.
Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Alice Volunteer Services Pantry in Jim Wells County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — T-minus four days until our Share Your Christmas food drive goes live this Thursday, which means it's time to introduce yet another area of the Coastal Bend that you can directly help feed in this year's food drive. Bonnie Whitley with Alice Volunteer Services joined...
Century-old airplanes land in Rockport for annual fly-in, air show planned for 2023
The Coastal Bend Holiday Fly-in took place at the Aransas County airport. The event brought iconic planes from the 1920's to present day to the airport and offered rides to the public. Aransas County Airport manager Mike Geer spoke with 3NEWS and said 100 airplanes were there throughout the weekend for the fly-in.
Cult favorite fried chicken to open first San Antonio restaurant
There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
KSAT 12
Laredo mom pulls up roots for the sake of her son with autism
SAN ANTONIO – A single mother from Laredo, Sandy Martinez, said she has “a knot her in stomach” but has no regrets about pulling up roots and moving to San Antonio to give her 23-year-old son, who has autism, a better chance in life. Martinez said she...
Shoppers Beware: CCPD warns of red flags, safety concerns while shopping online
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shopping online in the convenience of your home may be the most comfortable way to shop, but you run the risk of getting scammed for a product that looks nice on the webpage, but entirely different in real life. 3NEWS spoke with Corpus Christi police...
Choice Living Community to host Holiday Extravaganza for adults with disabilities
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holidays are a time for togetherness and understanding, regardless of background or ability. Dr. Scott of the Choice Living Community joined us live to invite the Coastal Bend to the living center's Holiday Extravaganza on Saturday. The Extravaganza will feature Christmas cookie decorating, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, karaoke, a giveaway for 33,000 books, and most of all, the chance for the community to view the center and meet the residents.
Crash near Petronila claims life of one; DPS investigates
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left one dead. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in Nueces County. Troopers said, a Ford F150 was traveling Westbound on FM-665, east of Petronila. That driver failed to drive in a single lane and drifted left on to the wrong side of the roadway.
Winter wonderland coming soon to American Bank Center
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A winter wonderland is coming soon to the American Bank Center on Saturday, December 17. The arena floor will turn into ice, for the community to come out with family and friends to go ice-skating. There will be inflatables, Santa Claus and plenty of activities...
tpr.org
Corpus Christi and surrounding area designated a World War II Heritage City
Dec. 7 marks the anniversary of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor by Japanese forces, a day President Franklin Delano Roosevelt consigned to history as a “date which will live in infamy.” The attack led the United States to enter World War II on the side of the Allied Forces, and the national mobilization to support the war effort was rapid and far-reaching.
'Labor of Love': Rockport Center for the Arts is back after Hurricane Harvey
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rockport is celebrating its grand reopening of the Rockport Center for the Arts. Over $12 million has gone into the facility, that has been described by its Executive Director, Luis Purón, as a labor of love. “I think people are going to discover this...
1,000 students now 'Islanders Forever' after TAMUCC graduation Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of smiles and fulfilled dreams took place at the Texas A&M University Fall 2022 graduation ceremony. The commencement took place downtown at the American Bank Center. The students decorated their caps for the big day as they walked the stage to receive their diplomas...
Texas teacher accused of having improper relationship with her student, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Antonio police have arrested a high school teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a 16-year-old student. Jae Casey Steuart, 49, was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and student, according to Bexar County records. On Tuesday, Steuart […]
CCPD officer identified in late November shooting at scene of domestic disturbance
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A CCPD officer has been identified in relation to a shooting that happened around 6 p.m. on Nov. 25. Officers arrived at to the 3000 block of Antelope for a domestic disturbance call. After arriving, officers made contact with a suspect who pulled out his weapon, which forced Senior Officer Alexander LaBatto to discharge his gun, according to the CCPD blotter.
Nueces County's Crisis Intervention Team credited with saving lives
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The mental health team with the Nueces County Precinct 2 Constable's Office was able to talk a man out of committing suicide. Carolina Rosales is a mental health deputy for the Constable's Office. She and her crisis intervention response team showed up to a home behind the La Palmera mall on Tuesday. There, they found a man inside with a gun that was threatening to use it on his family and himself.
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas
U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
southtexascommunitynews.com
National Parks Award Nueces & Kleberg Counties for WWII Effort
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Corpus Christi and surrounding area, including Kingsville and Kleberg County, designated as World War II Heritage City. The National Parks Service gives only one city per state this award. The Texas Coastal Cities of Corpus Christi, Aransas Pass, Port Aransas, Kingsville, and Beeville within Nueces...
Surveillance video shows teen overdosing on fentanyl in Hays CISD parking lot
The moment a teenage boy overdosed on fentanyl outside a Hays CISD campus was all caught on camera.
Burn Pits 360: 'Wrapping for Warriors' fundraiser
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Burn Pits 360 was held at La Palmera mall Sunday, December 11, for their annual 'Wrapping for Warriors’ fundraiser. Proceeds will provide warm meals and gifts to military and first responder families. All proceeds raised this weekend will go towards the 'Hope for Heroes' program, which assists military families by alleviating some financial burdens during the holiday season.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0