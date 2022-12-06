ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TX

Ash Jurberg

Cult favorite fried chicken to open first San Antonio restaurant

There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIII 3News

Choice Living Community to host Holiday Extravaganza for adults with disabilities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holidays are a time for togetherness and understanding, regardless of background or ability. Dr. Scott of the Choice Living Community joined us live to invite the Coastal Bend to the living center's Holiday Extravaganza on Saturday. The Extravaganza will feature Christmas cookie decorating, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, karaoke, a giveaway for 33,000 books, and most of all, the chance for the community to view the center and meet the residents.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Crash near Petronila claims life of one; DPS investigates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left one dead. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in Nueces County. Troopers said, a Ford F150 was traveling Westbound on FM-665, east of Petronila. That driver failed to drive in a single lane and drifted left on to the wrong side of the roadway.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
tpr.org

Corpus Christi and surrounding area designated a World War II Heritage City

Dec. 7 marks the anniversary of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor by Japanese forces, a day President Franklin Delano Roosevelt consigned to history as a “date which will live in infamy.” The attack led the United States to enter World War II on the side of the Allied Forces, and the national mobilization to support the war effort was rapid and far-reaching.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

CCPD officer identified in late November shooting at scene of domestic disturbance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A CCPD officer has been identified in relation to a shooting that happened around 6 p.m. on Nov. 25. Officers arrived at to the 3000 block of Antelope for a domestic disturbance call. After arriving, officers made contact with a suspect who pulled out his weapon, which forced Senior Officer Alexander LaBatto to discharge his gun, according to the CCPD blotter.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Nueces County's Crisis Intervention Team credited with saving lives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The mental health team with the Nueces County Precinct 2 Constable's Office was able to talk a man out of committing suicide. Carolina Rosales is a mental health deputy for the Constable's Office. She and her crisis intervention response team showed up to a home behind the La Palmera mall on Tuesday. There, they found a man inside with a gun that was threatening to use it on his family and himself.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas

U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

National Parks Award Nueces & Kleberg Counties for WWII Effort

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Corpus Christi and surrounding area, including Kingsville and Kleberg County, designated as World War II Heritage City. The National Parks Service gives only one city per state this award. The Texas Coastal Cities of Corpus Christi, Aransas Pass, Port Aransas, Kingsville, and Beeville within Nueces...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Burn Pits 360: 'Wrapping for Warriors' fundraiser

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Burn Pits 360 was held at La Palmera mall Sunday, December 11, for their annual 'Wrapping for Warriors’ fundraiser. Proceeds will provide warm meals and gifts to military and first responder families. All proceeds raised this weekend will go towards the 'Hope for Heroes' program, which assists military families by alleviating some financial burdens during the holiday season.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
