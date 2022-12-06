Dennis Wayne Simpson was born on October 3, 1941, in Shamrock, Texas, to Claude McVoy and Jewell May Hawkins Simpson. He graduated from Sam Norwood High School and faithfully attended class reunions for decades. At West Texas State university, he met Betty Sue Williams. She won his heart with homemade gravy and they spent the next 59 years building a life together. Dennis entered the Army in 1966 and, after officer candidate school, they were off to Bad Nauheim, Germany, where their son Shannon was born. After his military service ended, Dennis and Sue spent a few years in Amarillo where their daughter Crystal was born. In 1971, the family moved to Brownwood, where God has blessed them with an incredible community for 50 years. Dennis started his sales career as a Conoco Oil distributor. After 5 years running the local distributorship, he became the first outside sales rep for Firestone Tires, and set up the territory here. After a short time there, he bought into a small business that would mark the rest of his career, Brownwood Business Forms. The whole family would take part in this business over the years and Dennis thrived as he built long term relationships with customers all over central Texas. One thing he was very proud of was his involvement in Masonry. He became a Master Mason in Tascosa Lodge No. 1375 in 1970. He served many positions over the years, including Master of Brownwood Lodge No. 279, District Deputy Grand Master and received multiple awards. He received his 50 year service award in 2020. Dennis changed jobs a few times in Brownwood, and the family changed houses, but one constant has been Coggin Avenue Baptist Church. Dennis helped shape this church family and it has shaped him. He enjoyed serving in many areas over the years, from driving the bus to teaching Sunday school. He was ordained as a Deacon in 1980, and served in many areas of that ministry. He enjoyed every moment of counting the offering, hospital visitation, making coffee in the Connection Cafe, and greeting. The friends he made at Coggin became family and when he wasn’t with them at church, he was somewhere with one of them hunting, fishing or playing dominoes. The bonds he formed here in the body of Christ will never be broken. He will miss a few business meetings and a few games of 42, but he is waiting for the reunion when we all see Jesus together. Dennis went to be with Jesus on December 5, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sue; 2 children, Shannon Simpson and his wife Jennifer, and Crystal Rogers and her husband David; 3 grandchildren, Kristian Baker and her husband Connor, Slate Simpson and Wilson Rogers; and 2 great-grandchildren Lincoln and Conley Baker. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coggin Avenue Baptist Church and Good Samaritan.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO