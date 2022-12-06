Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
City of Brownwood recognizes employees for service
The City of Brownwood issued the following press release Thursday:. The City of Brownwood recently recognized several employees for their years of service along with a new I SERVE award for select employees who have gone above and beyond in their service to the community. A banquet was held for employees and their families to celebrate those team members who have reached milestones in their years of service with the organization. Twelve employees were recognized for reaching five years of service, two employees celebrated ten years of service, eight employees have served for fifteen years, three employees were celebrated for twenty years of service, two employees have served for twenty-five years, and two employees were congratulated for thirty-five years of service with the City of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Phillip Contreras receives award for 50-plus years of community service from SALSA
Phillip Contreras was honored at a dinner held Saturday, December 3, by members of the Strategic Alliance for Leadership and Social Action (SALSA) and lifelong friends. He received an Appreciation Award for his 50+ years of community service. The award was presented by SALSA Founder, Dr. Juan Andrade, and SALSA...
brownwoodnews.com
Dennis Wayne Simpson
Dennis Wayne Simpson was born on October 3, 1941, in Shamrock, Texas, to Claude McVoy and Jewell May Hawkins Simpson. He graduated from Sam Norwood High School and faithfully attended class reunions for decades. At West Texas State university, he met Betty Sue Williams. She won his heart with homemade gravy and they spent the next 59 years building a life together. Dennis entered the Army in 1966 and, after officer candidate school, they were off to Bad Nauheim, Germany, where their son Shannon was born. After his military service ended, Dennis and Sue spent a few years in Amarillo where their daughter Crystal was born. In 1971, the family moved to Brownwood, where God has blessed them with an incredible community for 50 years. Dennis started his sales career as a Conoco Oil distributor. After 5 years running the local distributorship, he became the first outside sales rep for Firestone Tires, and set up the territory here. After a short time there, he bought into a small business that would mark the rest of his career, Brownwood Business Forms. The whole family would take part in this business over the years and Dennis thrived as he built long term relationships with customers all over central Texas. One thing he was very proud of was his involvement in Masonry. He became a Master Mason in Tascosa Lodge No. 1375 in 1970. He served many positions over the years, including Master of Brownwood Lodge No. 279, District Deputy Grand Master and received multiple awards. He received his 50 year service award in 2020. Dennis changed jobs a few times in Brownwood, and the family changed houses, but one constant has been Coggin Avenue Baptist Church. Dennis helped shape this church family and it has shaped him. He enjoyed serving in many areas over the years, from driving the bus to teaching Sunday school. He was ordained as a Deacon in 1980, and served in many areas of that ministry. He enjoyed every moment of counting the offering, hospital visitation, making coffee in the Connection Cafe, and greeting. The friends he made at Coggin became family and when he wasn’t with them at church, he was somewhere with one of them hunting, fishing or playing dominoes. The bonds he formed here in the body of Christ will never be broken. He will miss a few business meetings and a few games of 42, but he is waiting for the reunion when we all see Jesus together. Dennis went to be with Jesus on December 5, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sue; 2 children, Shannon Simpson and his wife Jennifer, and Crystal Rogers and her husband David; 3 grandchildren, Kristian Baker and her husband Connor, Slate Simpson and Wilson Rogers; and 2 great-grandchildren Lincoln and Conley Baker. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coggin Avenue Baptist Church and Good Samaritan.
brownwoodnews.com
Ira James Banks
Ira James Banks, age 60, of Brownwood passed away November 29, 2022. A visitation will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 from 6-8pm at Brownwood Funeral Home.
brownwoodnews.com
Hendrick Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield negotiating new contract
Hendrick Health provided the following information this week regarding ongoing negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield:. As part of the normal course of business between a healthcare provider and insurance company, Hendrick Health has been working with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) in good faith to negotiate a new contract for Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Medical Center South services in Abilene, and Hendrick Clinic and Hendrick Anesthesia Network providers in Abilene and Brownwood. We are making progress in our discussions, but have not yet reached an agreement. We are hopeful that the parties reach an updated agreement appropriate for both BCBSTX and Hendrick that reflects the high-quality care Hendrick delivers before the contract is scheduled to end Feb. 1, 2023.
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: A life in the saddle
“Riding horseback was nothing to me. I enjoyed it and have often wished that I kept account of the miles a good horse has carried me over the plains of Texas, into Mexico, and up the northern trail as far as Canada,” wrote buffalo hunter and cowboy Frank Collinson. Collinson tells the story in his book, Life in the Saddle, of how he traveled the untamed West back in the 1870s.
brownwoodnews.com
Santa photo opportunities in Brown County
The chance to have pictures taken with Santa will present themselves at the following Brown County locations over the next few weeks:. December 10th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Hey June, 801 N. Fisk. December 10th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Bruner Auto Group, 224...
brownwoodnews.com
HPU’s Lanier, Bell 1st All-Region selections by D3football.com
Howard Payne University receiver Otis Lanier and safety Kyle Bell were named 1st Team All-Region by D3football.com for their 2022 performances of the field. With 66 catches for 955 yards (14.4) and 11 touchdowns, Lanier led the ASC in Receiving Yards (943), Receiving Yards Per Game (94.3), Receptions Per Game (6.6), and All-purpose Yards (135.5), all in the top 30 in the nation. As a First Team All-ASC selection, he was also among the ASC leaders in Total Points Scored (72), Total Touchdowns (12), and Scoring (7.8 per game). Lanier also has 10 kickoff returns for 88 yards, and nine punt returns for 150 yards, and one TD. He was twice named ASC Player of the Week.
brownwoodnews.com
Dance Moms’ Abby Lee coming to Brownwood Dec. 14
Abby Lee from DANCE MOMS is coming to Brownwood, Texas on her HOLIDAY TOUR!!! She’s stopping at FEAT STUDIOS for an Ask Abby Q&A! Don’t Miss this Amazing Opportunity!. Have you ever wondered what she’s like in person? Want to know what it was like to film a reality TV Show? What’s real and what’s not? Well, this is your opportunity.
brownwoodnews.com
Harold L. Thomas
Harold L. Thomas, 92 of Bangs passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. His family will host a visitation on Sunday, December 11th from 5 to 7 pm at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Funeral Service will be Monday, December 12th at 2 pm in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early.
brownwoodnews.com
Request for Quote Foundation Repair & Floor Leveling Brown County Building – The Oaks Rite of Passage
Brown County Building – The Oaks Rite of Passage. 1. For additional information Contact Pat McLaughlin at 325-643-2828, or e-mail. 2. All bids must be submitted by January 13th, 2023. No e-mailed bids. All bids must be submitted. in a sealed envelope to the Brown County Clerk’s office marked...
brownwoodnews.com
152 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 152 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 152 positives this week, 5 were PCR, and 147 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 74 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
brownwoodnews.com
Christmas Movie Marathon at Brownwood High School Dec. 10
The Brownwood High School Theatre Department is hosting a Christmas Movie Marathon in the Dorothy McIntosh Fine Arts Center Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Attendance is free and concessions will be available. Movies that will be shown are The Polar Express at 10 a.m., How...
koxe.com
Christine Diane Case, 62, of Early
Christine Diane Case, age 62, of Early, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Abilene. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30PM on Saturday, December 3 at Heartland Funeral Home. A memorial service for Christine will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, December 4 in the Heartland Funeral Home...
brownwoodnews.com
Dr. Robert Fourment
The Greatest Generation lost another member with the passing of Dr. Arthur Fourment. Born to Belle and Arthur Fourment, Sr. in Canfield, Ohio, the family moved to Wayne, Michigan, where Art received his education, ultimately enrolling in Henry Ford Engineering College, where he planned to study engineering. The Second World War interrupted those plans and he, like most of the young people at that time, joined the service. He chose to enter the Air Force in 1942 and become a pilot. His four years began with flight school in Mission, Texas where he met his wife-to-be, Geraldine (Jerry) Gebhardt. His time in the service allowed him to fly several different airplanes and finally the converted B24, in which he flew some seventy-five missions from India to China over the Himalayas, delivering fuel to the bombers raiding Japan, receiving the Air Medal and Distinguished Flying Cross.
brownwoodnews.com
Lions extend win streak to four with victories over Llano, Grape Creek in Brady tournament
BRADY – The Brownwood Lions pushed their win streak to four games with two wins to kick off Brady tournament action Thursday morning. In the first of five weekend outings, the Lions started with a 71-50 victory over Llano. Brownwood trailed 14-10 after one quarter but grabbed a 32-26...
brownwoodnews.com
HOOPS ROUNDUP: Brookesmith teams sweep Paint Rock; Bangs boys fall at Goldthwaite
PAINT ROCK – The Texas Girls Coaches Association Class A No. 8 Brookesmith Lady Mustangs improved to 11-2 on the season with a 47-16 road victory over Paint Rock Tuesday night. The Lady Mustangs led 15-2 after one quarter, 22-6 at halftime, and 35-10 through three periods. Bailey Mendieta...
brownwoodnews.com
Request for Quote VCT Tile Removal, Replacement & Seal Coating Brown County Building – The Oaks Rite of Passage
Brown County Building – The Oaks Rite of Passage. 1. For additional information Contact Pat McLaughlin at 325-643-2828, or e-mail. 2. All bids must be submitted by January 13th, 2023. No e-mailed bids. All bids must be submitted. in a sealed envelope to the Brown County Clerk’s office marked...
koxe.com
Mary Alice “Granny” Bastardo
Mary Alice “Granny” Bastardo, went home to Heaven on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mary passed away peacefully in San Angelo, TX at Shannon Medical Center surrounded by her family. Mary Alice Contreras was born to Margarita Perez Contreras and Gilbert Contreras on September 15, 1951 in Brownwood, TX....
brownwoodnews.com
City of Bangs Christmas parade, Cookies with Santa Dec. 10
The City of Bangs will hold its annual Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 with Cookies with Santa to follow at 7 p.m. at Bangs City Park on Spencer Street. Lineup will take place an hour ahead of the parade on Gantt St. near the bus barn. The route will be the same as in years past. The parade will head down Fitzgerald, turn on First Street, head down Kyle and finish at the park.
Comments / 0