Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans firm on demand optimism, wheat faces pressure from Black Sea supplies
* Expectations of recovery in Chinese demand support soybeans * Record Russia wheat crop poses stiff competition for U.S. (Adds quote, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Thursday, gaining more ground as expectations of demand recovery from top importer China, amid easing COVID-19 curbs and dryness in Argentina, underpinned the market. Wheat dipped after last session's strong gains as prices were weighed down by record Russian supplies, while corn firmed. "Talk of improving demand from China plus further indications of dry soils in Argentina helped support the buying," Hightower said in a report. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.3% to $14.76-1/2 a bushel, as of 0259 GMT, while wheat lost 0.2% to $4.78-1/4 a bushel. Corn rose 0.2% to $6.42-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans are being supported by optimism that easing COVID-19 lockdown measures in China will fuel further exports. China's November imports of soybeans fell 14% on the year to 7.35 million tonnes, customs data showed on Wednesday, as logistics woes in top supplier the United States helped confound expectations for a significant rise. Argentina soybean sales surged last week to 74.2% of the current harvest, helped by a preferential exchange rate, though sales trailed the totals seen at the same point last year, the government said Wednesday. Export demand for U.S. wheat has been strong this week, though U.S. wheat remains expensive compared to Black Sea supplies. Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Wednesday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022/23 July-June wheat exports to 43.9 million tonnes from 43.7 million tonnes due to current active shipments. Forecasts for a record crop in Australia have also eased global supply concerns and added weight to U.S. wheat markets. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soybean, soymeal and corn futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of soyoil futures, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on global stocks; exports, South American weather underpin
Soybeans underpinned by China demand optimism, Argentina drought. Corn steady after lows this week on export concerns. Quiet USDA monthly crop report raises U.S. corn stocks. (Updates with closing prices; adds weekly trends) By Christopher Walljasper. CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans eased on Friday after the U.S. Department...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec 14-20
MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Dec 14-20 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.S. corn stocks to rise as export competition heats up
CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Domestic corn supplies will be bigger than previously thought as rising competition on the export market cuts into demand for U.S. shipments, the government said on Friday. U.S. stocks of corn will total 1.257 billion bushels at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year, the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans climb to 2-1/2 month highs on strong exports
Market awaits weekly U.S. exports, monthly USDA world outlook. (Updates with closing prices) CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, pushing the oilseed to nearly three-month highs. Wheat traded near even after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME Feeder, live cattle firm; softer cash weighs
CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Feeder cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange climbed on Thursday, supported by sluggish corn futures, while live cattle gains were muted as meatpackers offered lower cash cattle prices this week, traders said. "They've backed off a bit in the cash market," said Doug Houghton,...
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates extend rally on robust demand; rupee drags India market
Demand weak from key-buying destinations - Indian exporter. Some Chinese buyers opting for cheaper Indian variety- traders. Dec 8 (Reuters) - Prices of rice exported from Vietnam rose for a third consecutive week to a near 16-month high on robust demand, while a weaker rupee weighed on rates for the staple from top exporter India.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans hold at three-month high ahead of USDA report
* Soybeans underpinned by China demand optimism, Argentina drought * Wheat, corn steady after lows this week on export concerns * Grain markets awaiting USDA monthly world crop report (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans held firm at a nearly three-month high on Friday as demand led by top importer China underpinned the market while traders awaited world crop forecasts from the U.S. government. Wheat and corn edged higher as cereals consolidated following one-year and three-month lows, respectively, this week reflected concerns over sluggish exports. Price movements were limited as crop markets sought direction from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly world outlook due at 1700 GMT. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.1% at $14.88-1/4 a bushel by 1136 GMT. The contract earlier reached its highest since Sept. 13 at $14.92-3/4, just above a previous three-month top on Thursday. The USDA on Thursday reported sales of 118,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 718,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year. That marked the third flash sale of soybeans to China this week, spurring broader hopes that easing COVID-19 measures in China will boost demand. For the week ended Dec. 1, export sales of soybeans totalled 1.746 million tonnes, the USDA also reported on Thursday, beating the high-end of trade forecast. Drought in major soy producer Argentina has also supported Chicago futures. Argentina's estimated area for 2022/23 soybeans could be cut due to prolonged drought, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. Traders were assessing possible relief for Argentine crops from showers this week, as well as increased export sales spurred by a latest government exchange-rate mechanism. Uncertainty over Argentine harvest prospects has countered supply pressure from bumper crops expected in Brazil. CBOT wheat added 0.5% to $7.49-3/4 a bushel, and corn rose 0.4% to $6.44-3/4 a bushel. Weekly U.S. wheat export sales were near the low-end of analysts' forecasts, while corn sales were in the middle of trade estimates. News that Egypt had bought 260,000 tonnes of Russian wheat via private talks on Thursday underscored competition from Black Sea supplies, despite disruption caused by the war in Ukraine. Prices at 1136 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 749.75 3.50 0.47 770.75 -2.72 CBOT corn 644.75 2.25 0.35 593.25 8.68 CBOT soy 1488.25 2.00 0.13 1339.25 11.13 Paris wheat 307.00 -1.00 -0.32 276.75 10.93 Paris maize 290.50 -0.50 -0.17 226.00 28.54 Paris rape 573.00 1.75 0.31 754.00 -24.01 WTI crude oil 71.95 0.49 0.69 75.21 -4.33 Euro/dlr 1.06 0.00 0.03 1.1368 -7.12 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Agriculture Online
EU agrees Chile alliance to boost access to green raw materials
BRUSSELS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Union and Chile struck a partnership on Friday that will liberalise more trade between the two and give EU companies greater access to raw materials such as lithium and copper that are key to the EU's green transition. The partnership, which includes cooperation...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans near 3-month high, set for weekly gains on China demand hopes
SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell on Friday, but the contract hovered close to its highest since mid-September as strong demand — led by top importer China — limited the losses. While soybeans are likely to post a weekly gain, wheat is on track for...
Agriculture Online
EU palm oil use and imports seen plummeting by 2032
PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The share of palm oil in biodiesel and in food in the European Union is expected to fall significantly within the next 10 years, leading to a sharp drop in imports, the European Commission said on Thursday. In its 2022-2032 Agricultural Outlook, the Commission projected...
Agriculture Online
India says GM technology important for food security, import reduction
NEW DELHI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - India said on Thursday it was important for it to adopt farming technologies like genetically modified (GM) crops to ensure food security and cut a reliance on imports, as it tries to boost the output of edible oils for its huge population. The environment...
Agriculture Online
Corn stocks seen rising as demand for U.S. exports eases
CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn supplies will be bigger than previously thought as a record-large crop from Brazil boosts competition on the export market, the government said on Friday. Domestic stocks of corn will total 1.257 billion bushels at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S....
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 7-10 cents, wheat up 2-4 cents, corn up 1-3 cents
CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 4 cents a bushel. * Wheat futures still seen as attractive...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-WTO rules against U.S. import duties on steel, aluminium, Norway says
OSLO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Norwegian foreign ministry said on Thursday a World Trade Organization panel had ruled in Norway's favour against the United States in a case the Nordic country had brought over U.S. import duties imposed in 2018 on steel and aluminium. "The WTO panel's report, which...
Agriculture Online
Few farmers adjust operations because of higher energy prices
Higher input costs are by far the No. 1 concern among farmers, but only a minority of them have altered their operations because of rising energy prices, according to a Purdue University poll of large-scale operators. The most common adjustment was to reduce tillage, said the monthly Ag Economy Barometer.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 3-EU steps up WTO case against China over patents, Lithuania
BRUSSELS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it had requested the formation of adjudicating panels at the World Trade Organization, the next step in two trade disputes with China after failing to resolve them bilaterally. The disputes, both brought to the WTO at the beginning of...
Agriculture Online
Uralchem wants to buy Viterra, Cargill grain assets if they ever leave Russia -Kommersant
MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser producer Uralchem would be interested in buying the Russian assets of global grain traders Viterra and Cargill if they decide to leave Russia, Kommersant newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a letter sent by Uralchem's CEO to President Vladimir Putin last month. A spokesperson...
Agriculture Online
In 2023, farmers will see a weak global dairy market, say analysts
The dairy market's fourth quarter is coming to a close, and as this year wraps up, dairy economic analysts reveal that the beginning of 2023 looks grim for the dairy industry. A weak global dairy market will be a central issue, with regions and products showing quite a difference in price weakness, according to the Global Dairy Quarterly Q4 2022 report by RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness.
Agriculture Online
Grains close mixed | Thursday, December 8, 2022
Corn ended the day up a penny and soybeans are up 14¢. CBOT wheat and KC wheat are down 2¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 7¢. Live cattle are up 38¢. Lean hogs are down $1.93. Feeder cattle are up $2.68. Crude oil is down 50¢.
