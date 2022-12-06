Read full article on original website
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-WTO rules against U.S. import duties on steel, aluminium, Norway says
OSLO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Norwegian foreign ministry said on Thursday a World Trade Organization panel had ruled in Norway's favour against the United States in a case the Nordic country had brought over U.S. import duties imposed in 2018 on steel and aluminium. "The WTO panel's report, which...
China urges U.S. to respect WTO panel ruling - statement
GENEVA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China urged the United States to respect a World Trade Organization ruling on Friday which found that Trump-era U.S. tariffs imposed on steel and aluminium imports contravened global trading rules. "China hopes the U.S. respect the panel's ruling and the WTO rules, correct its wrongful...
U.S. does not intend to lift Section 232 national security duties on steel, aluminum due to WTO disputes - USTR
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration does not intend to remove Section 232 national security duties on steel and aluminum as a result of World Trade Organization disputes, the U.S. Trade Representative's Office said on Friday. (Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Doina Chiacu) © Copyright Thomson...
EU agrees Chile alliance to boost access to green raw materials
BRUSSELS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Union and Chile struck a partnership on Friday that will liberalise more trade between the two and give EU companies greater access to raw materials such as lithium and copper that are key to the EU's green transition. The partnership, which includes cooperation...
Press Release: UPDATE 1-At start of WHO talks on pandemic pact, developing countries seek fairness
WHO member states are negotiating a pandemic treaty. Deal aimed at preventing repeat of COVID-19 mistakes. (Adds WHO statement, adds quote from U.S. negotiator) GENEVA/LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Developing nations are lobbying for fairer access to treatments than they got during COVID-19 as global talks begin on drafting new health rules for combating pandemics.
UPDATE 1-Cost of subsidised bread programme increased by 25 bln EGP per year -Egypt’s supply minister
(Adds wheat, sugar reserves) Dec 10 (Reuters) - The cost of the subsidised bread programme has increased from 51 billion to 76 billion Egyptian pounds per year, Egypt’s supply minister said during an interview with a local TV station on Saturday, adding that the programme covers 71 million people.
UPDATE 1-Indonesia may start using B35 biodiesel from Jan 2023 -energy ministry
JAKARTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia may start implementing a programme to use biodiesel with 35% blend of palm oil-based fuel, known as B35, from January, 2023, senior energy ministry official Dadan Kusdiana said on Friday. Currently Indonesia uses B30, containing 30% palm oil-based fuel. The overall palm oil-based fuel...
UPDATE 1-Belarus to allow Ukraine grain transit with no preconditions - U.N.
UNITED NATIONS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Belarus told the United Nations on Friday that it would allow, without preconditions, the transit of grain from Ukraine through its territory for export from Lithuanian ports, a U.N. spokesman said. Belarus, used by its ally Russia as a staging ground for Moscow's Feb....
UPDATE 2-Oil removal effort for Keystone pipeline spill to extend to next week - U.S. EPA
Dec 9 (Reuters) - The effort to remove oil from the largest crude spill in the United States in nearly a decade will extend into next week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday, making it likely that the Keystone pipeline shutdown will last for several more days. TC...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec 14-20
MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Dec 14-20 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt)
Putin says problems with Russian fertiliser exports remain
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said problems related to Russia's agricultural exports remained, with some Russian fertilisers still stuck in ports in Europe. Russia has urged the United Nations to push the West to lift some sanctions to ensure Moscow can freely export its fertilisers and agricultural...
UPDATE 1-Uralchem wants to buy grain assets from Viterra, Cargill if they ever leave Russia -letter
Uralchem wants to become a grain trader - Uralchem source. Sees synergies with business which belongs to Viterra, Cargill. Talks could start if Viterra, Cargill are interested - source. *. This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine. (Writes through to...
UPDATE 1-TC Energy evaluates Keystone pipeline restart plans after major oil spill
Dec 9 (Reuters) - TC Energy said on Friday it is evaluating plans to return its Keystone pipeline to service after it leaked 14,000 barrels of oil into a Kansas creek, the largest crude spill in the United States in nearly a decade. TC Energy on Wednesday evening shut down...
UPDATE 1-U.S. corn stocks to rise as export competition heats up
CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Domestic corn supplies will be bigger than previously thought as rising competition on the export market cuts into demand for U.S. shipments, the government said on Friday. U.S. stocks of corn will total 1.257 billion bushels at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year, the...
GRAINS-Soybeans firm on demand optimism, wheat faces pressure from Black Sea supplies
SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Thursday, gaining more ground as expectations of demand recovery from top importer China, amid easing COVID-19 curbs, underpinned the market. Wheat dipped after last session's strong gains as prices were weighed down by record Russian supplies, while corn firmed. FUNDAMENTALS * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.1% to $14.73-1/2 a bushel, as of 0144 GMT, while wheat lost 0.1% to $4.79 a bushel. Corn rose 0.1% to $6.42 a bushel. * Soybeans are being supported by optimism that easing COVID-19 lockdown measures in China will fuel further exports. * China's November imports of soybeans fell 14% on the year to 7.35 million tonnes, customs data showed on Wednesday, as logistics woes in top supplier the United States helped confound expectations for a significant rise. * Argentina soybean sales surged last week to 74.2% of the current harvest, helped by a preferential exchange rate, though sales trailed the totals seen at the same point last year, the government said Wednesday. * Export demand for U.S. wheat has been strong this week, though U.S. wheat remains expensive compared to Black Sea supplies. * Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Wednesday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022/23 July-June wheat exports to 43.9 million tonnes from 43.7 million tonnes due to current active shipments. * Forecasts for a record crop in Australia have also eased global supply concerns and added weight to U.S. wheat markets. * Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soybean, soymeal and corn futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of soyoil futures, traders said. MARKET NEWS * World stocks slid further and Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as U.S. worker productivity data beat forecasts but extended a weak trend, further muddying a debate on how far and how fast U.S. interest rates will rise. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0030 Australia Trade Balance G&S Oct 1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V)
U.S. lawmakers push for more oversight of Elon Musk's Neuralink
Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. House Representatives Earl Francis Blumenauer and Adam Schiff want further U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) scrutiny of Elon Musk's Neuralink following a Reuters report that outlined mistakes in the brain chip company's animal testing program, their offices said on Thursday. Reuters reported on Monday that...
EU palm oil use and imports seen plummeting by 2032
PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The share of palm oil in biodiesel and in food in the European Union is expected to fall significantly within the next 10 years, leading to a sharp drop in imports, the European Commission said on Thursday. In its 2022-2032 Agricultural Outlook, the Commission projected...
Corn stocks seen rising as demand for U.S. exports eases
CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn supplies will be bigger than previously thought as a record-large crop from Brazil boosts competition on the export market, the government said on Friday. Domestic stocks of corn will total 1.257 billion bushels at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S....
Activists warn a toothless UN nature pact will fail
The world's next global pact for nature is doomed without clear mechanisms for implementing targets, conservation groups said Saturday on the sidelines of UN talks, as hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Montreal demanding greater action. Implementation mechanisms are at the heart of the Paris agreement on the fight against global warming, in the form of "nationally determined contributions."
India says GM technology important for food security, import reduction
NEW DELHI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - India said on Thursday it was important for it to adopt farming technologies like genetically modified (GM) crops to ensure food security and cut a reliance on imports, as it tries to boost the output of edible oils for its huge population. The environment...
