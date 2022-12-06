SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Thursday, gaining more ground as expectations of demand recovery from top importer China, amid easing COVID-19 curbs, underpinned the market. Wheat dipped after last session's strong gains as prices were weighed down by record Russian supplies, while corn firmed. FUNDAMENTALS * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.1% to $14.73-1/2 a bushel, as of 0144 GMT, while wheat lost 0.1% to $4.79 a bushel. Corn rose 0.1% to $6.42 a bushel. * Soybeans are being supported by optimism that easing COVID-19 lockdown measures in China will fuel further exports. * China's November imports of soybeans fell 14% on the year to 7.35 million tonnes, customs data showed on Wednesday, as logistics woes in top supplier the United States helped confound expectations for a significant rise. * Argentina soybean sales surged last week to 74.2% of the current harvest, helped by a preferential exchange rate, though sales trailed the totals seen at the same point last year, the government said Wednesday. * Export demand for U.S. wheat has been strong this week, though U.S. wheat remains expensive compared to Black Sea supplies. * Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Wednesday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022/23 July-June wheat exports to 43.9 million tonnes from 43.7 million tonnes due to current active shipments. * Forecasts for a record crop in Australia have also eased global supply concerns and added weight to U.S. wheat markets. * Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soybean, soymeal and corn futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of soyoil futures, traders said. MARKET NEWS * World stocks slid further and Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as U.S. worker productivity data beat forecasts but extended a weak trend, further muddying a debate on how far and how fast U.S. interest rates will rise. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0030 Australia Trade Balance G&S Oct 1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V)

