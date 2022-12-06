Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Company plans to build $400M soybean crushing plant in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A company looking to build a $400 million soybean crushing plant will move the facility to Grand Forks. Epitome Energy said the plant will be able to process 42 million bushels of soybeans per year into soybean oil, meal, and hulls. The company has completed a letter of intent on a Greenfield location just north of the city.
wdayradionow.com
State official: North Dakota soybean processing expected to grow from "near zero" to 120M bushels per year
(Fargo, ND) -- The director of the North Dakota Department of Commerce is talking about the economic impact of a new soybean crushing plant just announced for Grand Forks. "We're going to be taking all of that product and processing it here in North Dakota rather than putting it on a train and sending it somewhere else to be processed and to add value to it. We are going to add value to it right here in North Dakota.
kroxam.com
CITY OF CROOKSTON RESPONDS TO EPITOME ENERGY MOVING SOYBEAN PROCESSING FACILITY TO GRAND FORKS
On Monday evening, Epitome Energy announced that it’s chosen to move its Soybean Processing Facility from Crookston to Grand Forks due to delays from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s (MPCA) review of their permit applications, which could’ve delayed their 2025 opening and providing market benefits for farmers across Northwestern Minnesota.
voiceofalexandria.com
Air travel in North Dakota poised for strong holiday season
Passenger numbers at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports in October indicate a strong holiday season is in store, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. The airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston had a total of 94,620 passengers in October, 9% more than in October 2021.
valleynewslive.com
ND Rent Help has provided +$72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone, since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started, in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
KNOX News Radio
Kraft renovations planned for 2023
The Grand Forks Park Board is closing in on a plan to renovate the Grandstand at Kraft Field. A combination of grants and donations has raised around $1.3 million dollars to date. The project would demo the existing structure and replace it with 300 new seats plus concession space and restrooms.
kroxam.com
SENATOR MARK JOHNSON AND REPRESENTATIVE DEB KIEL RELEASE STATEMENTS ON EPITOME ENERGY’S SOYBEAN PROCESSING FACILITY LEAVING MINNESOTA
Senator Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) and State Representative Deb Kiel (R- Crookston) released the following statements regarding the announcement from Epitome Energy moving their Soybean Processing Facility from Crookston to Grand Forks, North Dakota, after delays from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). “This is tough news for Crookston,...
KNOX News Radio
Epitome move to GF…next steps
The Grand Forks council is expected to give staff the green light next week to negotiate a development agreement for a proposed 400 million dollar soybean crushing plant. Epitome Energy is eying 55 acres of land north of the city. The parcel would then be annexed as the city would supply services to the site.
kroxam.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
KNOX News Radio
EGF tax levy to jump 10 percent in 2023
East Grand Forks leaders still have a little more work to do on the 2023 budget but the council last night (Tuesday) approved a ten-percent levy increase next year. The actual hit to taxpayers will be less than that because of new growth. Increased costs for utilities…wages…and energy will also...
740thefan.com
One dead in house fire near Thief River Falls
PENNINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – A woman was found dead after a house fire was reported in Rocksbury Township south of Thief River Falls, Minnesota early Wednesday morning. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Thief River Falls Police and Fire responded and extinguished the fire. The body of the woman was found in a subsequent search inside the home. No other injuries were reported and no additional information is being released by the Sheriff’s office.
‘Local Legend’ Buck Rescued From Icy Minnesota River
A Minnesota volunteer fire department came to the rescue of a buck that fell through an icy river and was struggling to get to solid ground. Photos from the fiasco showed the wild animal half-submerged in the frigid northern water with two hooves desperately clawing at the ice to keep it above the surface. Luckily, for the deer, crews arrived in time before the deer could sink any further into a tragic fate.
kroxam.com
CAR CRASHES INTO TELEPHONE POLE ON SOUTH BROADWAY AND WEST FOURTH STREET INTERSECTION
The Crookston Police Department responded to a single-car accident at the intersection of South Broadway Street and West Fourth Street, where a car seemed to swerve on a turn and crashed into the base of a telephone pole in front of Fischer, Rust, Stock & Rust, PLLC. Major damage was...
kfgo.com
Firefighters rescue buck in Thief River Falls
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Volunteer firefighters rescued a buck from the Red Lake River. The Thief River Falls Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures of firefighters rescuing the deer on their Facebook page. The buck had fallen through the ice. “We’re happy to announce that this beautiful buck...
trfradio.com
Name Released Following Fatal Fire
Authorities in Pennington County have released the name of the person who died in a house fire early Wednesday morning in Rocksbury Township. The deceased female has been identified as Audrey Miller, 70. The case continues to be under investigation. A residential house fire was reported in Rocksbury Township around...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT CHIEF TIM FROEBER WILL BE RETIRING AT THE END OF THE YEAR
Crookston Fire Chief Tim Froeber announced his retirement from the Crookston Fire Department at the end of the year after 26 years of service to the Fire Department and ten years as the Fire Chief. Froeber first began his work as a firefighter in 1996 as a paid on-call firefighter...
KNOX News Radio
Female found dead in residential fire near TRF
Authorities say a female was found dead early this (Wed) morning in a residence that caught fire south of Thief River Falls. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the fire in Rocksbury Township was extinguished, and authorities later discovered the body. No other information has been released. The Pennington...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 8, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51, of Erskine, for Public Nuisance. Benjamin Parker III, 47, of East Grand Forks, for Predatory Offender- Knowingly Violating Registration Requirements or Intentionally Providing False Information. Dylan Tyler Johnson, 22, of Climax, for 4th-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire...
valleynewslive.com
One seriously hurt after car crash in Steele County
STEELE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is in the hospital and facing DUI charges following a car accident in Steele County. The Highway Patrol say the 29-year-old man from Luverne entered a ditch near Hope just before midnight on December 6 and was ejected as his pickup rolled.
trfradio.com
Woman Cited Following 2 Vehicle Accident For No Headlights During Snowfall
A woman was cited for not using headlights during heavy snow Friday afternoon in Thief River Falls. According to the police report Courtney Leeanne Hawk, 29, of Thief River Falls was cited for “Vehicle lighting Headlights not on – snow/rain, sleet”. Police say the northbound 2013 Chevy Hawk was driving collided with a 2016 Jeep on Highway 59 S. at Nelson Drive.
