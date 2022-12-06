ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Marais, MN

Expansion Of Rural Services In Cook County

After 66 years, Sawbill Canoe Outfitters connects to the grid. The project was made possible by a federal grant from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. The 3rd generation business owners, Clare and Dan Shirley share what it means to their family and business to now have electric and fiber services after six decades. In addition, podcast host Kalli Hawkins speaks with John Twiest, CEO/General Manager at Arrowhead Cooperative about the specifics of the project.
COOK COUNTY, MN
Cook County Curling Club welcomes younger members this season

For many residents in Cook County, one way to stay busy in the long winter months is to join a club or community activity. And one of those fun winter activities is held at the community center each year: curling. While the curling club struggled during the pandemic, it is...
COOK COUNTY, MN

