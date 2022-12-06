Read full article on original website
Related
WTIP
City planning commission denies off-grid boutique resort request for Sawtooth Bluff area
A potential buyer and developer of a 21-acre site on Sawtooth Bluffs has been denied a request for a conditional use permit to develop a 15-unit off-grid boutique resort. The 21-acre site was previously proposed for a zipline project by Matt Geretschlaeger of Superior Zip Lines in 2012. The commercial/recreational property has been listed for sale since 2016.
WTIP
Expansion Of Rural Services In Cook County
After 66 years, Sawbill Canoe Outfitters connects to the grid. The project was made possible by a federal grant from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. The 3rd generation business owners, Clare and Dan Shirley share what it means to their family and business to now have electric and fiber services after six decades. In addition, podcast host Kalli Hawkins speaks with John Twiest, CEO/General Manager at Arrowhead Cooperative about the specifics of the project.
WTIP
Cook County Curling Club welcomes younger members this season
For many residents in Cook County, one way to stay busy in the long winter months is to join a club or community activity. And one of those fun winter activities is held at the community center each year: curling. While the curling club struggled during the pandemic, it is...
WTIP
NASA researcher talks about the moon ahead of Dark Sky Festival presentations
December’s full moon, also known as the “cold moon,” lit up Cook County, Lake Superior and the Boundary Waters last night (Dec. 7) on a clear, cool night in northeastern Minnesota. The timing for clear skies were ideal, as a rare event known as a lunar occultation...
Comments / 0