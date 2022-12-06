After 66 years, Sawbill Canoe Outfitters connects to the grid. The project was made possible by a federal grant from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. The 3rd generation business owners, Clare and Dan Shirley share what it means to their family and business to now have electric and fiber services after six decades. In addition, podcast host Kalli Hawkins speaks with John Twiest, CEO/General Manager at Arrowhead Cooperative about the specifics of the project.

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO