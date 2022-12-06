Read full article on original website
Why Isn’t The Jackalope An Official Wyoming Creature?
Each state has its official state bird, fish, other animals of various kinds, flower, and so on. Can you name the official Wyoming list of wildlife and vegetation?. The below items were voted to be the official - whatever - of Wyoming because the Wyoming house and senate had time to waste.
A Wyoming Christmas Story: Kid Asks Santa For AR-15 With Red Dot Site & Quad Rail
Maybe if you're some kid who lives in town and only shoots in your backyard. But most Wyoming kids have an open space to play in and plenty of games to shoot at. Even then, in some major cities and towns, they don't want kids playing with any kind of gun. Even toy guns.
Here’s How To Winterize Your Home In The Wyoming Cold
The winter wind, snow, ice, sub-zero temperatures, are all weather problems we deal with during the Wyoming winters. We know it's coming and we know we have to prepare, but sometimes we run out of time and forget. We've already had freezing temps and snow storms, and with the official date of winter lurking, you still have time to act and get your home ready.
Why Nobody Lives In Wyoming, The Latest Theory
There are many videos claiming that Wyoming does not exist. Mostly because nobody outside of Wyoming has ever met someone from Wyoming. For the few people who do think Wyoming is real, why do so few people live here?. It is the nation's least populated state, after all. Below is...
What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?
There are plenty of stories of stupid tourists doing stupid things resulting in injury, and in the worst cases, death. But then there are just strange things that happen in Wyoming parks, Yellowstone among them. Park rangers don't like to talk about these events. Some of the stories you'll hear...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Rescue a Deer Out of a Drainage Ditch
Oh deer. What happens when a buck decides it would be a great idea to meander into a drainage ditch? Well, first and foremost, the buck is probably going to get stuck. Second, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is probably going to have to come in and rescue the animal. That...
Wyoming Ranked Among Most Affordable States To Live
According to Forbs Magazine Wyoming, some Wyoming towns beat out some of the richest towns in America. They don't just mean Jackson Hole. Another way to think of it is, Wyoming living is affordable, compared to many other states. Richest City: Ranchettes. Median Household Income: $99,403. Mean Household Income: $120,346.
Wyoming’s Wild Horses Love To Run And Play Together
Garth Brooks' 1990 album 'No Fences' is the album that changed music history. The album also changed how much people knew about Wyoming having wild horses. The song starts out from a phone booth in Cheyenne, so I'd say the world is probably aware that Wyoming has cool wild horses.
What You Didn’t Know About Your Wyoming Backyard
Look at the hills around you. Look at what's right under your feet. Where did that come from?. Did you know that about 80% of the rock layers around Cody Wyoming are Marine rocks?. Yes, marine, like from the sea. That's because Wyoming used to be at the bottom of...
Governor Gordon Proclaims December 10 ‘Wyoming Day,’ in Honor of Women’s Suffrage
It happened in 1869. That year, Territorial Governor John A. Campbell signed the Women's Suffrage Act bill into law. It would be 50 more years until the 19th amendment, the right of women to vote, would be ratified. In 1935, the Wyoming Legislature passed a bill that recognized December 10...
Boys and Girls Club of Wyoming to Hold Reverse Raffle on Feb. 4
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming (BGCCW) announced in a press release its impact auction at the Annual Reverse Raffle and Auction on Feb. 4, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Funds raised will support a renovation of the Club’s Teen Center at the Main Branch on East...
It’s Kind of a Funny Story: Ex-Husband and Wife Have Big Plans as New Owners of Yellowstone Garage
"It's kind of a funny story," she started... And so began the tale of Bryce Harvey and Sierra Schmidt - an ex-husband and wife team who are still friends and business partners. Harvey and Schmidt are the new owners of Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill, and Venue and they have big plans for the downtown eatery and events venue.
Illegally Dumped Concrete Slurry Pollutes North Platte River
Chemicals in concrete slurry recently and illegally dumped in the North Platte River in Central Casper have turned water, rocks and moss red, according to a news release from the City of Casper. The slurry dumped near the First Street Bridge will affect future vegetative growth and could harm animals...
Here’s A Refresher On How To Merge Onto Wyoming Roads
We are into holiday traveling season and thought it was a good idea to refresh your merging skills while driving. Whether it's merging onto a highway or merging into traffic on a street, knowing the proper way to merge is important. I've seen to many close calls lately and thought we should cover the basics of merging. Using the proper procedures will help ensure your experience.
Casper Bosom Buddies Celebrate A Successful Year with Christmas Joy
Cheerful friends gathered around a crackling fire at the Groves home to reflect and express their thankfulness for one more year of bringing free breast prosthetics to cancer fighters and survivors. In the midst of Covid, the Bosom Buddies group asked, 'should we stop?'. They've been knitting the prosthetics for...
See A Truck Driver’s Interesting Rant On Trucks In Wyoming
We all know how important truck drivers are to our way of living. Without truckers, getting your packages from Amazon or your groceries from the grocery store would be extremely difficult. They're on the road 24/7, they drive in tough weather situations and bad road conditions and have to get...
Kids Can Have ‘Breakfast With Santa’ at the Ford Wyoming Center
With Christmas 2022 right around the corner, this is an awesome event to get the entire family in the holiday spirit by having breakfast with Santa Claus. The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared a photo of jolly old Saint Nick, along a caption that read:. E&F Towing and...
Ide Sworn In As A Member Of The 66th Wyoming Legislature
Bob Ide of Casper was sworn in as a member of the 66th Wyoming Legislature on. Tuesday in the Senate Chamber of the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne, according to a release from the Wyoming Legislative Service Office. Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Kari Jo Gray administered the oath of office...
Casper Kids and Cops Shop for Toys and Treats
On Saturday, 30 to 40 officers from various law enforcement agencies in Natrona County went to the west side Walmart to help kids buy various items at its 15th annual Shop with a Cop event. According to a press release, around $23,500 was donated from Walmart East and West, Sam’s...
Casper Family Donates Dozens of Bags to “Stuff the Van” in Honor of Late Daughter
Kristina Glasgow lost her daughter on Dec. 13, 2015. Every year since, the Glasgows and their two daughters help "Stuff the Van" with dozens of bags in honor of the little girl who died before she was born. Krymson, 9, and Arile, 8, said they love going shopping with their...
