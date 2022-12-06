Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Burrey leads Lady Raiders past London; Triad secures first win – Wednesday varsity girls results
The Bellefontaine varsity team lost to North Union 42-31. The Lady Chieftains fall to 5-2. The Benjamin Logan varsity team beat London 46-30. For the Lady Raiders, Mya Burrey scored a game-high 20 points, Mia Stahler added 16 points, and Kyndal Cronkleton pitched in 5 points. Benjamin Logan improves to...
peakofohio.com
Lady Chiefs bowling tops Indian Lake
The Bellefontaine varsity girls’ bowling team defeated Indian Lake 2,470-2,333. For the Lady Chieftains, Kayla Watkins led with a 410 (187, 223), Gracie Hood fired a 370 (196, 174), Aubrey Hudson had a 363 (197, 166), and Chloe Heminger rolled a 316 (166, 150). The baker games were 201,...
peakofohio.com
WL-S splits with West Jefferson, Raider boys fall to Kenton – Tuesday basketball results
Several area high school and middle school basketball teams were in action Tuesday. The West Liberty-Salem varsity girls lost to West Jefferson 34-29. Chaley Wade led the Lady Tigers with 12 points, Bailey Poppe had 6 points, Lilly Weaver, Megan Hollar, and Ava Astroino each scored 3 points, and Maddie Cole tallied 2 points.
peakofohio.com
Chieftains get four All-Ohio football selections
Four Bellefontaine football players were selected to the Division III All-Ohio football team Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. We encourage open dialogue among people who may disagree. Difficult conversations must be had sometimes to make progress. If you disagree, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.
peakofohio.com
Chieftain swim teams place 2nd at Kenton double dual meet
The Bellefontaine varsity boys and girls swim teams competed in a double dual meet at Kenton Tuesday and both placed second. The Lady Chieftains beat Botkins 62-32 while falling to Kenton 56-38. Finishing in the top 3:. 400 Free Relay A – 1st – Olivia Ullom, Ashton Carey, Elaina Ullom,...
peakofohio.com
Urbana’s Hildebrand & Rogan earn 1st Team All-Ohio, Lakers’ Morrison named to Honorable Mention team
The Divisions IV (4) and V (5) All-Ohio football teams were announced Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Defensive Player of the Year: Owen Davis, North Union. We encourage open dialogue among people who may disagree. Difficult conversations must be had sometimes to make progress. If you disagree, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.
peakofohio.com
Several area players named to D6 and D7 All-Ohio Football teams
The Divisions VI (6) and VII (7) All-Ohio football teams were announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. OL: Wylie Harbour, West Liberty-Salem, Michael Warner, Triad. LB: Josh Wilcoxon, West Liberty-Salem. Division VII. First Team Offense. RB: Alex Sanders, Upper Scioto Valley. OL: Levi Milledge, Mechanicsburg. First Team Defense.
Daily Advocate
37th annual Greenville Senior High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce three new scholar athletes into the Greenville Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 7, 2023. Austin List, class of 2008. Austin played varsity football, baseball, and soccer for the Wave. List holds the career...
peakofohio.com
Hollar named All-American
West Liberty-Salem junior Megan Hollar was named to the 2022 Fall Soccer All-American team by the United States Soccer Coaches Association. Hollar was All-OHC her freshman and sophomore years. This season, Hollar was named the OHC Player of the Year and the Miami Valley District Player of the Year. Hollar...
peakofohio.com
Riverside crowns Blair & McGill as spelling bee winners
The Riverside Elementary Spelling Bee was held Tuesday. 12 elementary students, in grades 3-6, competed in this year’s spelling bee. It went a total of 16 rounds, with the winning word being adorable. The winner was Emma Blair in 6th grade and the runner-up was Shailyn Giles in 5th...
peakofohio.com
Wilson wins Bellefontaine Intermediate School Spelling Bee
Bellefontaine Intermediate School held its annual spelling bee on Tuesday. 34 fifth-graders competed in the bee, which was held in the gym. Fellow fifth-graders along with family members were spectators. In the 9th round, Eva Wilson correctly spelled “torment” to become the champion. William Campbell was runner-up. Both...
peakofohio.com
Ty L. Ferguson
Ty L. Ferguson, 35, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 3:51 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine, Ohio. She was born on June 2, 1987, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, a daughter of Dennis Michael Ferguson of Urbana and Tina Louise (Jackson) Ferguson of Bellefontaine. Ty is...
Jaxon Smith-Njigba out, Kevin Wilson gone, C.J. Stroud a Heisman finalist, transfer portal options: Ohio State rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this episode of Buckeye Talk Rants, Doug Lesmerises is covering four main topics off the top and then running through rants from text subscribers. First, (1:32) Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Ohio State career is officially over as the star receiver will not recover from his hamstring injury to be able to play in the Buckeyes’ playoff semifinal against Georgia.
peakofohio.com
Yoder captures BMS Spelling Bee
Bellefontaine Middle School held its annual spelling bee Wednesday afternoon. 30 students in grades 6-8 competed in the bee, which was held in the library. In the 16th round, seventh-grader Caden Yoder correctly spelled “undine” to become the champion. Classmate Sloan Stolly was runner-up. Both students have qualified...
dayton.com
11 spots for chicken wings where you can take holiday visitors in the Dayton region
An alphabetical list of area restaurants whose chicken wings have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2018. Best of Dayton finalist 2019. 67 S Main St, Miamisburg | (937) 866-4200 | Website | Facebook. Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill.
peakofohio.com
LaDonna Jean “Johnni” Bates
LaDonna Jean “Johnni” Bates, 88, of Homosassa, FL and formerly of Zanesfield, OH, passed away at 6:30 am on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Cypress Cove Care Center, Crystal River, Florida. Mom was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on October 12, 1934, the daughter of the late Oval and...
peakofohio.com
David L. Judd
David L. Judd, 69, of West Mansfield, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Sunday, December 4, 2022. He was born in La Porte, Indiana, on March 10, 1953, to the late David Judd and Martha (Si) Cornwell. He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Rosebrook, his daughter, Katherine “Cricket” Judd-Moon, and his sister, Sandy Judd.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Jersey Mike’s coming to Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular international sandwich shop is slated to open in Chillicothe. Jersey Mike’s, a sandwich joint that specializes in submarines, has announced they will be opening a location along Bridge Street. The restaurant will take up roots at 1251 Bridge Street, inside the shopping center...
Ohio State can win a college football national title, but history says it’ll depend on one thing only
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There’s been a lot of looking in the mirror inside the Ohio State football program over the past week following its second straight loss to Michigan, trying to figure out what went wrong. The questions will still need answers at some point, but the Buckeyes’ national...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Longtime Hillsboro Mayor, Greenfield City Manager passes away
HILLSBORO, Ohio — A longtime former mayor of Hillsboro, city manager of Greenfield, and overall pillar of the community has passed away. Betty Bishop died on Monday in Hillsboro. She was 84. Bishop was the mayor of Hillsboro from 1980-95 and was also the city manager of Greenfield from...
