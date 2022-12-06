ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Liberty, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peakofohio.com

Lady Chiefs bowling tops Indian Lake

The Bellefontaine varsity girls’ bowling team defeated Indian Lake 2,470-2,333. For the Lady Chieftains, Kayla Watkins led with a 410 (187, 223), Gracie Hood fired a 370 (196, 174), Aubrey Hudson had a 363 (197, 166), and Chloe Heminger rolled a 316 (166, 150). The baker games were 201,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Chieftains get four All-Ohio football selections

Four Bellefontaine football players were selected to the Division III All-Ohio football team Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. We encourage open dialogue among people who may disagree. Difficult conversations must be had sometimes to make progress. If you disagree, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Chieftain swim teams place 2nd at Kenton double dual meet

The Bellefontaine varsity boys and girls swim teams competed in a double dual meet at Kenton Tuesday and both placed second. The Lady Chieftains beat Botkins 62-32 while falling to Kenton 56-38. Finishing in the top 3:. 400 Free Relay A – 1st – Olivia Ullom, Ashton Carey, Elaina Ullom,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Urbana’s Hildebrand & Rogan earn 1st Team All-Ohio, Lakers’ Morrison named to Honorable Mention team

The Divisions IV (4) and V (5) All-Ohio football teams were announced Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Defensive Player of the Year: Owen Davis, North Union. We encourage open dialogue among people who may disagree. Difficult conversations must be had sometimes to make progress. If you disagree, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.
URBANA, OH
peakofohio.com

Several area players named to D6 and D7 All-Ohio Football teams

The Divisions VI (6) and VII (7) All-Ohio football teams were announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. OL: Wylie Harbour, West Liberty-Salem, Michael Warner, Triad. LB: Josh Wilcoxon, West Liberty-Salem. Division VII. First Team Offense. RB: Alex Sanders, Upper Scioto Valley. OL: Levi Milledge, Mechanicsburg. First Team Defense.
OHIO STATE
peakofohio.com

Hollar named All-American

West Liberty-Salem junior Megan Hollar was named to the 2022 Fall Soccer All-American team by the United States Soccer Coaches Association. Hollar was All-OHC her freshman and sophomore years. This season, Hollar was named the OHC Player of the Year and the Miami Valley District Player of the Year. Hollar...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Riverside crowns Blair & McGill as spelling bee winners

The Riverside Elementary Spelling Bee was held Tuesday. 12 elementary students, in grades 3-6, competed in this year’s spelling bee. It went a total of 16 rounds, with the winning word being adorable. The winner was Emma Blair in 6th grade and the runner-up was Shailyn Giles in 5th...
RIVERSIDE, OH
peakofohio.com

Wilson wins Bellefontaine Intermediate School Spelling Bee

Bellefontaine Intermediate School held its annual spelling bee on Tuesday. 34 fifth-graders competed in the bee, which was held in the gym. Fellow fifth-graders along with family members were spectators. In the 9th round, Eva Wilson correctly spelled “torment” to become the champion. William Campbell was runner-up. Both...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Ty L. Ferguson

Ty L. Ferguson, 35, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 3:51 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine, Ohio. She was born on June 2, 1987, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, a daughter of Dennis Michael Ferguson of Urbana and Tina Louise (Jackson) Ferguson of Bellefontaine. Ty is...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Cleveland.com

Jaxon Smith-Njigba out, Kevin Wilson gone, C.J. Stroud a Heisman finalist, transfer portal options: Ohio State rants

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this episode of Buckeye Talk Rants, Doug Lesmerises is covering four main topics off the top and then running through rants from text subscribers. First, (1:32) Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Ohio State career is officially over as the star receiver will not recover from his hamstring injury to be able to play in the Buckeyes’ playoff semifinal against Georgia.
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Yoder captures BMS Spelling Bee

Bellefontaine Middle School held its annual spelling bee Wednesday afternoon. 30 students in grades 6-8 competed in the bee, which was held in the library. In the 16th round, seventh-grader Caden Yoder correctly spelled “undine” to become the champion. Classmate Sloan Stolly was runner-up. Both students have qualified...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

LaDonna Jean “Johnni” Bates

LaDonna Jean “Johnni” Bates, 88, of Homosassa, FL and formerly of Zanesfield, OH, passed away at 6:30 am on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Cypress Cove Care Center, Crystal River, Florida. Mom was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on October 12, 1934, the daughter of the late Oval and...
HOMOSASSA, FL
peakofohio.com

David L. Judd

David L. Judd, 69, of West Mansfield, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Sunday, December 4, 2022. He was born in La Porte, Indiana, on March 10, 1953, to the late David Judd and Martha (Si) Cornwell. He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Rosebrook, his daughter, Katherine “Cricket” Judd-Moon, and his sister, Sandy Judd.
WEST MANSFIELD, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Jersey Mike’s coming to Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular international sandwich shop is slated to open in Chillicothe. Jersey Mike’s, a sandwich joint that specializes in submarines, has announced they will be opening a location along Bridge Street. The restaurant will take up roots at 1251 Bridge Street, inside the shopping center...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Longtime Hillsboro Mayor, Greenfield City Manager passes away

HILLSBORO, Ohio — A longtime former mayor of Hillsboro, city manager of Greenfield, and overall pillar of the community has passed away. Betty Bishop died on Monday in Hillsboro. She was 84. Bishop was the mayor of Hillsboro from 1980-95 and was also the city manager of Greenfield from...
HILLSBORO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy