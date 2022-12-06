Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Watchdog group ranks Florida No. 2 in US for puppy scams, and yes, many ads look legit
The website veterinarians.org said it’s tracking hundreds of online puppy scams in 15 states, including Florida, and some are cheating buyers out of thousands of dollars. California tops the list of puppy scams, followed by the Sunshine State. Just days ago, Angie Morante, of Pembroke Pines, lost $700. She...
News4Jax.com
First right whale sighting of the year off Jekyll Island
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. – According to the whale mapping website whalemap.org, the first right whale sighting of the year was Friday, November 30 off Jekyll Island. The sighting was of a female right whale, no calf was seen. Another sighting was made south of Jekyll Island Tuesday, December 6.
News4Jax.com
Northeast Florida utility companies taking action after shootings at North Carolina power substations cause outages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After an attack on an electric grid in North Carolina, Northeast Florida utility companies say they are fortifying the security around their power grids. Authorities say said one or more people shot up two substations in Moore County, but the repairs won’t be complete until later...
News4Jax.com
‘Substantial fiber cut, network issues’ to blame for Xfinity by Comcast widespread internet outage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Xfinity by Comcast users reported outages Wednesday morning across multiple states, including Florida. According to DownDetetcor, issues began pouring in around 10 a.m. It was around that time the internet also went down at the News4JAX station where employees were left waiting patiently for IT to resolve the issue (huge shout out to our IT department for a swift recovery).
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County teachers, district restart pay negotiations after last deal rejected in historic first
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County teachers union and the school district are back at the negotiating table on Thursday trying to work out terms for a pay raise. This comes after union members voted overwhelmingly against a proposed pay raise last month. It was the...
News4Jax.com
Dispose of used oil, electronics at community recycle event in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The city of St. Augustine, along with St. Johns County Utilities, will host a special community recycling event early next year. The event will run from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at two drop points:. 25 W. Castillo Drive (Francis Field...
News4Jax.com
CR 214 overpass at I-95 reopens to traffic with makeshift stoplights
ST. AUGUSTINE; Fla. – The County Road 214 overpass that crosses I-95 reopened to traffic Thursday — earlier than anticipated — but photos shared by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office show makeshift stoplights are in place while crews continue to work on the damage. “The...
News4Jax.com
Summer Haven residents meet with county leaders as erosion continues to threaten homes
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Summer Haven residents met Tuesday evening with county leaders and coastal engineers to talk about the future of the area. The meeting comes as beach erosion continues to threaten homes in the area. We flew the Sky 4 Drone over the neighborhood following Hurricane...
News4Jax.com
Dump truck damages CR 214 bridge over I-95; overpass will be closed for days
ST. AUGUSTINE; Fla. – The overpass bridge for County Road 214 across I-95 was struck by a dump truck Wednesday morning and damaged, according to St. Johns County deputies. Two southbound lanes on I-95 near exit 315 were closed because of debris in the road. They had reopened by 1:30 p.m.
