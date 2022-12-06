JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Xfinity by Comcast users reported outages Wednesday morning across multiple states, including Florida. According to DownDetetcor, issues began pouring in around 10 a.m. It was around that time the internet also went down at the News4JAX station where employees were left waiting patiently for IT to resolve the issue (huge shout out to our IT department for a swift recovery).

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO