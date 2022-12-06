ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News4Jax.com

First right whale sighting of the year off Jekyll Island

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. – According to the whale mapping website whalemap.org, the first right whale sighting of the year was Friday, November 30 off Jekyll Island. The sighting was of a female right whale, no calf was seen. Another sighting was made south of Jekyll Island Tuesday, December 6.
‘Substantial fiber cut, network issues’ to blame for Xfinity by Comcast widespread internet outage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Xfinity by Comcast users reported outages Wednesday morning across multiple states, including Florida. According to DownDetetcor, issues began pouring in around 10 a.m. It was around that time the internet also went down at the News4JAX station where employees were left waiting patiently for IT to resolve the issue (huge shout out to our IT department for a swift recovery).
