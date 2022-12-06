Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Is Fidelity Select Natural Resources (FNARX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
On the lookout for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Starting with Fidelity Select Natural Resources (FNARX) is one possibility. FNARX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. Fidelity is responsible for...
NASDAQ
Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in December
Broadcom has raised its dividend by more than 2,000% over the last decade and enjoys wide profit margins. Taiwan Semiconductor dominates the chip foundry sector and just got the Buffett stamp of approval. Comcast looks cheap at a P/E ratio of 10 and continues to grow its broadband business. You’re...
NASDAQ
Is American Financial Group (AFG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
NASDAQ
Is First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) a Strong ETF Right Now?
A smart beta exchange traded fund, the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) debuted on 04/19/2011, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are...
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock
Warren Buffett just went big on this new investment. Should you join him?
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Morningstar Ultimate Stock Pickers' Top Selections
The stock pickers include 22 money managers who oversee mutual funds covered by Morningstar analysts. With the S&P 500 down 17% this year, you may be thinking this is a good time to pick up some stock bargains. Here are companies you may want to consider. Morningstar has created a...
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
Warren Buffett Bought This 1 Stock to Start 2022, Should You Buy It Before the Year's End?
This investment is a typical play from the Oracle's playbook.
NASDAQ
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Clorox a Buy?
The name Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is beyond well known; it is iconic and virtually synonymous with bleach. However, the company has expanded well beyond that one category. That's good news, but Clorox is still dealing with the decline of enhanced cleaning driven by the pandemic, a negative trend compounded by raging inflation. That is why the stock has fallen roughly 36% since early 2020.
NASDAQ
New York Community (NYCB) in Focus on 8% Dividend Yield
Solid dividend-yielding stocks are highly desirable amid imminent recession risk. One such stock is New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB. This Hicksville, NY-based bank offers traditional and non-traditional financial products and services, and access to multiple service channels, including online and mobile banking. A large portion of the company’s multi-family and commercial real estate loans are concentrated in the Metro New York region.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn
The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
NASDAQ
TLT, ADPV: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, which added 14,300,000 units, or a 5.4% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the...
NASDAQ
Why Is Green Dot (GDOT) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Green Dot (GDOT). Shares have added about 3.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Green Dot due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
HanesBrands (HBI) Down 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for HanesBrands (HBI). Shares have lost about 5.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is HanesBrands due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
United States Cellular Corporation Shares Approach 52-Week Low - Market Mover
United States Cellular Corporation (USM) shares closed today at 0.3% above its 52 week low of $19.40, giving the company a market cap of $1B. The stock is currently down 38.4% year-to-date, down 38.2% over the past 12 months, and down 46.0% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.7%.
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying With Both Hands
Whether you're new to investing or you're a seasoned veteran, 2022 has probably been a lousy year. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index disappointed investors with the worst performance we've seen in over 50 years. Fear of a recession that may or may not happen...
NASDAQ
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XMPT
The CEF Muni Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 442,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of XMPT were off about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nuveen Amt-free...
Comments / 0