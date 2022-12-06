ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

‘Relish’ the opportunity to see the Wienermobile in North Alabama

By Logan Sparkman
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UgCia_0jZ1osLP00

(WHNT) – ‘Relish’ the opportunity to ‘ketchup’ with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and ‘meat’ hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.

The hotdoggers will be bringing the iconic Wienermobile to a few locations throughout Huntsville and Morgan County for some barbe-cute photo opportunities.

LIST: Christmas parades, events in the Tennessee Valley

Frank-ly, Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob really cut the mustard when it comes to making people smile across the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=108GY6_0jZ1osLP00
Photo: Oscar Mayer – Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob

On Thursday night, you can simply have a bun-derful Christmas time seeing the Wienermobile before the Huntsville Christmas parade from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

It wouldn’t be the ‘wurst’ if you missed the parade because you can catch them at four more locations.

On Friday, the hotdoggers will be traveling around Morgan County. They’ll be at the Kroger in Hartselle on Highway 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Kroger in Decatur on Beltline Road from 3 to 6 p.m.

Huntsville Animal Services is seeking a ‘Home for the Holidays’ for homeless pets

On Sunday, the giant hotdog on wheels will be at the Kroger on University Drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Kroger on Wall Triana Highway from 3 to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bham Now

Botanica is closing at the end of the year

Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
FALKVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaways Saturday in Athens, Huntsville

While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Athens and Huntsville on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Athens High School or Milton Frank Stadium from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens Post Office to host career fair for open USPS positions in 10 North Alabama communities

The U.S. Postal Service is looking for workers to fill open positions in 10 North Alabama communities. To that end, members of the Alabama-Mississippi District management team and local Postmasters will be gathering at Athens Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. They'll be available to meet with the public and answer any questions that applicants may have about working for USPS.
ATHENS, AL
WHNT News 19

Huntsville breaks daily rainfall record

On Monday the area experienced steady moderate to heavy rainfall. This heavy rain led to excessive totals for some, especially in north Alabama. The outcome of this heavy rain was ponding on roadways and rises in river and stream levels. The Huntsville area specifically broke a 112-year-old daily rainfall record. The Huntsville Airport recorded 2.23 […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Hook Street in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Hook Street in Tuscumbia. The...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WHNT-TV

Former Juvenile Detention Facility to Be Turned Into Community Center

The Madison City Council approved a bid to renovate the old Three Springs juvenile detention facility into a community center. Former Juvenile Detention Facility to Be Turned Into …. The Madison City Council approved a bid to renovate the old Three Springs juvenile detention facility into a community center. Leadership...
MADISON, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

48K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy