WWMT
Downtown Grand Rapids traffic signals to be reactivated
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic signals that went into an all-way stop "flash" mode at six downtown Grand Rapids intersections during summer 2020 are anticipated to be returned to normal the week of Dec. 12. Artprize 2.0: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The signals were used...
WWMT
Roadwork to cause lane closures in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lane closures are expected due to roadwork at the intersection of M-44 and M-37 also known as East Beltline Avenue until 3 p.m. Tuesday. The closures are expected between Plainfield Avenue, the M-44 Connector, and M-11, 28th Street, according to Michigan Department of Transportation, also known as MDOT.
2 taken to hospital after overnight house fire in GR
One person was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition after a house fire in Grand Rapids early Thursday, firefighters said.
WNEM
11 counties receive $7.4M grant for park upgrades
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Several counties throughout the state will be awarded grant money to make park upgrades. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced a combined $7.4 million Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants will be awarded to 13 recommended community parks, trails, and sports facilities, along with a state lock and dam.
WWMT
Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam
ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in W MI
If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.
Woman arrested following crash into large rock near Big Rapids
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI — A woman has been arrested after crashing into a large rock in Mecosta County. The crash took place at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, on Hoover Road and 200th Avenue, north of Big Rapids. When Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene, they found one vehicle driven by a woman had gone off the roadway, crashing into a large rock. The vehicle was no longer drivable.
WOOD
MSP: Bust yields $300,000 in stolen vehicles, trailers
Police say they got back some $300,000 in stolen cars, ATV and trailers when they busted an auto theft ring in the Three Rivers area. (Dec. 7, 2022) MSP: Bust yields $300,000 in stolen vehicles, trailers. Police say they got back some $300,000 in stolen cars, ATV and trailers when...
Economic development group wins Midwest award for bringing $430M project to Muskegon
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MI — The Greater Muskegon Economic Development group is the winner of the “Large Ecomonic Impact Deal of the Year” award from the Mid-America Economic Development Council. GMED was nominated for the award by Consumers Energy for bringing a biomedical research company to Muskegon Township,...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Leighton Twp man found dead in Ottawa County
ALLEGAN – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Dept. reported on Nov. 28, the body of Avel Martinez was found along the lakeshore by members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team in the area of Riley and N. Lakeshore Dr. Foul play is not suspected.
SURVEILLANCE: shopper sucker-punches worker inside Muskegon business, police investigating
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A bizarre attack, in which a customer lashed out at a store clerk seemingly at random, had police investigating in Muskegon Thursday. The incident played out around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening and involved a customer at Psycle Sam's Heady Glass. Security footage taken from inside the...
What’s With All the Scarves on Poles and Trees in Downtown Grand Rapids?
Have you noticed the scarves tied to poles and trees in downtown Grand Rapids? Have you wondered what it was all about? It's simple...it's people helping people, in a simple and loving way. Let's call it the Grand Rapids scarf project. There are a lot of people in need this...
Fox17
Deputies: Card skimmer discovered at Gun Plain Twp. gas station
GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are warning the public of a credit card skimmer that was recently discovered outside Plainwell. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the skimmer was found at an Admiral gas station at 1149 M-89 Highway in Gun Plain Township. Authorities aren’t sure when...
Groups request ordinances on sitting, begging in downtown GR
Business and community leaders have asked the city of Grand Rapids to enact two ordinances aimed at people who are homeless asking for money or loitering in downtown.
What’s being built off Ivanrest? Large residential development in the works
GRANDVILLE, MI — Construction has begun on a large residential development in Grandville off Ivanrest Avenue SW and Prairie Street SW. The development, called Alderwood Place, is being built on a little over 35 acres of land at 3560 Ivanrest Ave. It will have 80 homes, which will be a mix of detached and attached condominiums.
Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?
The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
WWMT
Credit card skimmer found at Allegan County gas station
PLAINWELL, Mich. — A credit card skimmer had been found at at gas station near Plainwell, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office Wednesday. Fleeing the police: Woman scales Ottawa County gas station crates to avoid arrest for car theft. The skimmer, which is a device used to collect...
WWMT
Traffic stop nets more than $50,000 in stolen checks
WEST MICHIGAN — Two men were arrested in Ottawa County on Dec 3rd in connection with a large-scale stolen check investigation, after police say they found them in possession of tens of thousands of dollars in stolen business checks. Deputies had been called out early that morning on a...
WWMT
Artists invited to submit proposals for Ford International Airport aerial art
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gerald R. Ford International Airport requested proposals for permanent hanging art to be displayed in their newly expanded Concourse A. The selected piece of art is expected to be located above the four terrazzo flooring art installations, and will be visible from many angles, creating a sense of circulation, according to a representative from Ford International Airport.
Where Can You Go on a Sleigh Ride near Grand Rapids?
We've all heard the song "Sleigh Ride" and the line "It's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you." The weather isn't really cooperating right now, with our lack of snow, but if you did want to go on an actual sleigh ride near Grand Rapids -- where could you go?
