Muskegon, MI

WWMT

Downtown Grand Rapids traffic signals to be reactivated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic signals that went into an all-way stop "flash" mode at six downtown Grand Rapids intersections during summer 2020 are anticipated to be returned to normal the week of Dec. 12. Artprize 2.0: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The signals were used...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Roadwork to cause lane closures in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lane closures are expected due to roadwork at the intersection of M-44 and M-37 also known as East Beltline Avenue until 3 p.m. Tuesday. The closures are expected between Plainfield Avenue, the M-44 Connector, and M-11, 28th Street, according to Michigan Department of Transportation, also known as MDOT.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

11 counties receive $7.4M grant for park upgrades

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Several counties throughout the state will be awarded grant money to make park upgrades. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced a combined $7.4 million Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants will be awarded to 13 recommended community parks, trails, and sports facilities, along with a state lock and dam.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam

ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
MLive

Woman arrested following crash into large rock near Big Rapids

MECOSTA COUNTY, MI — A woman has been arrested after crashing into a large rock in Mecosta County. The crash took place at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, on Hoover Road and 200th Avenue, north of Big Rapids. When Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene, they found one vehicle driven by a woman had gone off the roadway, crashing into a large rock. The vehicle was no longer drivable.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

MSP: Bust yields $300,000 in stolen vehicles, trailers

Police say they got back some $300,000 in stolen cars, ATV and trailers when they busted an auto theft ring in the Three Rivers area. (Dec. 7, 2022) MSP: Bust yields $300,000 in stolen vehicles, trailers. Police say they got back some $300,000 in stolen cars, ATV and trailers when...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Leighton Twp man found dead in Ottawa County

ALLEGAN – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Dept. reported on Nov. 28, the body of Avel Martinez was found along the lakeshore by members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team in the area of Riley and N. Lakeshore Dr. Foul play is not suspected.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Deputies: Card skimmer discovered at Gun Plain Twp. gas station

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are warning the public of a credit card skimmer that was recently discovered outside Plainwell. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the skimmer was found at an Admiral gas station at 1149 M-89 Highway in Gun Plain Township. Authorities aren’t sure when...
PLAINWELL, MI
98.7 WFGR

Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?

The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
CALEDONIA, MI
WWMT

Credit card skimmer found at Allegan County gas station

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A credit card skimmer had been found at at gas station near Plainwell, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office Wednesday. Fleeing the police: Woman scales Ottawa County gas station crates to avoid arrest for car theft. The skimmer, which is a device used to collect...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Traffic stop nets more than $50,000 in stolen checks

WEST MICHIGAN — Two men were arrested in Ottawa County on Dec 3rd in connection with a large-scale stolen check investigation, after police say they found them in possession of tens of thousands of dollars in stolen business checks. Deputies had been called out early that morning on a...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Artists invited to submit proposals for Ford International Airport aerial art

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gerald R. Ford International Airport requested proposals for permanent hanging art to be displayed in their newly expanded Concourse A. The selected piece of art is expected to be located above the four terrazzo flooring art installations, and will be visible from many angles, creating a sense of circulation, according to a representative from Ford International Airport.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

