ComicBook

Jason Momoa Could Exit Aquaman Role for Lobo in DC Studios' Plans

DC Studios fans just got some pretty shocking news with the announcement that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer in the works due to a newly delivered script treatment not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans. The report also revealed some of the other rumors that have been floating around ahead of Gunn and Safran's meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery executives too, revealed their big plan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa's days of playing Aquaman might be over after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and he might take over another major DC Comics role with Lobo.
Collider

Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP

Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
The Hollywood Reporter

Margot Robbie Says ‘I, Tonya’ Made Her Realize She Was a “Good Actor” (Prompting Her to Email Quentin Tarantino)

Margot Robbie made history in London on Tuesday, becoming the youngest-ever star to be given a special “BAFTA: A Life in Pictures” tribute. Usually an event reserved for actors and filmmakers with decades of work under their belts, BAFTA welcomed the 32-year-old two-time Oscar nominee to its London headquarters in full acknowledgment of her achievements since breaking out in 2013 with both About Time and The Wolf of Wolf Street, noting that she had appeared in almost 30 films while also carving out a hugely successful career as a producer. More from The Hollywood Reporter"A Picture of Women's Issues...
The Mary Sue

10 Biggest Box Office Bombs of 2022

2022 is drawing to a close, and while it’s fun to look back on some of the best films of the year, it is also interesting to take a look at some of the biggest box office flops of the year. What’s particularly interesting about this list is that it shows how box office performance rarely has a direct correlation to film quality. Multiple films on this list received stellar reviews from critics, yet performed badly at the box office.
The Mary Sue

New ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Additions Might Check Off Our MCU Wishlist

Oh Matty. Matt Murdock is coming back in a big way, and while we’ve already seen him featured in two properties in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s getting his own show! With Daredevil: Born Again, we’re getting to see the return of the Hell’s Kitchen world that existed within the Netflix show, but it is obviously going to be different now that it is formatted for the MCU proper. And with all these new cast additions, this show is certainly going to be exciting.
The Mary Sue

‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’ Part 3 Changes Everything for the Series

Stone Ocean batch 3 is finally here, and there was no typical hurrah for our heroes—not that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure can ever have a season without some heart-wrenching events. But the final batch of episodes for Stone Ocean changes everything for the series. Jolyne (dubbed by Kira Buckland) and co. weren’t prepared for what Pucci (dubbed by Yong Yea) had planned. And as a result, there were a lot of deaths after the crew broke out of the prison.
The Mary Sue

So There’s Hope We Could See Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra in ‘Star Wars’ Again?

Hello, it’s me, the number one Solo: A Star Wars Story fan. And with that comes a lot for that movie that knows no bounds. So whenever Jonathan Kasdan (who wrote the movie with his father, Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi writer Lawrence Kasdan) talks about it, I listen—especially when he talks about going back to a character I personally loved and want to see more of.
The Mary Sue

INTERVIEW: Lili Taylor Talks Getting Through the Pandemic on Zoom and ‘There There’

The idea of Zoom performances and movies and television shows is something that many don’t want to return to. Because for a while, that’s all we really had. Theatre became a Zoom experience, movies were being halted, and we even had Saturday Night Live at Home. Point is, Zoom became the norm, and going back to that right now feels a bit strange, and yet the new movie There There really uses Zoom to its advantage.
The Mary Sue

Does [SPOILER] Die in ‘One Piece Film: Red’?

I first saw One Piece Film: Red in Japan in late August. Red would not come out in the U.S. until November 4. And the end of Red is such that, when the credits stared to roll, my eyes were wide, my mouth was a wide O-shape, and I was basically frozen still. But I had to hold that—by myself, all alone—for almost three months. No longer! Now that Red has released all around the world, I finally get to talk about the ending. Because we really, really need to talk about it.
