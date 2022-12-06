Read full article on original website
Obituary: John W. Groves
John W. Groves: December 24, 1927 — December 2, 2022. Funeral service for John Groves will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Family Life Church with Pastor Marty Crump officiating; interment to follow at Savageton Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 12, 2022 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Bud Love WHMA to close for winter in January
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Area will close for the season next month, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Starting in January, the Bud Love WHMA will be closed to human presence and will remain closed through May 14, 2022, per game and fish, which says the closure for the WHMA, along with others around the state, is done on an annual basis to provide protections for wildlife in their winter ranges.
(PHOTOS) Buffalo Ridge students collect more than 17,000 items in food drive
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Buffalo Ridge Elementary students collected 17,361 non-perishable food items and more than $5,000 in a drive that ran from Nov. 14 to today, Student Leadership sponsor Tiffany Mitchell said. ERA Priority Real Estate organizes the food drive, which many Campbell County School District schools participate in,...
Campbell County library board to meet Dec. 15 to review collection policy
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Library Board of Trustees will meet from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 15 to review the Collection Development Policy. No public comment will be taken at this meeting, the meeting announcement said. The meeting will take place in the Wyoming Room of the...
(PHOTOS) Wright Lady Panthers raise more than $1,700 at bake sale, silent auction
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Lady Panthers basketball team raised just over $1,700 through a bake sale and silent auction at the Town of Wright’s tree lighting Dec. 2 at the Wright Community Center. The funds help pay for travel gear, overnight tournament expenses and summer camp, Coach Derek...
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Dec. 8
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Property destruction, Dec. 7, Lexington Avenue, GPD. Approximately $140 in damage was done...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/7/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Wednesday, Dec. 7:. At 4:31 a.m. to Camel Drive for an emergency medical response. At 11:13 a.m. to Logger Road for an emergency medical response. At 10:35 p.m. to LeDoux Avenue for an emergency medical...
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Dec. 8
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Dec. 7
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Dec. 7, Osborne Avenue, GPD. Officers stopped a 2003 Jeep after observing...
Wyoming-Based Visionary Broadband Announces $100 Million Expansion
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The little town of Lusk in the eastern part of Wyoming is among communities that have made the short list for the latest expansion of fiber optic internet in the West. To that end, Gillette-based Visionary Broadband has announced a $100...
BLM Wyoming welcomes Chad Krause as new field manager for Newcastle Field Office
CASPER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management’s Newcastle Field Office, which includes 287,900 acres of surface land and 1.7 million acres of federal mineral estate in northeastern Wyoming, has a new field manager. Chad Krause comes on as the new field manager for the Newcastle Field Office...
Fire department contains fire on Wind River Drive
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two residents were evacuated from a home on Wind River Drive last night after a garage reportedly caught fire, authorities said Tuesday. Campbell County firefighters and Gillette Police officers responded to the 2500 block of Wind River Drive at 9:36 p.m. after receiving a report of a garage fully engulfed in flames, according to Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson and the Campbell County Fire Department.
Wyoming Innovation Center receives regional ‘Overcoming Adversity’ award
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette’s Wyoming Innovation Center coal commercialization facility at Fort Union Industrial Park received the Mid-America Economic Development Council‘s small division “Overcoming Adversity” award at a conference last week in Chicago. The Council bestowed the award to the “Moving Wyoming Forward – Piloting...
Campbell County releases 32 acres at CAM-PLEX Park to the Public Land Board
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 6 released about 32 acres of land at CAM-PLEX Park to the Campbell County Public Land Board. The land will serve as a multi-use outdoor event flex space, under the quick-claim deed agreement that the commissioners approved in a 3-2 vote.
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Dec. 7
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Dec. 5
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) relayed by Captain Jason Marcus. Forgery Dec 2 09:10 a.m. (GPD) An 18-year-old female reported that she’d never received...
Campbell County hospitalizations for RSV on the rise
GILLETTE (WNE) — The Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, cases at Campbell County Health rose in the last two months, keeping with recent trends seen throughout the United States. Typically, the virus starts to make an appearance in January or spring, but this year, cases have shown up earlier,...
Clouds, sun and a high in the mid-30s expected today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With low pressure expected to push north from southwest Wyoming, areas south of Campbell County are likely to see snow developing later today. Campbell County, on the other hand, is likely to see clouds, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said. Today’s skies...
City Council calls for special meeting at Gillette College Dec. 9
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Members of the Gillette City Council will have a special meeting at Gillette College tomorrow morning, the city announced Thursday. According to a special meeting notice, the council will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 in the Gillette College Pronghorn Center Board Room located at 3807 College Drive.
Settled, warm winter weather pattern in place over Campbell County
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With Wyoming nestled between jets to the north and the south, winter warmth and sunny skies will continue to dominate the weather pattern through the weekend. Aside from continued blustery conditions, there’s not much to talk about weatherwise for Campbell County. Today’s forecast calls for sunny...
