GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Area will close for the season next month, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Starting in January, the Bud Love WHMA will be closed to human presence and will remain closed through May 14, 2022, per game and fish, which says the closure for the WHMA, along with others around the state, is done on an annual basis to provide protections for wildlife in their winter ranges.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 7 HOURS AGO