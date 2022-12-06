Council pursuing plans to open downtown area to more bars, modify social districts

Change is on the way for Greenville’s downtown area after the City Council directed staff to modify new social district rules and started the final steps for opening more bars during its Monday meetings.

The council voted 5-1 to send the city planning and zoning commission a proposal that will replace the current city rules that prevent new bars from opening within 500 feet of an existing bar. Councilwoman Marion Blackburn cast the lone no vote.

The proposal, called the “bar 2022” rules, will eliminate the 500-foot rule. Instead, new bars must get a special-use permit from the city Board of Adjustment. The permit must be reviewed annually.

If a business has received an infraction from the city, a hearing must be held during the review to pursue permit modification or revocation. If no infractions are issued, no hearing is needed, the city planning staff recommends.

The board can revoke the permit if the business receives either two major or four minor public safety violations in six months or four public nuisance violations in six months.

The rules state new bars must be less than 3,500 square feet; they allow live or recorded music along with floor shows or dance areas; and establishments must comply with current building codes and safety standards.

Blackburn argued that the 500-foot rule not only improved safety in the downtown area but it allowed for greater diversity in businesses. She said recent legislative changes would make it easier to operate businesses that predominantly serve alcohol but still sell a small amount of food.

Councilwoman Monica Daniels said she believes it’s unfair to say the drop in crime is only due to the 500-foot rule. Daniels said better lighting, increased police presence and other factors contributed to the change.

The planning and zoning board will review the recommendations in January. The board also will consider a proposal the council signed off on in November to allow the sale of alcohol as an accessory use in certain businesses.

Prior to Monday’s meeting, the council held a workshop where it reviewed a recommendation from Blackburn to discuss combining the two social districts that allow pedestrians to carry alcoholic beverages purchased downtown.

The Uptown Social District is located roughly between Reade Street to the west and Washington Street to the east, Third Street to the north and Reade Circle to the south.

The Dickinson Avenue Social District begins at the intersection of Reade Circle and Dickinson Avenue. It encompasses portions of Pitt, West Eighth, Clark and West Ninth streets immediately off Dickinson.

Councilman Rick Smiley asked if it was too soon to change the districts’ makeup since they’ve only been operational since early October. Staff said so far only one business in the Dickinson Avenue District and three in the Uptown area have been permitted to sell carry-out drinks.

Councilman Will Bell said during Saturday’s Christmas parade he saw several dozen people walking around with drinks in the uptown area. Bell said he believes there is a greater need for expanded hours. Currently people can only take alcohol on the streets between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

City Manager Ann E. Wall said staff has concerns about people safely crossing Reade Circle. It was pointed out that a crosswalk already exists at Reade Circle and Dickinson Avenue and adults should have no problems negotiating the area, even if they have a drink in hand.

After additional discussion, the council directed staff to bring to its January meeting new ordinance language defining a single district. Council also agreed to set the new district’s hours between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The council rejected Blackburn’s suggestion that the city require participating vendors to sell drinks in compostable cups. Bell said it is a decision that should be left to individual business owners.