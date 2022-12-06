Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Nick Kostos: I think the Browns are going to beat the Bengals
What are the best bets for this week? Nick Kostos joined Baskin and Phelps to give his bets for the World Cup, Browns-Bengals, and the rest of the NFL.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid is going to hate what one of his veteran players just did
The Kansas City Chiefs are a disciplined team and have been that way since Andy Reid arrived 10 or so years ago. That’s how all of his teams are. What I mean by disciplined, is they don’t do much talking. They let their play on the field do that. We heard Andy Reid talk about that last week heading into Bengals week.
The Chiefs can clinch a postseason spot this weekend, but they’ll need some help
Here is how the Chiefs can clinch their seventh straight AFC West title on Sunday.
Joe Burrow explains what Cincinnati Bengals must do to finally beat Cleveland Browns
Joe Burrow doesn’t need a reminder that he has yet to beat the Cleveland Browns since becoming the starting quarterback in Cincinnati. The Bengals are 0-4 against the Browns when Burrow is starting at quarterback. It’s not a statistic anyone associated with the Bengals is proud of right now.
Chiefs Travis Kelce goes to ‘New Heights’ with new clothing line
Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and brother Jason launch new clothing line with merchandise for their "New Heights" podcast and digital series.
NFL Analysis Network
Chiefs Get Huge Injury Update On Key Piece Ahead Of Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs made a big move ahead of the trade deadline in November, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. While wide receiver wasn’t a pressing need at the time, it is a position that could see a lot of change this upcoming offseason with multiple players heading toward free agency. Looking to avoid being left short-handed, acquiring Toney was a shrewd move.
NFL power rankings for Week 14: Bengals rising with new team on top
Any predictions of a Super Bowl 47 rematch took a big hit last weekend. The San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens both lost their starting quarterbacks. Make that two season-ending injuries at quarterback in the top-heavy NFC for the 49ers, as free-agent-to-be Jimmy Garoppolo joins Trey Lance on the bench. The news is potentially better for the Ravens, who consider Lamar Jackson’s availability “week to week” with a sprained knee. The Ravens’ 2021 season fell apart in December when Jackson missed five starts. The AFC — and the North Division’s hard-charging Bengals — doesn’t offer much margin for error again. Here are...
Russell Wilson's Personal QB Coach Could be Muddying Broncos' Waters
What do we know about Jake Heaps?
Will Deshaun Watson and the Browns get things figured out by Sunday’s matchup with the Bengals? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns passing game left a lot to be desired on Sunday when Deshaun Watson played his first game in 700 days. He struggled with his timing and his accuracy and the Browns relied on the defense and special teams to score for them. This week brings...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Offensive Line Getting Reinforcements
The most important piece on the Miami Dolphins offensive line is still dealing with an injury, but help is on the way to the position group and it could mean some changes down the line. Tackle Terron Armstead did not practice Wednesday when the Dolphins began their on-field preparation for...
Report: UC Football Lands On New Defensive Coordinator
Scott Satterfield is hard at work assembling his new staff.
Bengals draw referee Jerome Boger for showdown with Browns
Cincinnati Bengals fans might remember referee Jerome Boger and his crew for a controversial whistle during last year’s playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bengals will get Boger and Co. again this weekend, as they’re the crew assigned to the team’s AFC North rematch with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
atozsports.com
How the Bengals made a key Chiefs player look like a complete fool
The Cincinnati Bengals, as we expected would happen, made a Kansas City Chiefs player look like a fool this past weekend. Before the Bengals’ 27-24 win against the Chiefs on Sunday, Kansas City defensive back Justin Reid talked some trash about how he was going to “lock down” Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid says there's a chance Mecole Hardman returns in Week 15
Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman remains on injured reserve with an abdomen injury and won’t play in Week 14 against the Denver Broncos. Hardman is not eligible to be designated to return from injured reserve until the team’s Week 15 game against the Houston Texans when four games have elapsed. At that point, the team can open his 21-day practice window and at any point during that window they can activate him to the 53-man roster.
Wichita Eagle
Jameson Williams Will Make Ben Johnson Finally Happy
The Detroit Lions caught heat from the NFL world on Sunday when news of Jameson Williams’ role spread. A report surfaced that the team planned to also use the rookie as a gunner on the punt team in his NFL debut. The team wanted to use the speedster as a gunner to help cover punts, as he works to get his legs under him.
3 things we’re thinking as Bengals week is here: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s Bengals Week Part 2. The Browns travel to Cincinnati looking to sweep the Bengals yet again while Cincinnati will try to keep its momentum going after beating the Chiefs. We start off Wednesday’s pod with Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe offering up...
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat Game Attendee Odell Beckham Jr. Rumored to Go to the Dallas Cowboys
NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was spotted as an attendee at a few Miami Heat games. This created rumors about Beckham possibly going to the Miami Dolphins. They boast an offense led by Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle and new wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Their potent offense and balanced defense makes them one of the most dangerous teams in the AFC.
2 Key Bengals Players Were Added To Injury Report
It's never fun for NFL fans when they see players unexpectedly added to their team's midweek injury report. On Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals listed wide receiver Tee Higgins and defensive end Sam Hubbard as being "limited" in practice due to injuries. Neither player was on the injury report on Wednesday.
Wichita Eagle
OBJ ‘Should Sue Cowboys!’ (Sure; Or Sign With Them)
FRISCO - Odell Beckham Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys is "a 95-percent certainly,'' wrote one prominent media guy. OBJ to the Buffalo Bills is "a done deal,'' promised one prominent OBJ buddy. Odell "really only wants to come home to the Giants,'' said dozens of New York media people. And...
Comments / 0