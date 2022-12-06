ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Analysis Network

Chiefs Get Huge Injury Update On Key Piece Ahead Of Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs made a big move ahead of the trade deadline in November, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. While wide receiver wasn’t a pressing need at the time, it is a position that could see a lot of change this upcoming offseason with multiple players heading toward free agency. Looking to avoid being left short-handed, acquiring Toney was a shrewd move.
New York Post

NFL power rankings for Week 14: Bengals rising with new team on top

Any predictions of a Super Bowl 47 rematch took a big hit last weekend. The San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens both lost their starting quarterbacks. Make that two season-ending injuries at quarterback in the top-heavy NFC for the 49ers, as free-agent-to-be Jimmy Garoppolo joins Trey Lance on the bench. The news is potentially better for the Ravens, who consider Lamar Jackson’s availability “week to week” with a sprained knee. The Ravens’ 2021 season fell apart in December when Jackson missed five starts. The AFC — and the North Division’s hard-charging Bengals — doesn’t offer much margin for error again. Here are...
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins Offensive Line Getting Reinforcements

The most important piece on the Miami Dolphins offensive line is still dealing with an injury, but help is on the way to the position group and it could mean some changes down the line. Tackle Terron Armstead did not practice Wednesday when the Dolphins began their on-field preparation for...
atozsports.com

How the Bengals made a key Chiefs player look like a complete fool

The Cincinnati Bengals, as we expected would happen, made a Kansas City Chiefs player look like a fool this past weekend. Before the Bengals’ 27-24 win against the Chiefs on Sunday, Kansas City defensive back Justin Reid talked some trash about how he was going to “lock down” Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says there's a chance Mecole Hardman returns in Week 15

Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman remains on injured reserve with an abdomen injury and won’t play in Week 14 against the Denver Broncos. Hardman is not eligible to be designated to return from injured reserve until the team’s Week 15 game against the Houston Texans when four games have elapsed. At that point, the team can open his 21-day practice window and at any point during that window they can activate him to the 53-man roster.
Wichita Eagle

Jameson Williams Will Make Ben Johnson Finally Happy

The Detroit Lions caught heat from the NFL world on Sunday when news of Jameson Williams’ role spread. A report surfaced that the team planned to also use the rookie as a gunner on the punt team in his NFL debut. The team wanted to use the speedster as a gunner to help cover punts, as he works to get his legs under him.
Wichita Eagle

Miami Heat Game Attendee Odell Beckham Jr. Rumored to Go to the Dallas Cowboys

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was spotted as an attendee at a few Miami Heat games. This created rumors about Beckham possibly going to the Miami Dolphins. They boast an offense led by Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle and new wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Their potent offense and balanced defense makes them one of the most dangerous teams in the AFC.
The Spun

2 Key Bengals Players Were Added To Injury Report

It's never fun for NFL fans when they see players unexpectedly added to their team's midweek injury report. On Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals listed wide receiver Tee Higgins and defensive end Sam Hubbard as being "limited" in practice due to injuries. Neither player was on the injury report on Wednesday.
Wichita Eagle

OBJ ‘Should Sue Cowboys!’ (Sure; Or Sign With Them)

FRISCO - Odell Beckham Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys is "a 95-percent certainly,'' wrote one prominent media guy. OBJ to the Buffalo Bills is "a done deal,'' promised one prominent OBJ buddy. Odell "really only wants to come home to the Giants,'' said dozens of New York media people. And...
