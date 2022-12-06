ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Register for Phoenix's first Super Bowl event, a dog-friendly fun run

By Jessica Boehm
Axios Phoenix
 5 days ago

The big game is 68 days away, but the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee will kick off its impressive lineup of events in about a month with a fun run benefiting PetSmart Charities.

What's happening: The 5K-9 event will start at Mesa Riverview Park on Jan. 7 at 7:30am.

  • The $30 registration fee includes a limited-edition State Forty Eight T-shirt and a bandanna for your pup.

Why it matters: This event is a chance to soak up the Super Bowl fun before all the out-of-towners get here in February.

What they're saying: “We’re excited for the community to come together for a morning of healthy family fun and of course, including our four-legged friends in activities leading up to Super Bowl LVII is a highlight,” Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee president and CEO Jay Parry said in a statement.

Be smart: You can bring only two dogs per human participant.

  • There's going to be a lot of noise and crowds. Make sure your pup can handle the environment.
  • Always ask before greeting someone else's dog or giving them a treat. (Yes, we know self-control is hard when you see a big floof! But safety first!)

