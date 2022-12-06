Read full article on original website
"Our superstar is coming home." Arizonans reacts to Brittney Griner's release
Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner is back in the U.S. after almost 10 months of detainment in Russia — a relief to many Arizonans who have been advocating for her release. Russian authorities charged her with drug possession and smuggling earlier this year after they said they found a vape cartridge with hashish oil in her luggage. Griner plays for a Russian team during the WNBA offseason. Why it matters: Griner was arrested in February as Russia was preparing to invade Ukraine. The U.S. state department argued she was "wrongfully detained." Federal officials have indicated that they believe her arrest...
Mississippi ABC warehouse receives four operation proposals
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) warehouse in Mississippi received proposals from three out-of-state businesses and one in-state business in hopes to operate the facility. The Northside Sun reported the out-of-state companies vying for the position are Republic National Distributing Co., Ruan Transport Corp., and Southern Glazer’s of Miami. Mitchell Beverage Meridian is […]
WAPT
Most memorable stories on WAPT.com in 2022
JACKSON, Miss. — As 2022 comes to a close, we're taking a look at the year's most memorable stories on WAPT.com. Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos. A video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media and sparked an investigation.
Run GenZ takes credit for helping keep Iowa a deep red state
Run GenZ, a group that launched in Des Moines in 2020, recruited more than 100 young Republicans to run for political office in the last election cycle, co-founder and State Rep. Joe Mitchell tells Axios. Why it matters: It could help churn out younger conservative voters — a demographic that’s...
Seat belt enforcement could save lives in Arizona, advocacy group says
Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety is calling on Arizona officials to pass safety laws, including seat belt enforcement and motorcycle helmet requirements, to help curb fatalities.Driving the news: The national advocacy group, which is made up of law enforcement, public health and insurance entities, gave Arizona a "caution" ranking in its annual road safety report released Tuesday.The group applauded the state's DUI laws and ban on texting while driving, but it urged lawmakers to consider 11 other safety measures.Why it matters: Almost 1,200 people died in traffic collisions on Arizona roadways last year — the most since 2006, according...
Meet Iowa's historic all-women legislative team
Iowa's first all-women legislative leadership team was elected by House Democrats this week. State of play: Women account for about 30% of our state legislators, up about 10 percentage points compared to 20 years ago, according to the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics. A record 36% of...
How Ohio could make its roads safer
State efforts to improve traffic safety have been insufficient to curb what national advocates are calling an "epidemic" of motor vehicle fatalities.Why it matters: A total of 1,189 people have died in car crashes this year, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol — more than three people on average each day.The staggering total could be lowered with stricter safety laws and enforcement, researchers argue. Columbus saw a spike in fatal crashes last year, including those involving pedestrians, motorcycles and bicycles.Driving the news: The Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety released its 2023 legislative roadmap this week, endorsing 16 laws...
The St. Cloud Times has lost almost all of its staff due to budget cuts, leaving the central Minnesota community with little news coverage
The 93-year-old St. Cloud Times has been slashed down to almost nothing, leaving its central Minnesota community with minimal news coverage. What's happening: Parent company Gannett has been laying off and buying out journalists across the country for the past four months, and that's hit the St. Cloud Times hard. As of Wednesday, the Times listed just three journalists — all reporters — on its staff page. As recently as 2014, the newsroom had 36 employees, and just a few months ago it listed nine staff.It also cut its Saturday print edition back in April.Why it matters: The decline of...
Ohio's top stadium concerts in 2023
Big stadium tours are headed to Ohio in 2023 featuring music legends and big-name pop stars.Why it matters: Six summer concerts are expected to draw more than 200,000 combined fans to venues in Columbus and Cincinnati, including: May 27: Buckeye Country Superfest with George Strait at Ohio Stadium (Columbus). June 30 and July 1: Taylor Swift at Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati).July 26: P!nk at Great American Ball Park (Cincinnati). Aug. 5: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at Ohio Stadium. Aug. 12: Morgan Wallen at Ohio Stadium. The intrigue: Joel and Nicks will each perform a full set at the 'Shoe, while...
WDAM-TV
2022 Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association conference underway in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Firefighters from across the Magnolia State gathered at the Lake Terrace Convention Center to discuss topics on fire safety at the Fire Chiefs Association’s Mid-Winter Conference . With 25 vendors, Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said the conference is a way to share and discuss...
Man, teen on probation after attack at MS catfish farm
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A Tunica County businessman and a former employee were placed on probation Wednesday after an attack at a catfish farm was caught on camera. The incident happened in October at the Pride of Pond catfish farm on Highway 4. Video taken by 18-year-old Bailey Wade shows Bill Battle, the business owner, […]
Bird flu outbreak reported in wild, domestic birds in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An apparent outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been found in some wild birds and domestic poultry across Mississippi and surrounding states. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) has received multiple reports of sick or dead birds over the past week. MDWFP staff has assisted USDA […]
5 ways to celebrate the holidays in Tampa Bay this weekend
From boat parades to promenades, we rounded up a few interesting holiday events for you and the fam this weekend. Water Street Tampa is hosting its first Holiday Promenade — an open-air market featuring more than 50 seasonal vendors and artisans, plus live entertainment, food and drinks — tonight from 5-8pm.
Incoming Rep. Frost says he was denied D.C. apartment over bad credit
Maxwell Frost, the Democratic representative-elect for Florida's 10th Congressional District and the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress, said Thursday he was denied an apartment in the District of Columbia over bad credit. Why it matters: Frost said his bad credit stemmed from him taking on debt to...
Fentanyl test strips blocked from Iowa harm reduction boxes
Harm reduction boxes were added at Polk County's Health Department and River Place locations in Des Moines during the last month. They contain things like tourniquets, cotton filters and needle disposal containers. The intent is to help assist people who are struggling with substance abuse avoid some of the harshest...
Colorado car thefts are soaring and growing more dangerous
Car thefts in Colorado are on track to outpace every other state in the country for a second straight year, and public safety experts say the crimes are also growing more violent. Driving the news: Just over a week ago, a Denver officer was shot in the back of the...
Activision sues California agency that sued it over misconduct
A public records lawsuit filed this week on behalf of Activision Blizzard aims to turn the tables on California’s Civil Rights Department, which has been suing the game maker over alleged sexual misconduct and pay discrimination at its workplace. Why it matters: Activision has been in a bitter dispute...
Utah wants to execute a man after a judge found police likely coached witnesses to lie
Utah's attorney general plans to appeal an overturned murder conviction in a 1985 death penalty case where key witnesses now say police gave them gifts and money and coached them to give false testimony. Driving the news: State lawyers last week filed notice that they planned to appeal the order...
Indiana doctor who treated 10-year-old rape victim drops suit against state AG
Caitlin Bernard, the OB-GYN who provided an abortion on a 10-year-old girl from Ohio who was raped, dropped her lawsuit Thursday against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. Driving the news: Court filings show Bernard voluntarily dismissed the suit, which was intended to stop the attorney general from investigating her, just over a month after it was filed.
Mississippi audit shows misspent stimulus money
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — According to State Auditor Shad White, millions of questioned costs were found in a newly released Single Audit of federal funds in Mississippi. The audit includes federal funds spent by state agencies from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. During this time, White said many state agencies were drawing down […]
