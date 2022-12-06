Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner is back in the U.S. after almost 10 months of detainment in Russia — a relief to many Arizonans who have been advocating for her release. Russian authorities charged her with drug possession and smuggling earlier this year after they said they found a vape cartridge with hashish oil in her luggage. Griner plays for a Russian team during the WNBA offseason. Why it matters: Griner was arrested in February as Russia was preparing to invade Ukraine. The U.S. state department argued she was "wrongfully detained." Federal officials have indicated that they believe her arrest...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO