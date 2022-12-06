Read full article on original website
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersBrick, NJ
Valley Wellness has ceremony for mom-and-pop dispensary opening in Raritan
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s B2B cannabis industry trade journal and events vertical, is hosting a business meetup Jan. 1 in Jersey City. Tickets are limited. New Jersey’s newest legal weed store — albeit for medical patients only — opened Friday morning, rounding out a historic year...
N.J. reports 2,204 COVID cases and 22 deaths, the most single-day fatalities since February
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,204 COVID-19 cases and 22 confirmed deaths on Friday. It’s the highest number of single-day fatalities from COVID-19 in New Jersey since Feb. 18, when the state reported 24 deaths. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.44 on Friday, up from 0.88 last...
COVID-19 surges in NJ as hesitation over boosters remains
Interview: Stephanie Silvera, epidemiologist and public health professor at Montclair State University. The cold weather is here and COVID-19 is surging in New Jersey, along with the flu and other respiratory diseases. But as cases, hospitalizations and deaths tied to the coronavirus climb, people remain slow to get the latest bivalent boosters, which are designed to guard against the now dominant strains of the virus.
150-year-old N.J. hospital will merge with Capital Health, offer only ER and outpatient care
St. Francis Medical Center, a nearly 150-year-old institution in Trenton, will offer only emergency room and outpatient services starting Dec. 21, under a recently approved merger agreement with Capital Health, officials announced Thursday. The deal with St. Francis’ owner, Michigan-based Trinity Health, was finalized in the fall but needed to...
Worst flu season in decades overcrowding emergency rooms
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The worst flu season in a decade continues with even more people getting sick. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 13 million Americans have been infected with influenza since October.Other respiratory illnesses are also climbing, the CDC said.Hospitals are filling up and wait times in emergency departments are lasting hours. The "tripledemic" of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 is growing and health officials say the Christmas season could bring a flood of even more illnesses."We're seeing a lot of patients that are coming in with flu-like illnesses," Dr. Thomas Brabson, the chair...
Dry cleaners failed to remediate polluted property in N.J. town, lawsuit says
New Jersey officials have sued a dry-cleaning business in Bergen County, claiming a hazardous chemical used as a degreaser and scouring solvent has posed a health hazard to nearby residents for many years. Current and former owners of the business, located at 46 Grove St. in Elmwood Park, have been...
Hunterdon Health to open imaging center in Clinton Health Campus
On Nov. 15, Hunterdon Health staff gathered to officially break a wall to mark the start of construction for Hunterdon Advanced Imaging at Clinton. The new imaging suite will offer patients the latest technology in medical imaging including: mammography, Dexa Scan, X-ray, CAT scan, Ultrasound and 3T MRI. Hunterdon Advanced Imaging at Clinton will be located in the Clinton Health Campus, 1738 Route 31 North in Clinton Township, N.J. The facility is expected to open May 2023.
Ocean City Doctor Fulfills Dream by Opening His Own Office
Ocean City native Dr. Jason Chew didn’t earn his medical degree with the notion of moving away from home to practice medicine. Chew, a family doctor, wanted to help the people he grew up with and has known for his entire life. Dr. Chew was one of the original...
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
A lot of NJ kids are sick right now, but cold medicine is scarce
Is your child "under the weather" at the moment? They are not alone. From flu to COVID, from stomach bugs to upper respiratory viruses, "sick season" has been raging extra-early this year. Doctors' offices across New Jersey have been packed for almost a month now. Especially concerning is an uptick...
New Jersey poised to open first state-of-the-art ‘smart’ hospital
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — It’s being billed as the hospital of tomorrow, the first technologically advanced smart hospital in New Jersey at the Hackensack University Medical Center. State health inspectors are giving it a thorough look this week as the facility prepares to open its doors to patients before the end of the month. The […]
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy surgery a success, governor at home recovering
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy underwent minor surgery on Wednesday without incident, according to his office. Murphy, 65, was released from the hospital after his surgery and, as of Wednesday evening, was recuperating at his home.
This Is Why People Are Moving Out Of New Jersey More Than Any Other State
Why the mass exit? People are moving out of New Jersey in droves. In fact, we were named "the most moved out-of-state" for years now. Especially this year as we deal with COVID fallout, people need to save money and they are doing it by leaving. First, let's talk about...
Newark Airport Cargo Workers Strike Demanding Higher Pay
Workers across the country are taking part in a day of action while calling on Congress to pass the Good Jobs for Good Airports Act.
Health experts recommending mask wearing amid rises in COVID-19, flu and RSV cases
Doctors at NYU Langone Hospital say these three respiratory viruses are on the rise around the country and here in New York City.
4 Islamic centers in N.J. say they were targeted in anti-Muslim incidents
Community leaders in New Jersey’s Muslim community and law enforcement are holding an interfaith solidarity rally on Sunday at Muslim Center of Middlesex County in response to a series of anti-Muslim incidents. Four Islamic centers in Middlesex County were targeted on Nov. 26 when a truck displaying a digital...
Your Rights as a Renter in New Jersey
Your rights a a renter in New Jersey.Photo byMorristown Minute. What can’t your landlord do? Details from eviction policies to how to protect yourself from landlord harassment.
‘Old school’ public servant is a local icon | Letter
Bob Knapp is a Jersey City icon. Over his many, many years of employment for Hudson County and the Welfare Department, he has assisted thousands of citizens and families when in need. Bob is a thoughtful and caring man who loves Jersey City and Hudson County. Just mention a name to Bob and he will tell you what street they resided at and then list all their relatives.
NJ officials not surprised by low number of bears killed so far in hunt
Just 21 bears had been reported to weigh stations after the first full day of New Jersey's bear hunt this week, but officials were not surprised by the low numbers, given the foggy and damp weather and the court-ordered delay in the season's start. Dave Golden, the state's assistant commissioner...
The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore
I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
