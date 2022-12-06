ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

NJ Spotlight

COVID-19 surges in NJ as hesitation over boosters remains

Interview: Stephanie Silvera, epidemiologist and public health professor at Montclair State University. The cold weather is here and COVID-19 is surging in New Jersey, along with the flu and other respiratory diseases. But as cases, hospitalizations and deaths tied to the coronavirus climb, people remain slow to get the latest bivalent boosters, which are designed to guard against the now dominant strains of the virus.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Philly

Worst flu season in decades overcrowding emergency rooms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The worst flu season in a decade continues with even more people getting sick. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 13 million Americans have been infected with influenza since October.Other respiratory illnesses are also climbing, the CDC said.Hospitals are filling up and wait times in emergency departments are lasting hours. The "tripledemic" of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 is growing and health officials say the Christmas season could bring a flood of even more illnesses."We're seeing a lot of patients that are coming in with flu-like illnesses," Dr. Thomas Brabson, the chair...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Hunterdon Health to open imaging center in Clinton Health Campus

On Nov. 15, Hunterdon Health staff gathered to officially break a wall to mark the start of construction for Hunterdon Advanced Imaging at Clinton. The new imaging suite will offer patients the latest technology in medical imaging including: mammography, Dexa Scan, X-ray, CAT scan, Ultrasound and 3T MRI. Hunterdon Advanced Imaging at Clinton will be located in the Clinton Health Campus, 1738 Route 31 North in Clinton Township, N.J. The facility is expected to open May 2023.
CLINTON, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Doctor Fulfills Dream by Opening His Own Office

Ocean City native Dr. Jason Chew didn’t earn his medical degree with the notion of moving away from home to practice medicine. Chew, a family doctor, wanted to help the people he grew up with and has known for his entire life. Dr. Chew was one of the original...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
PIX11

New Jersey poised to open first state-of-the-art ‘smart’ hospital

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — It’s being billed as the hospital of tomorrow, the first technologically advanced smart hospital in New Jersey at the Hackensack University Medical Center. State health inspectors are giving it a thorough look this week as the facility prepares to open its doors to patients before the end of the month. The […]
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

‘Old school’ public servant is a local icon | Letter

Bob Knapp is a Jersey City icon. Over his many, many years of employment for Hudson County and the Welfare Department, he has assisted thousands of citizens and families when in need. Bob is a thoughtful and caring man who loves Jersey City and Hudson County. Just mention a name to Bob and he will tell you what street they resided at and then list all their relatives.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore

I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
