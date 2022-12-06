ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

Manalapan over Marlboro-Holmdel - Boys ice hockey recap

Michael Schmelzer recorded three goals and four assists to lead Manalapan to a season-opening victory at home over Marlboro-Holmdel, 11-1, at Howell Ice World. Alfred Piscino and Joseph Moench tallied one goal and two assists apiece while Joseph Lombardo, Daniel Yakub and Josh Kushnir added a goal and an assist apiece for Manalapan (1-0), which scored six unanswered goals in the second period to pull away following a first-period tie.
HOLMDEL, NJ
High school football rankings: Bergen Catholic finishes No. 1 in final New Jersey MaxPreps Top 25

The high school football season in New Jersey came to a close over the weekend with seven state champions crowned at MetLife Stadium and Rutgers University. Bergen Catholic (Oradell) was among the victors, beating Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey) 45-0 to capture its second straight Non-Public A title. That victory helped the Crusaders to the No. 1 ranking in the final New Jersey MaxPreps Top 25.
ORADELL, NJ
Girls cross-country: Murray, Zawatski compete at 2022 Champs Nationals

The Garden State was well represented at one of the biggest cross-country races of the year, with two of its own competing at the Champs XC Nationals in San Diego, CA. Freehold Township’s Emma Zawatski made her dream of competing at Nationals coming true. The Meet of Champions winner qualified after finishing 10th at the Northeast Regionals, and she was solid today, placing 23rd in 18.11.40.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Wawa opens two more New Jersey stores

As part of a previously announced expansion, Wawa has christened two more stores in the Garden State, one in Hamilton and one in Orange. The new store in Orange continues the chain’s expansion into the northern part of the state; its base of operations is in the South Jersey/Philadelphia region.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
Is New Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy running for President?

Is Phil Murphy running for President in 2024? It’s a question that’s been on many people’s minds recently, especially after he made a trip to Iowa earlier this year. There’s no doubt that Murphy is considering a run for the presidency in 2020. He’s already made several moves that indicate he’s serious about a potential candidacy, including hiring veteran political operatives and launching a new PAC. Of course, there’s no guarantee that Murphy will actually enter the race. But if he does, he would surely be a formidable candidate. Here’s why. Who is Phil Murphy? Phil Murphy is the current The post Is New Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy running for President? appeared first on Shore News Network.
IOWA STATE
Missing Atlantic City teen has been found

An Atlantic City teen who went missing on his way to school in Mays Landing has been found. Nadine Lee said her 17-year-old son, Te’Jean Florestal, was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. He left their home at Ontario and Indiana avenues to head to school in Mays...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
