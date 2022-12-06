Read full article on original website
MaxPreps
Micah Ford named 2022 MaxPreps New Jersey High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
Boys Ice Hockey: Collison, Hillsborough win Teddy Bear Toss game (VIDEO/PHOTOS)
The Hillsborough hockey team was excited for a few reasons on Friday. For one, the season was in its early stages and it had a chance to rebound after a season opening loss. Two, the No. 19 team in the NJ.com Top 20 was playing its first Skyland Conference game of the year. And three, it was their third annual Teddy Bear Toss game for charity.
Manalapan over Marlboro-Holmdel - Boys ice hockey recap
Michael Schmelzer recorded three goals and four assists to lead Manalapan to a season-opening victory at home over Marlboro-Holmdel, 11-1, at Howell Ice World. Alfred Piscino and Joseph Moench tallied one goal and two assists apiece while Joseph Lombardo, Daniel Yakub and Josh Kushnir added a goal and an assist apiece for Manalapan (1-0), which scored six unanswered goals in the second period to pull away following a first-period tie.
Ice hockey: Luizza, Duggan lead Robbinsville-Allentown over West Windsor-Plainsboro
Charlie Luizza and Zach Duggan combined to record five goals and four assists as Robbinsville-Allentown earned a dominant season-opening win over West Windsor-Plainsboro, 10-0, at Mercer County Park in West Windsor. Luizza finished with two goals and three assists while Duggan tallied three goals and one assist for Robbinsville (1-0),...
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Bergen Catholic finishes No. 1 in final New Jersey MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in New Jersey came to a close over the weekend with seven state champions crowned at MetLife Stadium and Rutgers University. Bergen Catholic (Oradell) was among the victors, beating Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey) 45-0 to capture its second straight Non-Public A title. That victory helped the Crusaders to the No. 1 ranking in the final New Jersey MaxPreps Top 25.
Boys ice hockey: Mount Olive downs Madison behind Murphy’s four goals (PHOTOS)
Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown opened the season with a 10-0 win against Madison at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Senior forward Liam Murphy scored four of the goals for MoHoHa, which ended the game early due to the mercy rule. Murphy scored five goal all last season and now has 17 in his career.
N.J. wrestlers in the preseason national rankings: 33 wrestlers make the cut
With the wrestling season slated to officially get underway on Dec. 15, plenty of New Jersey wrestlers are turning heads statewide, and nationally. NJ.com takes a look at where the state’s best wrestlers rank nationally, both pound-for-pound and in their respective weight classes.
Who are top boys basketball steals leaders back for another run in 2022-23?
The 2022-23 season starts next week and NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top players back in the state all the way up until the opening tip of the year. That starts today with a look at the top returning steals leaders in New Jersey.
Girls cross-country: Murray, Zawatski compete at 2022 Champs Nationals
The Garden State was well represented at one of the biggest cross-country races of the year, with two of its own competing at the Champs XC Nationals in San Diego, CA. Freehold Township’s Emma Zawatski made her dream of competing at Nationals coming true. The Meet of Champions winner qualified after finishing 10th at the Northeast Regionals, and she was solid today, placing 23rd in 18.11.40.
4 Islamic centers in N.J. say they were targeted in anti-Muslim incidents
Community leaders in New Jersey’s Muslim community and law enforcement are holding an interfaith solidarity rally on Sunday at Muslim Center of Middlesex County in response to a series of anti-Muslim incidents. Four Islamic centers in Middlesex County were targeted on Nov. 26 when a truck displaying a digital...
Wawa opens two more New Jersey stores
As part of a previously announced expansion, Wawa has christened two more stores in the Garden State, one in Hamilton and one in Orange. The new store in Orange continues the chain’s expansion into the northern part of the state; its base of operations is in the South Jersey/Philadelphia region.
Some New Jersey high schools are wising up (Opinion)
With millennials and already some Gen Z-ers already in huge debt from college degrees that don't qualify them for much meaningful employment, finally a step in the right direction. The high school that all of my kids graduated from, Cherokee High School in Evesham, is offering probably the most useful...
phillyvoice.com
Rutgers Law to offer free courses on N.J.'s legal marijuana industry to minority entrepreneurs
In an effort to expand access to careers in New Jersey's burgeoning marijuana industry, Rutgers Law is partnering with a Black-owned adult-learning program to offer its cannabis law and business certificate program at no cost to students. The Camden law school offers the six-month program to students hoping to learn...
N.J. reports 2,340 COVID cases, 10 deaths as number of positive tests continues to rise
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,340 COVID-19 cases and 10 confirmed deaths on Thursday. The state’s average number of daily cases continues to increase, the data shows. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.61 on Monday, up from 0.88 on Friday. The Department of Health has not released...
Valley Wellness has ceremony for mom-and-pop dispensary opening in Raritan
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s B2B cannabis industry trade journal and events vertical, is hosting a business meetup Jan. 1 in Jersey City. Tickets are limited. New Jersey’s newest legal weed store — albeit for medical patients only — opened Friday morning, rounding out a historic year...
foxbaltimore.com
Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
Is New Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy running for President?
Is Phil Murphy running for President in 2024? It’s a question that’s been on many people’s minds recently, especially after he made a trip to Iowa earlier this year. There’s no doubt that Murphy is considering a run for the presidency in 2020. He’s already made several moves that indicate he’s serious about a potential candidacy, including hiring veteran political operatives and launching a new PAC. Of course, there’s no guarantee that Murphy will actually enter the race. But if he does, he would surely be a formidable candidate. Here’s why. Who is Phil Murphy? Phil Murphy is the current The post Is New Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy running for President? appeared first on Shore News Network.
Missing Atlantic City teen has been found
An Atlantic City teen who went missing on his way to school in Mays Landing has been found. Nadine Lee said her 17-year-old son, Te’Jean Florestal, was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. He left their home at Ontario and Indiana avenues to head to school in Mays...
Black NJ professor spews racist comments and nobody notices?
The incident happened last October and it's just now circulating on some, but very few, websites. A professor at Rutgers named Brittney Cooper was on a conference on The Root website accusing white people of being "committed to being villains" and that "we got to take these Motherf...ers out". Hate...
