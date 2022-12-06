Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Graves crash sends two to hospital
A single-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon in Graves County sent two Mayfield residents to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on KY 1710 south of KY 58. Graves County Sheriff's deputies arrived to find a pick-up truck off the road. The truck driven by 64-year-old Fred Warf of Mayfield reportedly ran off the road, down a hill and collided with a tree.
westkentuckystar.com
One year later, rebuilding continues from tornado
Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas, after spending much of the past year in a camper with her family. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs, leaving her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
KFVS12
Four-car pileup in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
westkentuckystar.com
Separate collisions in Murray send four to hospital
A pair of accidents in Murray over the weekend sent four people to a local hospital. Murray police responded to the first accident at the intersection of North 12th and Utterback Road. Forty-two-year-old Devry Boggess of Murray told police she had a green light and traveled through the intersection, but...
wpsdlocal6.com
Ordained clergy member, county resident selected as Lyon County Sheriff's Office chaplain
LYON COUNTY, KY — Lyon County Sheriff's Office selected ordained clergy member Jeanne Laird, who has years of experience and training in trauma and crisis response, as its new chaplain. The selection of a new chaplain began in March and was completed in October. Laird is a Lyon County...
radionwtn.com
Hazel Woman Seriously Injured In Hwy. 641 Wreck
Hazel, Ky.–A Hazel woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 641 early Thursday morning. Kayla Underwood, age 33, of Hazel was transported by Murray-Calloway County EMS to the Murray-Calloway Hospital for treatment of serious injuries in the collision. Sean Mulholland, age 38, of Murray, was transported by personal vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
radionwtn.com
US Marshals Seek ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect
Tommy Griffin is wanted by the US Marshals for federal Violation of Probation. He is believed to be in the Dyer, Obion and Lake county area and is driving a faded red 1980’s Ford F-150. He is a known user of Methamphetamines and is considered armed and dangerous. He...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office investigates home invasion attempt on KY 58 E, arrests three suspects
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted home invasion on KY 58 East, about 2 miles east of Mayfield, according to a GCSO social media post. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in this area. Deputies will remain in this area for...
Nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust
Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky.
westkentuckystar.com
Investigation leads to trafficking arrest of Paducah man
A drug investigation led to the arrest of a Paducah man on trafficking charges. McCracken County Sheriff's drug division detective have been investigating the alleged sale of drugs from a Linden Street residence. On Wednesday, a search of the home located 39-year-old Jerome R. Britt, along with 18 grams of crack cocaine, 6.3 grams of powder cocaine, 172 grams of marijuana and scales.
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman charged in Paducah shots fired incident turns herself in to police
Police have arrested a Mayfield woman charged with wanton endangerment in connection to a shots fired incident that happened early Sunday morning in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says 26-year-old Keyja R. Hammonds turned herself in to police Wednesday afternoon and was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property worth $10,000 or more.
kbsi23.com
2 face drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday, Dec. 6. A McCracken County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Kentucky Dam Road near Tyree Road for traffic violations around 11:57 p.m. on Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle was...
2 Kentucky men charged with illegally possessing machine guns
Two men were officially charged with illegally possessing machine guns.
WSMV
Two arrested on drug charges after asking police for directions
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man and woman have been arrested on drug charges, among others, after asking a drug enforcement officer for directions. According to police, 26-year-old Austin Zandt was driving a vehicle around the parking lot of the Stewart County courthouse when he stopped and asked K-9 Sgt. Robbie MacDonald where to park.
MSP troopers arrest woman as she crosses Mackinac Bridge after allegedly threatening husband with gun
A woman from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is facing assault charges after allegedly threatening her husband with a gun over the weekend. She was arrested just after crossing the Mackinac Bridge.
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield, Princeton police graduate training academy
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that some 31 law enforcement officers from agencies across the commonwealth recently were graduated from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy. Class members underwent some 800 hours of instruction in 20 weeks. Among the new graduates are Marco A. Ortiz-Guerrero, Mayfield Police...
westkentuckystar.com
Princeton man accused of strangling woman
A Princeton man was arrested on multiple charges a reported domestic disturbance Thursday morning. Princeton Police said they went to a residence on Grace Court around 1 a.m. Thirty-year old Patrick Wimbleduff was taken into custody after officers determined that a physical altercation had occurred. Officers reported the female victim...
westkentuckystar.com
Calvert City Police "Cram the Cruiser" toy/food drive starts Monday
The Calvert City Police Department will host their "Cram the Cruiser" event next week. Calvert City Police will have a cruiser stationed at City Hall on 5th Avenue beginning Monday. The event will benefit the Calvert-Sharpe Family Resource Center. The cruiser will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m....
KFVS12
1 year later: Hospital employee recalls her experience the night of the Mayfield tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A year ago Saturday will mark the one year anniversary of the deadly Mayfield tornado. On Wednesday, December 7, another business is reopening to the western Kentucky community. Mercy Health held a ribbon cutting for their new homecare and hospice office, it’s previous building was destroyed by the tornado on December 10, 2021.
