Haralson County, GA

Georgia convenience store caught selling ‘Za Za’, other drugs in pill form

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
An investigation is underway after authorities say, a convenience store was selling drugs.

Haralson Paulding County drug agents said on Nov. 28, they received an anonymous tip about a store in Haralson County selling pills that contained tianeptine.

Since July 1, tianeptine has been described as a Schedule 1 drug in Georgia. According to the Food and Drug Administration, tianeptine is not approved for any medical use.

Although other countries have approved tianeptine to treat depression and anxiety, some have restricted how it’s prescribed or dispensed.

During the investigation, agents went to the store and saw multiple bottles of Za Za, Tianna, and Tiara displayed near the counter. According to deputies, all of the bottles contained tianeptine.

Agents seized a total of 1,213 bottles from the store in Tallapoosa.

Authorities did not say which store it was or if anyone was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

