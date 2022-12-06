Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea
The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
Ex-Mets outfielder is ‘great potential fit’ for Padres, MLB insider says
The San Diego Padres emerged late as a surprise team in the mix for Aaron Judge. Obviously, they missed out on the slugging outfielder who just signed a record breaking, nine-year, $360 million contract with the New York Yankees. So who else could fill that role?. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Mets free-agent reliever in demand as a starter
Starting pitching is in high demand. And as teams look to add to their rotations this offseason, they may look to convert some arms that are accustomed to bullpen use. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Take, for example, Seth Lugo. The right-hander served a relief role for...
Mike Francesa slams Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s record-setting contract
Many people are thrilled that Aaron Judge is returning to Bronx. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. and fans are overjoyed that the outfielder will be back longterm. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Mike Francesa has some opinions...
Mets lose right-hander to division rival
Trevor Williams is packing his bags. But he’s not going very far. That’s because the New York Mets free-agent pitcher is landing with the Washington Nationals. MASN’s Mark Zuckerman reports “The Nationals are signing RHP Trevor Williams to a 2-year deal. 30-year-old bounced between rotation and bullpen this season with Mets, posting a 3.21 ERA and 1.227 WHIP across 89.2 IP. Could wind up as Nats’ No. 5 starter or long reliever.”
Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez: Aaron Judge taught a ‘masterclass’ on negotiation
Aaron Judge bet on himself this year, and boy did it pay off. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. The deal came after threats from both the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres to pluck the outfielder out of New York and bring him over to their teams.
Source: Yankees see Andrew Benintendi as preferred option amid Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds uncertainty
For the Yankees, re-signing star right fielder Aaron Judge was the obvious No. 1 priority heading into the offseason. Bringing back first baseman Anthony Rizzo was arguably No. 2, though they were able to make it happen all the way back in mid-November. Keeping Andrew Benintendi in left field was...
Yankees watch rival lose the face of its franchise
Xander Bogaerts is officially parting with the Boston Red Sox and heading far away. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The shortstop agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract late Wednesday with the San Diego Padres, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The Padres payroll now exceeds $250 million.
Yankees could watch AL East rival trade for Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds
The New York Yankees need an outfielder. The Pittsburgh Pirates have one asking to be traded. But the Toronto Blue Jays might have something to say about Bryan Reynolds’ home in 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 27-year-old outfielder requested a deal ahead of the...
Ex-Yankees prospect has shoulder surgery, will miss start of 2023 season
J.P. Feyereisen will be missing the beginning of the 2023 season. The Tampa Bay Rays right-hander underwent surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday. Per NBC Sports Edge: “Feyereisen had a ‘general cleanup of the rotator cuff and labrum’ according to the Rays. The 29-year-old right-hander will not be able to throw for at least four months after missing the end of the 2022 campaign because of shoulder trouble.”
Yankees have ‘very real’ interest in Carlos Rodon as price tag soars
The New York Yankees aren’t done putting together a team to contend in 2023. Wednesday, that meant signing Aaron Judge to a record breaking, nine-year, $360 million contract. And now, the Yankees are looking to bring some starting pitching into the Bronx. Enter Carlos Rodon. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Yankees great CC Sabathia reacts to Aaron Judge contract
CC Sabathia and Aaron Judge are close friends. The pair played together with the Yankees until Sabathia retired following the 2019 season, and they remain constantly in touch. So, naturally, when word spread that Judge and the Yankees agreed to a $360-million, nine-year deal this week during the MLB Winter Meetings, the Hall of Fame-bound Sabathia was ecstatic.
