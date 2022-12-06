J.P. Feyereisen will be missing the beginning of the 2023 season. The Tampa Bay Rays right-hander underwent surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday. Per NBC Sports Edge: “Feyereisen had a ‘general cleanup of the rotator cuff and labrum’ according to the Rays. The 29-year-old right-hander will not be able to throw for at least four months after missing the end of the 2022 campaign because of shoulder trouble.”

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO