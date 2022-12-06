SAN DIEGO — Aaron Judge is poised to spend the rest of his career in The Bronx, and that’s the way it should be, according to CC Sabathia. Judge’s former Yankee teammate believed there was a chance the outfielder could end up elsewhere in free agency, so he was relieved when Judge agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal Wednesday. “I’m glad the drama is over,’’ Sabathia said at the winter meetings at the Grand Hyatt. “I didn’t see him going anywhere else, but you just never know in free agency.” Sabathia knew Judge visited the Giants in San Francisco and heard the...

