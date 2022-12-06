Read full article on original website
Battle at the Beach inks ‘monster game’ to help kick off 2023 football season
The 2022 high school football season ended less than a week ago, an historic weekend at Rutgers that crowned the state’s first public-school champions. On Saturday, the West Jersey Football Coaches Association’s announcement of a major showdown really ignited the countdown to the start of 2023. And this...
How to watch Heisman Trophy Ceremony 2022 (12/10/22): Free live stream, time, TV, channel, finalists
The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony, an award ceremony that celebrates the best college football player in the nation, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 (12/10/22) from the Lincoln Center in New York, New York. Fans can watch the event for free via a trial of fuboTV or DirecTV...
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari must rattle Eagles’ Jalen Hurts for Giants to pull off upset
The Giants finally got their highly anticipated edge rusher tandem on the field last week. Now, rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux and second-year pro Azeez Ojulari figure to play a major role in Sunday’s home game against the Eagles. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. If the Giants are...
Rutgers’ Adam Korsak wins Ray Guy Award, named nation’s top punter with historic honor
Adam Korsak capped off his illustrious college football career with a well-deserved honor. The greatest punter in Rutgers football history was recognized as the best punter in the nation on Thursday, when he was named the winner of the 2022 Ray Guy Award. The Melbourne, Australia, native became the first Scarlet Knight in program history to earn a major national award.
Ice hockey: Early power-play goal makes difference as KJS United edges Mendham in opener
Joey Kopec scored the lone goal on a power play in the first period to lead KJS United (Kinnelon-Jefferson-Sparta) to a season-opening victory at home over Mendham, 1-0, at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Connor O’Neill and Anthony Pandiscia assisted on the eventual game-winning goal, with Rylan Gibbons being called...
Girls Ice Hockey: Returning All-State players back for more in 2022-23
These players tore it up in the 2022-23 season and now they’re back for more. The girls hockey season is underway, so let’s dive into what to expect between now and March.
N.J. wrestlers in the preseason national rankings: 33 wrestlers make the cut
With the wrestling season slated to officially get underway on Dec. 15, plenty of New Jersey wrestlers are turning heads statewide, and nationally. NJ.com takes a look at where the state’s best wrestlers rank nationally, both pound-for-pound and in their respective weight classes.
Devils’ historic late-game effort not enough in 6-4 loss to Islanders | 3 takeaways
The Devils’ electric final seven minutes of their 6-4 loss to the Islanders made up for their effort in the first 53. In front of a packed Prudential Center crowd on Friday, the Devils pulled goalie Vitek Vanecek after he gave up four goals, saw several defensive lapses vs. New York’s quick offense and trailed 6-2 at one point.
Boys basketball: Loscalzo and Kelly propel Hun over Bridgton (ME) at PSIT
Anthony Loscalzo made three 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 16 points to propel Hun to a narrow victory over Bridgton, Maine-based Bridgton Academy, 46-43, at the 49th Annual PSIT at Peddie School in Hightstown. Mac Kelly finished with 15 points while Symeon Efstathiou added 11 for Hun (3-2),...
No. 3 Don Bosco Prep defeats No. 7 Seton Hall Prep - Boys ice hockey recap
Matthew Shpungin scored two third period goals as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com top 20, scored an opening-night victory over No. 7 Seton Hall Prep at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Matt Bossolina’s first period goal gave Don Bosco Prep a 1-0 lead. Dean Toskos recorded two...
Ice hockey: Luizza, Duggan lead Robbinsville-Allentown over West Windsor-Plainsboro
Charlie Luizza and Zach Duggan combined to record five goals and four assists as Robbinsville-Allentown earned a dominant season-opening win over West Windsor-Plainsboro, 10-0, at Mercer County Park in West Windsor. Luizza finished with two goals and three assists while Duggan tallied three goals and one assist for Robbinsville (1-0),...
