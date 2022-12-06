The Devils’ electric final seven minutes of their 6-4 loss to the Islanders made up for their effort in the first 53. In front of a packed Prudential Center crowd on Friday, the Devils pulled goalie Vitek Vanecek after he gave up four goals, saw several defensive lapses vs. New York’s quick offense and trailed 6-2 at one point.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO