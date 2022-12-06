ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers’ Adam Korsak wins Ray Guy Award, named nation’s top punter with historic honor

Adam Korsak capped off his illustrious college football career with a well-deserved honor. The greatest punter in Rutgers football history was recognized as the best punter in the nation on Thursday, when he was named the winner of the 2022 Ray Guy Award. The Melbourne, Australia, native became the first Scarlet Knight in program history to earn a major national award.
