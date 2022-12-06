Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant on Yankees signing Aaron Judge: ‘I really don’t care about Aaron Judge at all’
Nets forward Kevin Durant was dismissive of Aaron Judge in his post-game press conference following Wednesday’s win over Charlotte, prompting him to issue an apology on Twitter.
Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea
The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Mike Francesa slams Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s record-setting contract
Many people are thrilled that Aaron Judge is returning to Bronx. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. and fans are overjoyed that the outfielder will be back longterm. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Mike Francesa has some opinions...
Here's How Red Sox Star Rafael Devers Reacted To Xander Bogaert's Departure
The Red Sox have plenty of work to do now
Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez: Aaron Judge taught a ‘masterclass’ on negotiation
Aaron Judge bet on himself this year, and boy did it pay off. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. The deal came after threats from both the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres to pluck the outfielder out of New York and bring him over to their teams.
Dodgers: Miguel Vargas Expected to Impact LA Next Season, Where Ever He Ends Up Playing
Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas appeared in 18 games in 2022
Report: Mets looking to add another ex-All-Star to their pitching staff
You can’t accuse the New York Mets of sleeping on the job this offseason. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports this week that the Mets are interested in adding a third starting pitcher in free agency. Sherman adds that veteran righty Ross Stripling is one of the names on the Mets’ radar.
Source: Yankees see Andrew Benintendi as preferred option amid Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds uncertainty
For the Yankees, re-signing star right fielder Aaron Judge was the obvious No. 1 priority heading into the offseason. Bringing back first baseman Anthony Rizzo was arguably No. 2, though they were able to make it happen all the way back in mid-November. Keeping Andrew Benintendi in left field was...
Eagles’ A.J. Brown punished his old team. Now it’s James Bradberry’s turn to make Giants sorry
PHILADELPHIA – Inside his home in Birmingham, Ala., in May, James Bradberry was going about his day when his phone rang. He was waiting on a decision about his future because the salary-cap-strapped Giants were likely to trade or release him. His agent was delivering the news: Bradberry, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, was now a free agent, and the Giants were saving roughly $10.1 million in cap space.
Ex-Yankees prospect has shoulder surgery, will miss start of 2023 season
J.P. Feyereisen will be missing the beginning of the 2023 season. The Tampa Bay Rays right-hander underwent surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday. Per NBC Sports Edge: “Feyereisen had a ‘general cleanup of the rotator cuff and labrum’ according to the Rays. The 29-year-old right-hander will not be able to throw for at least four months after missing the end of the 2022 campaign because of shoulder trouble.”
Ex-Eagles TE undergoes knee surgery
Tough news from Zach Ertz. The Arizona Cardinals tight end underwent knee surgery that will keep him out of the game for a while. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban reports: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz, accepting his team Man of the Year award, said...
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari must rattle Eagles’ Jalen Hurts for Giants to pull off upset
The Giants finally got their highly anticipated edge rusher tandem on the field last week. Now, rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux and second-year pro Azeez Ojulari figure to play a major role in Sunday’s home game against the Eagles. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. If the Giants are...
Yankees great CC Sabathia reacts to Aaron Judge contract
CC Sabathia and Aaron Judge are close friends. The pair played together with the Yankees until Sabathia retired following the 2019 season, and they remain constantly in touch. So, naturally, when word spread that Judge and the Yankees agreed to a $360-million, nine-year deal this week during the MLB Winter Meetings, the Hall of Fame-bound Sabathia was ecstatic.
Major Update On Kris Letang's Status After Stroke
Letang, 35, has been ruled out since November 30 after suffering the second stroke of his career.
NFL Week 14 picks: New York Jets-Buffalo Bills predictions | Will Robert Saleh’s team take huge step?
In January, when the Jets ended their first season under coach Robert Saleh with a brutal 27-10 loss to the Bills, it would have been hard to imagine the scene that will play out this weekend between these division rivals. Eleven months ago, Saleh walked into the postgame news conference...
NFL Week 14 picks: New England Patriots-Arizona Cardinals Monday Night Football predictions
Quarterback Mac Jones, head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots visit quarterback Kyler Murray, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season for Monday Night Football. Kickoff at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is 8:15 p.m. ET on...
