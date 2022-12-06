ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

vincennespbs.org

Deputies arrest a man for Rape

A Sullivan County man was jailed in Vincennes for Rape. Jail reports show that 21-year-old Isaiah Scott Soltermann of Carlisle, Indiana was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 3:49-pm Tuesday on the charge. The arrest was made by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department. He was awaiting a...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

1-Vehicle Accident and 2-Vehicle Accident Yesterday in Daviess Co.

A one-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening near E 1200 N and N 575 E in Elnora. According to the police report, the vehicle was deep in a ditch, and a female was stuck. Airbags were deployed on the vehicle, and the female was sent to DCH. Units were on the scene for a little over an hour.
ELNORA, IN
wamwamfm.com

2 Men Arrested and Charged With Residential Entry in Washington

On December 7th, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Kaden Harris and Luis Daniel Perez-Heben were arrested and charged with residential entry. A neighbor heard a crowbar drop behind the house, and flashlights were seen through the basement windows. The property owner made it clear no one should be there, and they...
WASHINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck

SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
SALEM, IN
vincennespbs.org

Homicide investigation out of Sullivan reaches 10th year

This week marks the 10-year anniversary of a major homicide case out of Sullivan County. On December 8th, 2012, authorities found Lowell Badger, a retired farmer, died in his home in rural Sullivan County. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a gray safe and TV were taken from Badger’s home....
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man attempts to unlawfully enter a home on Mitchell Road

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when Bedford Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of M Street after a report of an attempted residential entry. When police arrived, the homeowner said the male that attempted to break into his home took off walking toward the Mark III Motel.
BEDFORD, IN
WTHI

One airlifted to Indianapolis hospital after Sullivan County crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a Wednesday morning crash. Indiana State police department says it happened just before 8:00 Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 41 and Section Street. That's just north of Sullivan. State police...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

TH man arrested following pursuit, charged with stealing vehicle

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement Tuesday morning. According to Vigo County Chief Deputy Stephen Meng, the situation began when officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the 3000 block of Goldenrod Avenue. Meng said that a man was inside […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Dec. 4

The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Dec. 4., officers said. A 19-year-old female called the police on Dec. 4 stating she had been raped. She told officers a 22-year-old male, whom she knew, had gone over to her house on the south side of Bloomington the evening of Dec. 3 and stayed the night. She said he then raped her.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Investigation underway following firearm incident near West TH elementary school

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A statement was released this evening by VCSC Curriculum Coordinator Dr. Katelynn Moats Liebermann, addressing the Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School lockdown on Tuesday. “The Vigo County School Corporation is thankful for the response of all our first responders, including Sugar Creek Consolidated and district lead School Protection […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 7, 2022

8:41 p.m. John Luttrell, 38, Bedford, public intoxication, resisting arrest, residential entry, possession of marijuana. 12:51 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at John Williams Boulevard and Williams Crossing. 12:53 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Reveres Food & Fuel. A male was arrested. 2:07 a.m. Noise complaint in...
BEDFORD, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local high school student in court on rape charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Luke Samuel Pokorney, a Central High student accused of six counts of rape and several counts of battery, was given a not guilty plea by the court and received a no contact order during a preliminary hearing. According to the Vanderburgh County Jail, Pokorney, 18, was arrested on six counts of rape and several counts of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Vigo Co. council member files complaint against county auditor

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County council member filed a complaint against county auditor Jim Bramble. Last month, Brenda Wilson filed a formal complaint with the Indiana public access counselor. She requested records for a budget program, and the auditor hasn't complied. Bramble will file a response, saying...
VIGO COUNTY, IN

