vincennespbs.org
Deputies arrest a man for Rape
A Sullivan County man was jailed in Vincennes for Rape. Jail reports show that 21-year-old Isaiah Scott Soltermann of Carlisle, Indiana was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 3:49-pm Tuesday on the charge. The arrest was made by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department. He was awaiting a...
Stolen safe could hold key to unsolved homicide in southern Indiana
A stolen safe and television could hold the key to solving the killing of a retired southern Indiana farmer 10 years ago.
wamwamfm.com
1-Vehicle Accident and 2-Vehicle Accident Yesterday in Daviess Co.
A one-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening near E 1200 N and N 575 E in Elnora. According to the police report, the vehicle was deep in a ditch, and a female was stuck. Airbags were deployed on the vehicle, and the female was sent to DCH. Units were on the scene for a little over an hour.
wamwamfm.com
2 Men Arrested and Charged With Residential Entry in Washington
On December 7th, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Kaden Harris and Luis Daniel Perez-Heben were arrested and charged with residential entry. A neighbor heard a crowbar drop behind the house, and flashlights were seen through the basement windows. The property owner made it clear no one should be there, and they...
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Release Names, Provide Update on Fatal Thursday Morning Crash
Dubois Co. - The Indiana State Police have issued an update on this morning's fatal Dubois County crash. "Troopers with the Indiana State Police, Dubois County Sheriff's Office, and numerous first responders from various fire departments have concluded their efforts at the crash scene. "The Dubois County Coroner's Office has...
wbiw.com
Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck
SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
wevv.com
Police: Six people charged after meth, other drugs found in Evansville home
Six people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Coker Avenue in Evansville. Six people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Coker Avenue in Evansville.
vincennespbs.org
Homicide investigation out of Sullivan reaches 10th year
This week marks the 10-year anniversary of a major homicide case out of Sullivan County. On December 8th, 2012, authorities found Lowell Badger, a retired farmer, died in his home in rural Sullivan County. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a gray safe and TV were taken from Badger’s home....
wevv.com
Teen facing felony after child assaulted on the way to bus stop in Warrick County
The 18-year-old suspect is accused of grabbing the child by the hair and hitting them with a closed fist. 18-year-old facing felony charge after child assaulted on the way to bus stop in Warrick County. The 18-year-old is accused of grabbing the child by the hair and hitting them with...
wbiw.com
Man attempts to unlawfully enter a home on Mitchell Road
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when Bedford Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of M Street after a report of an attempted residential entry. When police arrived, the homeowner said the male that attempted to break into his home took off walking toward the Mark III Motel.
ISP identifies people involved in Highway 64 crash
Indiana State Police (ISP) have identified the people in the crash on Highway 64 in Dubois County between St. Anthony and Birdseye that left two people dead, and two others injured.
WTHI
"I can't even fathom it" Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary families react to student that left school, pointed rifle at police
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're learning more details about an incident that happened at a Vigo County elementary school yesterday. We know a student left school at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary stole a gun from a nearby house and was arrested by police. Today we learned some key...
WTHI
One airlifted to Indianapolis hospital after Sullivan County crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a Wednesday morning crash. Indiana State police department says it happened just before 8:00 Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 41 and Section Street. That's just north of Sullivan. State police...
TH man arrested following pursuit, charged with stealing vehicle
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement Tuesday morning. According to Vigo County Chief Deputy Stephen Meng, the situation began when officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the 3000 block of Goldenrod Avenue. Meng said that a man was inside […]
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Dec. 4
The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Dec. 4., officers said. A 19-year-old female called the police on Dec. 4 stating she had been raped. She told officers a 22-year-old male, whom she knew, had gone over to her house on the south side of Bloomington the evening of Dec. 3 and stayed the night. She said he then raped her.
Investigation underway following firearm incident near West TH elementary school
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A statement was released this evening by VCSC Curriculum Coordinator Dr. Katelynn Moats Liebermann, addressing the Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School lockdown on Tuesday. “The Vigo County School Corporation is thankful for the response of all our first responders, including Sugar Creek Consolidated and district lead School Protection […]
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 7, 2022
8:41 p.m. John Luttrell, 38, Bedford, public intoxication, resisting arrest, residential entry, possession of marijuana. 12:51 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at John Williams Boulevard and Williams Crossing. 12:53 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Reveres Food & Fuel. A male was arrested. 2:07 a.m. Noise complaint in...
Local high school student in court on rape charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Luke Samuel Pokorney, a Central High student accused of six counts of rape and several counts of battery, was given a not guilty plea by the court and received a no contact order during a preliminary hearing. According to the Vanderburgh County Jail, Pokorney, 18, was arrested on six counts of rape and several counts of […]
WTHI
Vigo Co. council member files complaint against county auditor
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County council member filed a complaint against county auditor Jim Bramble. Last month, Brenda Wilson filed a formal complaint with the Indiana public access counselor. She requested records for a budget program, and the auditor hasn't complied. Bramble will file a response, saying...
Evansville gas station robbed at gunpoint, police search for suspect
Police say a CountryMark gas station on Diamond Avenue and Stringtown was robbed at gunpoint around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday by an unknown suspect.
