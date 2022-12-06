LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Clients of The Nest spent most of Friday surrounded by toys, clothes, and books just in time for the holidays. The Nest hosted the 45th annual Reindeer Express holiday event at Wild Health Field. Clients had to chance to see and receive the donated gifts. The goal is to create holiday memories for families who have used The Nest’s services.

