PAYTON'S PREDICTIONS

Aries

You're definitely going to be in a strange mood today. Things have been going smoothly for the past few days but be careful not to be fooled. You should be wary of your behavior toward your lover today. Your partner's attitude may bother you, but you're the one who has strayed from reality.

Taurus

It will be as though you're in a new and hopeful world today. The people you meet will be cordial and caring, and the future will seem like a bright, attractive place to live. In other words, it's like a fabulous dream, and the alarm clock is bound to wake you up soon. This feeling won't last long, so take advantage of the day.

Gemini

Because you tend to over think over everything right now, a day like this can't be anything but beneficial. It has been difficult for you to find satisfaction within the realm of the known world lately, but today offers you a journey into another perception. It is one that's intangible and unreal so be ready for an eventful day.

Cancer

There are days when you feel wonderful without being able to attribute the feeling to any real event. Of course, your rational mind will search for a reason for your happiness. But if you count the number of times when you do things against your will, it becomes obvious that logic and reason don't always apply to this world. Don't even try to understand. Just enjoy!

Leo

The day ahead should be an excellent one for you. For the past several days you've been searching for meaning in life. There have been changes in your occupation, new relationships, and some wild ambitions. Today you can let all of that soul-searching go. You're likely to whip up a huge mixture of the whole experience and be grateful for the thrilling life you lead right now!

Virgo

You will probably be perfectly in tune with the day ahead. Of course, it's tempting to run away from the reality and hardships of the moment. But at other times, when you're so compassionate and find it easy to listen, like today, life is really rewarding.

Libra

Don't try to control what happens today because you won't be able to fathom what's going on. You might need to do some soul-searching because you might feel that you're only a grain of sand in a vast universe. Don't spend too much time overthinking and start looking around you for some of the answers.

Scorpio

This kind of strange day doesn't come around often. It will seem as though you no longer know what you want. People won't understand you, and you will think that explaining yourself is pointless… but the best thing to do may be to unplug from your usual activities and go for a walk. You have nothing to lose.

Sagittarius

It’s the last month of the year, and it’s the perfect opportunity to start planning your budget for next year. Boring, we know, but you need a solid game plan for next year, especially where money is concerned. Start investing and saving now for a brighter future. Especially if that future involves another person.

Capricorn

You're going to think this is a strange period. It isn't. It's just that today won't be like others. Look around and you will see that people are either down in the dumps or trying to keep up a good façade. It's as if lots of people - you in particular - are being confronted by their dreams without being able to act on them. This isn't an easy situation to be in so just keep your head up and push through.

Aquarius

You’ll have the opportunity to do some major reflecting today. Karma has come due, so look deep within yourself and see what in your life needs to grow and what you need to let go. You might not be in the mood to go out… but you should definitely try and get some fresh air today.

Pisces

You will float through the day today. You won't talk much, you will be sleepy, and your mood won't be the best. Get back into that book you're reading, take several naps, and do as little as possible, because that's what you want to do.